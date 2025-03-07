What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About March 8, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Today's one-card tarot horoscope for March 8, 2025 is here with advice for each zodiac sign. Our collective one-card horoscope for today is the Five of Pentacles, which symbolizes change that can leave you feeling tired and a bit overwhelmed.

If you're feeling this way, tap into the energy of the Gemini Moon and see what your tarot card has to say. The Moon encourages open discussion with friends and family. A little talk therapy with a friend or indulging yourself with a podcast can be helpful to you today. Now, let's go straight to each zodiac sign's tarot card for the day for more insight!

What your zodiac sign needs to know about March 8, 2025, per a tarot card reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Careers change, and you may consider taking your professional ambitions in a new direction. Do you want to return to school or find a new job and work up the corporate ladder?

Are you thinking about starting something more independently on your own? These are great things to ponder and plan out wisely. See where the road leads you while being strategic.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You are one smart leader, Taurus. Today, you may be asked to contribute your ideas, thoughts and insight into a complex situation. When giving value to a project, does it make sense to ask for compensation?

Remember that time is money if you are working as a freelancer or solopreneur. Share what you know, but also consider the value of your knowledge and time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You can put the dots together and figure out a pattern, Gemini. You may find an interesting fact that you need to know to solve a mystery problem or understand a person better.

Today, be curious. Ask lots of questions. Gather data and don't assume until you've thoroughly gathered all your facts to come up with a sound conclusion.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Opposites attract, Cancer. Today, you may fall in love with someone who is very different. You may find it hard to resist, though.

Can two people who have very different political or religious viewpoints work out? Anything is possible, but it's always good to test things out with patience, time, and curiosity.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Are you hoping to win the lotto or do something risky to earn money? Be careful when you decide to venture into risky activities for the sake of quick wins.

Don't spend your entire paycheck on gambling, and be smart about investing in businesses that may promise fast earnings but take time and effort to get off the ground.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You need a good friend and a shoulder to lean on, Virgo. A sweet friendship can provide you with the love and nurture you need and help you to work through your concerns and problems — judgment-free.

This is a great day to find a therapist or spiritual counselor if you need someone to talk to. Use this day to focus on emotional wellness or fulfilling any mental health needs you may have.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Have you ever written a series of morning pages? If you experience negative thoughts in the morning or at any time of the day, write them down in a free journal.

It's a great technique for clearing your brain of conflicting thoughts or ideas. Once your negative ideas are on paper, you can ask yourself if they are true. If not, trash it. If it is, you have a list to work through productively.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Feel good about your accomplishments. You have done a tremendous job of getting through some tough times. You know yourself better as a result.

You can look back proudly at how hard you worked when you managed tough times. Celebrate your wins, no matter how small. Share your lessons to pay it forward and help others when you can.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You may experience a slight disappointment today. Something you want may not work out according to plan. You may experience feelings of sadness or remorse as a result, but try to see this from another point of view.

When you cannot get what you want when you want it, it could be some form of divine protection. You might be sad today, but thankful later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

It's time to start something new. You have a lot of amazing things to try, Capricorn. So pick one adventure and begin to plan.

Do you have a vacation you want to take? Are you looking to relocate to a new city? Do you have a party you need to plan? So many things are on the horizon. Don't wait. Get busy now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Don't ignore your heart. Call it out when you sense someone is dishonest or lying to you. You may not confront a person head-on, especially if it's a boss, manager, or supervisor.

But mentally, acknowledge what's happening so you can do what you need to do for you. You'll figure out what that is. Just don't pretend it didn't happen.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Set a solid foundation for your future. Make wise choices. Every time you recognize that you've made a mistake, be willing to admit it and work to make things right.

You have the power to live the life you want, but it's up to you to make it happen. Choose goodness, and it will follow you wherever you go!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.