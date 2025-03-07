Life Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 8, 2025

Moon square Venus brings just the right energy for life to start getting better for three zodiac signs on March 8, 2025. We are in the presence of an astrological giant when it comes to better moods and quality experience.

We will get to see three zodiac signs react to this transit in ways that might even be unexpected. Don't be surprised if suddenly, you find yourself with a serious attitude shift ... for the better. The times, they are changing.

Advertisement

Life is now just about to get better and so much of it has to do with the fact that during Moon square Venus, we can see both sides of the coin. That squared aspect gives us insight; this is where we accept that it could be worse. And with that knowledge, we immediately switch gears.

Life starts getting better for three zodiac signs on March 8, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

During the transit of Moon square Venus, you may find that you are second-guessing yourself when it comes to love and the idea of relationships, altogether. You want your relationship to get better, and for the longest time, you weren't sure of how to go about it.

Moon square Venus has you thinking long and hard on the topic of how to improve what needs a simple tweak; you don't want to offer an opinion that might rock the boat, but you also feel the need to communicate.

March 8 provides you with the perfect day and the right amount of nerve to express yourself exactly as you feel, Taurus. This is the way to make things better in your life, and you have no fear about how to go about making it happen.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You've learned a good lesson, Virgo, and so much of it has to do with the idea that you're better off when you don't take things to heart, and you don't listen to the opinions of everyone around you ... especially people you've never met.

During Moon square Venus, there's a very good chance you'll do something you've never really allowed yourself to do before: trust your own opinion. The idea of valuing yourself is so important that it could be a life changer.

Advertisement

And it all starts on March 8 and because you recognize the power in honoring your own self, you place less importance on the opinions of others. This launches you into a new world, filled with the promise of betterment.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It's a very good day for you, Pisces, as so much of the drama that once existed in your life seems virtually gone now, and as of March 8, during the transit of Moon square Venus, you'll feel rather proud of yourself for getting this far.

You are now much more interested in focusing your attention on what you love, which could include creative activities and new ways to relax. Yes, relax ... it's a novel idea, and during Moon square Venus, you emphasize its importance.

Sticking with the things you love makes you happy, and you are now at the place in your life where you're the one who decides what makes you happy or not. Life is good and only getting better, Pisces. Good to have you here.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.