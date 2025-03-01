2 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On March 2, 2025

March 2, 2025, is a day two zodiac signs can attract massive abundance and luck into their lives. Mercury, the planet of communication, thinking and intellect has finally caught up with Neptune! Now that Mercury and Neptune are in Pisces, their intelligent, otherworldly relationship enhances our intuition, creativity, and reasoning powers. We deepen our connectedness with the magic of the universe.

Advertisement

As the last sign of the zodiac and ruler of the twelfth house and all things unseen, Pisces has a dreamy, mystical energy. We go beyond the surface and connect with the deeper truths we know lie within us.

With Mercury’s usually logical mind being swayed by the whimsical currents of Pisces, we are being asked to embrace a much more intuitive approach to the way that we communicate.

And with Neptune’s boundless imagination locked into its home sign of Pisces, we’re also gifted with a heightened connection with our imagination, instincts, and the mystical, magical forces that guide our lives.

Advertisement

We’ll find that we grow kinder to ourselves in how we process thoughts, allowing us to make abundant breakthroughs in how we pursue our dreams.

Two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on March 2, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, picture this: you’re in a clairvoyant dream, curled up in your favorite armchair — you know, the one that’s perfectly molded to your shape — pondering your highest aspirations, so vividly that you can almost reach out and pluck them from the sky like a pearl from the ocean floor.

But skip the rose-colored glasses this time around! That’s exactly what this Neptune-Mercury conjunction feels like when you're attracting luck and abundance.

With Mercury in Pisces, the message is crystal clear: You’re in a phase of deep learning, so when it’s time, you can step fully into your power. Like waves smoothing a seashell, you’re refining your craft, shaping your talents, and polishing your gifts.

So when that moment comes, you can cast them into the world and mesmerize everyone who sees their brilliance. You’re on the verge of something big, Cancer — turning your effort into influence, passion into purpose, and vision into legacy.

Advertisement

Lately, it may have felt like you’ve been drifting into uncharted waters, searching for a sense of purpose. Thankfully, with Neptune in Pisces, your higher consciousness is awakening, like the tides shifting under the pull of the Moon.

Your new mindset is helping you release control and trust the flow of life. As you dive deeper into your learning, you’ll see how your life's different aspects interweave to bring you where you are today — it’ll all just start to make sense.

Mercury and Neptune speak your language — soft, intuitive, deeply feeling — the universe reminds you to be gentle with yourself as you gather the fragments of your past and intertwine them into something whole.

This is a moment of clarity, vision, and stepping back and seeing the bigger picture. As you embrace your new mindset, you’ll begin to make sense of past lessons and use them to shape the next chapter of your life.

Advertisement

By balancing your thirst for knowledge with your deep emotional wisdom, you are beginning to craft a story of understanding and self-compassion to guide you toward the wisdom and mastery you’ve been cultivating all along. You’re not just growing — you’re becoming, Cancer. So, keep going.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, today’s Neptune-Mercury conjunction gives you a psychic, almost otherworldly understanding of how you attract abundance and luck. You need to communicate and show up in your relationships — thank your stellar gut!

With Neptune and Mercury in Pisces, you’re almost at the end of an era, and you’re finally fully understanding how you want to connect with others. You’ve spent some time analyzing — probably with colour-coded charts — the relationships that truly support your growth and the people who fit seamlessly into that well-organized blueprint of your life.

But, let’s be real, Virgo: even the best plans don’t account for the messiness of human emotion. You’ve probably had a few moments where your words got tangled, like two fish swimming in opposite directions whose tails got caught together. Perhaps a classic foot-in-mouth moment!

Neptune’s fog can blur certain situations, making some relationships seem more promising than they were. But, as always, you’ve taken notes and adjusted accordingly, and now you’re stepping forward with newfound clarity.

Advertisement

You’re realizing that communication isn’t just about being precise — it’s about understanding, healing, and learning how to connect with yourself and others in a way that sticks.

Mercury in Pisces has taught you to attract things with an ethereal, compassionate way of speaking, where magical dialogue can flourish — and this new way of communicating is opening doors for you Virgo, allowing you to meet people who can let you in on the kind of opportunities that make your meticulously crafted five-year plan a reality!

Your ability to communicate with intelligence and empathy draws the right people in, and it’s helping you navigate conversations with the kind of grace that makes others want to give you the insider info you need to level up!

Advertisement

If you are at a time in your life where you are making significant decisions, remember that collaboration — like two fish cohesively swimming in opposite directions — is key.

Seeking input from trusted individuals can provide fresh perspectives and help you see what’s missing. Letting others weigh in isn’t a sign that you’ve overlooked something — it’s a testament to your ability to refine, polish, and perfect every aspect of your strategy.

Neptune may have tempted you to dream big, but now, you’re no longer idealizing situations — you see them with clear, discerning eyes. This clarity ensures that your aspirations don’t just remain lofty ideas but become tangible, carefully executed realities.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.