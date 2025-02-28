5 Zodiac Signs With Really Good Horoscopes On March 1, 2025

On Saturday, March 1, 2025, is a new month, and it deserves to be celebrated for the new slate it offers everyone. Of course, five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes, but all are encouraged to discover nuggets of joy and wisdom in the smallest details.

The main energy comes from Mars in Cancer. It reminds us that the right “action” does not always look active from a sporty perspective or of being constantly on the move. A person sitting still in meditation is just as active as a nurse on call, but their goals are different.

The appropriate actions are unique. What can you do to separate the need to “look busy” from doing the right things to further your goals and heart's desires?

March 1 is also the day when Venus retrograde in Aries begins. So watch out for some regressive patterns in your love life. If you feel the sudden urge to contact an ex, hold off and breathe.

If you feel pushback for improving your life from those who are secretly envious or have terrible beliefs about who should succeed and who doesn't fit the right stereotype for success, then hold your ground and don't allow anyone to bully you.

Venus retrograde can be a potent period for healing romantic wounds, so stride forward in love and life with a confident spirit. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on March 1, 2025.

Five zodiac signs with really good horoscopes on March 1, 2025:

1. Virgo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Virgo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 11 a.m.

Virgo, find friends in the wider world and expand your mind about what's possible through new knowledge. Pluto in Aquarius is here to help you break conditioned beliefs and shrug off unconscious fears. Choose happiness even if you feel stifled or dissuaded by others. Enjoy hobbies, self-care, and what makes your heart feel light.

2. Pisces

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 12 p.m.

Pisces, spend time investing in your community and have a meal with friends. With Sun and Saturn in Pisces, socializing will bring you untold blessings in known and unknown ways. This also includes any opportunities you take to extend care in need. If you can, go to a meditation session or book a retreat to attend later this year. Manifest what you want by taking the right actions at the right time.

3. Taurus

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Leo

Best time of the day for Taurus: 1 p.m.

Taurus, meet up with your best friends and do something fun together that helps all of you break through fears, bring back personal confidence, and also be more proactive about the events in the world around you. You can do it if you believe you can. Now's also a good time to play strategy games, whether Go, chess, or Dungeons & Dragons. Choose the adventure that appeals to you and go all in.

4. Aries

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Libra

Best time of the day for Aries: 1 p.m.

Aries, nurture the creative spark in you through artful challenges that push you out of your comfort zone. With the Sun in Pisces, seek out prompts online or join a week-long social media challenge. The result will be phenomenal! If possible, watch the fireworks online and allow your mind to be restful as you embrace the display. Or walk in a garden and engage with nature to help yourself rest in a new way. This will be the counterbalance to the above activities.

5. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 2 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Saturday is about recognizing true skill and talent, whether in your workplace, on social media, or even in real life if you stumble across a small band in a pub that sounds like they “have that spark”. With Sun and Saturn in Pisces lighting the way, these intuitive knowings will help you pave the next phase of your life by bringing you the right kind of inspiration and maybe even new interests to geek out about.

If possible, go stargazing with a friend (or a romantic partner). A telescope point in your city or town may help you do this. Or you may get the device for endless days of star-filled adventures.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.