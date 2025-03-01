Your Love Horoscope For March 2 — The Sun Aligns With Jupiter

On Sunday, March 2, the Pisces Sun will struggle with Jupiter in Gemini, creating an overzealousness in making decisions that could affect each zodiac sign's love horoscope all day.

This energy could be especially problematic for relationships since Venus just stationed retrograde in Aries on March 1, clouding the truth of any romantic matter. Allow yourself to be hopeful, but give yourself plenty of time to make better decisions. Patience can save you from regret or challenges later.

Advertisement

The Piscean Sun encourages you to dream and move from a place of love. During this zodiac season, you tend to be hopeful and romantic regarding relationships, as you believe what you want exists.

This can be incredibly positive energy; however, as the Pisces Sun squares Jupiter in Gemini, you may see your relationship through rose-colored glasses instead of through a lens of truth. The energy of the Sun and Jupiter can heighten your romantic aspirations and increase impulsiveness.

Be sure to take space in love, remembering that with Venus retrograde, it’s important not to make rash decisions so that you can give yourself all the time you need to make a decision you can live with.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 2, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be very careful in how you communicate today, sweet Aries. Venus just stationed retrograde in your sign, and so you may need time to process your feelings.

With the Sun squaring Jupiter, you may be prone to over-promise or make any recent challenges solely the fault of your partner.

If you can, avoid any deep conversations, otherwise be sure to ground yourself in reality before sharing how you feel or what you want for the future.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have to decide what kind of life you want to live, Taurus.

The Pisces Sun is stirring up themes connected to value and self-worth, while Jupiter in Gemini is making you susceptible to the opinions and thoughts of others.

You can’t make any romantic decision just because friends or family tell you that’s what you should do. Instead, you must decide for yourself and then be willing to trust in your sense of timing.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your partner’s needs matter too, Gemini. While you may have felt a little all over the place recently, today’s energy may have you looking at a romantic situation from only your perspective.

The Pisces Sun is guiding you to focus on what you are receiving, while Jupiter in Gemini is blowing your sense of self out of proportion.

You do deserve to be loved in all the ways you desire, but so does your partner. Be sure to hold space for their perspective, especially if this is a relationship you want to continue.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Learn to find peace within yourself, Cancer. You may feel isolated or alone during this transit. However, the purpose is for you to understand yourself on a deeper level.

The Pisces Sun invites you to heal to listen to your intuition, while Jupiter in Gemini reminds you about what you want from love.

You will have to make changes and embrace new beginnings, but you must ensure that you’re at peace with yourself first — rather than thinking that a new relationship will cure you.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be willing to look honestly at yourself, dearest Leo. You have been going through so many internal shifts recently, but you do want to make sure that you’re missing some key information.

The Pisces Sun and Jupiter in Gemini may make you prone to crossing boundaries or having an affair if you’re in a relationship. If you’re single, be mindful of a person who seems better than they are.

While you must be careful during this time, it’s also your chance to explore the belief that someone better must always exist — instead of putting in the work to better yourself.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be in balance, sweet Virgo. You have focused a great deal on your romantic life and have also been enjoying a period of immense love and growth.

Love doesn’t just happen accidentally but instead is the product of the choices that you make. Jupiter in Gemini may be drawing your focus away from your relationship today to achieve the success you desire.

While you do deserve to have a full life, you also want to make sure you’re focusing on balance in every area of your life so that you don’t become complacent in a relationship you’ve worked so hard for.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take your time in achieving your dreams, beautiful Libra. You may suddenly feel like nothing is holding you back any longer and will want to rush ahead into a new beginning.

Yet, you are just beginning an immense review phase in your romantic life, so you don’t want to make any decisions just yet.

Use today’s energy to focus on how to continue to feel like your best self, paying close attention to protecting what is most sacred to you.

There is no reason to buy into the illusion of urgency but remain committed to taking your time to make your romantic dreams a reality.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Every situation is made up of both light and darkness, Scorpio. You may have been romanticizing a relationship or particular path in your life, thinking once something occurs, everything else will be good or easy.

However, when you receive what you’ve been manifesting, it doesn’t mean you’re free from challenges.

Rather than overromanticizing a person or a path in your life, try to ground yourself in reality, as this will help from receiving any unwanted surprises later on.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Just because it seems like it’s everything you’ve ever wanted doesn’t mean it is, Sagittarius.

You are in a unique position where you may be feeling incredibly optimistic and fulfilled in your romantic life; however, in this case, appearances are deceiving.

Be mindful of making any sudden decisions, especially involving relocating, or moving in with a partner around this time.

Embrace the journey of Venus retrograde, and trust that if this person is meant for you, then there is no reason to rush the process of creating a relationship.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Practice communicating in a healthier way, Capricorn. The Pisces Sun is encouraging you to be expressive in your communication with your partner, but Jupiter in Gemini may have you feeling confused as to how to do that.

Consider going to couples counseling or doing an intimate activity with your partner.

You don’t need to be perfect to be confident in how you approach your partner, but you may need a little help in realizing what communicating in a better way actually looks like.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Look at actions and not just words, beautiful Aquarius. You have tried to remain grounded and practical in all of the recent events in your romantic life.

While you do deserve to receive what you’ve always wanted, you must make sure you’re looking at your partner’s actions and not just what they are saying.

Journal any differences that you notice between their words and actions, and remember that what someone chooses to do often speaks louder than anything they might say.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Continue to practice awareness, dear Pisces. You’ve been going through so many shifts within your romantic life and home recently that you may feel as if most of the work is now over.

Because of this, you may unintentionally let your guard drop or stop putting in the effort that you have been.

You don’t have to fear that something is going to throw you off course, but you do need to remain aware and continue to be proactive in your relationship and home life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.