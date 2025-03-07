Today's horoscope for March 8, 2025 shows how the Moon in Cancer aligning the motivational Mars influences each zodiac sign. The Moon aligned with Mars draws you back to the spaces, people, and memories that ground you. What does it mean to belong? What inner landscapes do you return to when the world feels chaotic?

Cancer’s energy asks you to tend to your emotional foundations, to nurture what makes you feel safe and whole. Nostalgia may whisper, urging you to reconnect with the past, but is it a comfort or a crutch? Look closely at the ties that call you home.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for March 8, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The past is knocking, not to trap you but to teach you. What does home truly mean to you? How do your childhood patterns shape the way you seek comfort?

The pull to retreat is strong, but this isn’t about hiding but fortifying. Nostalgia can be a guide, not a cage.

As you strengthen your emotional foundations, you’re creating the stability needed for who you’re becoming.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your words carry weight right now, and conversations feel more layered than usual. What stories are you holding onto that need to be rewritten?

What truths have been waiting to be spoken? This is a time to clear out the noise and express what actually matters. Healing happens in dialogue if you allow yourself to be heard.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Security isn’t just measured in numbers; it’s felt in your bones. How do your self-worth and material stability intertwine?

Are you investing in things that truly sustain you? Have you been undervaluing what you bring to the table?

This is your moment to redefine what abundance means, to claim what you deserve, inside and out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’re in a moment of deep realignment, emotions running high and intuition louder than ever.

But this isn’t about getting lost in the waves but finding clarity within them. Who have you become in the past year?

What parts of yourself are ready to be seen? Shed the armor. Stand in your truth. The world is ready for you to show up fully.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What emotions, what truths, have you been too preoccupied to feel? Now is not the time for rushing or ignoring the whispers within. Rest isn't a detour; it’s vital preparation for the next phase.

The insights you uncover in this stillness will shape your steps moving forward.

Take this time to process, to reconnect with your inner world, and to create the space necessary to release what’s ready to begin a new cycle.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your social world is transforming, revealing where you truly belong and who your authentic tribe is. As you enter this new chapter, you’re being asked to move beyond superficial connections and seek out those who deeply resonate with you.

Where do you feel emotionally safe and truly seen? Refine your inner circle and trust that the connections you’re meant to build now will be the ones that sustain and empower you moving forward.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your private emotions and public life are colliding, asking for realignment. Are you building something that nourishes your soul or just going through the motions?

Success without meaning is hollow. This is a moment to check in with yourself, to make sure the path you're walking feeds your soul.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Something inside of you is itching for adventure, but not the kind that leaves everything behind.

This is about chasing something new while staying tethered to what matters. Whether it’s travel, a creative pursuit, or a shift in perspective, you’re being pulled toward expansion but with one foot still planted in familiar ground.

How can you stretch beyond your comfort zone while connecting to your roots?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You’re peeling back the layers of your emotions, ready to get to the root of the stories you’ve been telling yourself about home and belonging. What’s real, and what’s just a pattern you’ve been carrying for years?

As you dig deeper, you might notice where nostalgia has clouded your judgment or where old wounds have shaped your sense of security.

This is a powerful moment of emotional clarity, an opportunity to redefine stability on your terms.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your closest relationships are coming into sharp focus as you navigate what it truly means to feel safe, seen, and supported.

There’s a fine line between protecting your heart and keeping others at a distance, between giving freely and overextending yourself.

Have you been holding back out of fear or pouring energy into connections that leave you drained?

Redefine how you show up in relationships, particularly when it comes to where you need to set boundaries and where you need to ask for more.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As you move through your routines, pay attention to what fuels you and what quietly drains your energy.

The habits you keep, the rituals you return to, and the emotional needs you overlook all shape the bigger picture of your future. If something feels off, it’s time to recalibrate.

Small shifts can create massive change, and this moment asks you to build a life that sustains you, not just keeps you moving. What structures need to be in place to support your well-being?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Joy isn’t something you have to earn; it’s the force that keeps you moving, the fuel that ignites everything you do.

What excites you? What lights you up so intensely that you lose track of time? If you’ve been dimming parts of yourself to fit in or avoid scrutiny, it’s time to reclaim them.

Creativity, passion, and self-expression aren’t luxuries; they are essential. The world doesn’t need a diluted, quieter version of you; it needs the full force of your fire.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.