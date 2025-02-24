Your Love Horoscope For February 25, 2025 — The Moon Aligns With Venus

During the love horoscope for each zodiac sign, we discover how to let the Aquarius Moon open your heart and express the truth of your emotions on February 25, 2026.

During the Moon in Aquarius, you can be inspired to embrace this part of yourself, seeing that your feelings make you unique. Instead of holding judgment, there is a deep sense of acceptance, and it helps you trust what you feel is meant to be shared with another.

Advertisement

As the Aquarius Moon aligns with Venus in Aries on Tuesday, February 25, you will feel positive about your romantic life's state, allowing you to be communicative and emotionally expressive with your partner. While the Aquarius Moon is helping you to embrace your feelings, Venus in Aries will be inspiring courage and risk-taking.

There is no time like the present to share what you most want or declare your feelings to that special person. You can’t always be guaranteed to know how the path will proceed or how another will react to your announcement.

You can trust yourself to know the truth, which is always best. You will never lose the love of your life by being honest, and by being truthful, you will know which relationship is meant for you — and which may not be.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for February 25, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Open yourself up to new love, Aries. Just because certain relationships haven’t worked out in the past, doesn’t mean that you’re doomed to unhappiness in romance.

Instead of overthinking about past people in your life, make the choice to open yourself up to new options. Consider opening an online dating profile or heading out for the night with friends.

You haven’t yet met the great love of your life, but there’s no time like the present to start being open to new possibilities.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The love you dream of does exist, Taurus – it just may not be with the person you had imagined. The people that you love at various times in your life represent more than just a relationship.

They are the stewards of who you were at the time you loved them. In order to continue to grow though, you must be open to shifting not just your perception of love, and how you view yourself.

You have a predestined meeting with a potential new love today, but you must allow yourself to be open to receive it.

Don’t shut down possibilities or talk yourself out of what is possible, as you will need to let yourself grow in order to take advantage of this new opportunity for love.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t place limits on your relationship, sweet Gemini. You may feel triggered today that your current relationship is heading down a track that feels remarkably familiar to past relationships.

You may want to act out and place limits on your relationship through demands. However, it’s better to try to talk about how you are feeling.

This relationship truly isn’t anything like you’ve been in before, and the trigger is beneficial as you are being encouraged to further heal. Share how you’re feeling rather than simply reacting because of it.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must be willing to become what it is you’re seeking, Cancer. The perfect person for you isn’t going to suddenly change you or your life overnight into everything you’ve ever wanted.

When you can become what it is you’re seeking from a partner, then you also stand a better chance at attracting it.

Try to focus on yourself today and if you are the kind of person, you are looking for.

Be honest with yourself about your intentions and where you’d still like to grow as this will help you figure out how to move forward and be in greater alignment with your truth.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t let your ego get the best of you, dear Leo. You’ve been doing a lot of healing work involving your ego and learning to be in a partnership recently.

Today, you may be triggered and think that your way is the only right way to proceed forward. This could serve to alienate your partner and create issues unnecessarily.

Instead, try to be open to hearing your partner’s perspective, remembering that what is best for the relationship will always be what is in your best interest as well.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take some time to relax today, sweet Virgo. There is always something to get done or accomplished, but life is more than just a series of never-ending tasks.

You have done so much work in your romantic life; you deserve to enjoy the rewards. Use the energy today to embrace some time for self-care and plan a romantic night in for two.

Don’t let yourself feel guilty for taking some time off but know that it is all part of you creating the balance that will allow you to continue to build the life that you dream of.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Move forward with your whole heart, Libra. You must make an inner choice to either be all in or to take your energy elsewhere. There have been questions lingering for far too long in your relationship.

You’ve given it time, and you’ve taken the opportunities for growth along the way. At a certain point though if there’s still questions, then you have to start seeing that as the answer if you had hoped for otherwise.

Make a choice today about the future of your romantic life, and don’t allow yourself to back down. The longer you give someone the ability to see you as an option, the less you are honoring yourself.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t be afraid to create a few waves, dear Scorpio. Venus in Aries inspires you to love yourself enough to have the boundaries that will protect your innermost dreams.

No one can make your boundaries for you, nor can they be found in avoidance. Instead, you must be willing to make a few waves if it means honoring yourself.

Pay close attention to outside influence in your relationship, as this connection will need to be protected at all costs if you want to continue to see it grow.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Commit to what and who resonates most with your heart, Sagittarius. It may feel surprising all of a sudden it feels easy to commit to someone in your life, when previously it seemed all, you saw were excuses not too.

This is the result of your own growth and ability to discern the kind of relationship that truly is right for you. Now, all you must do is allow yourself to speak from the heart and fully commit to this person.

This is the love you’ve always wanted, Sagittarius, so you deserve to let yourself fully receive it.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace positive changes in your relationship, Capricorn. You may have been distracted recently by other aspects of life.

Today, you will be looking to improve your relationship and the home you share with your partner.

If you don’t yet live together, this is great energy to start talking about combining spaces and finances. Otherwise, use this boost to help focus on how to create a loving and supportive home together as this will provide the foundation for a future of true happiness.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t shy away from speaking your truth, Aquarius. With Venus in Aries, you are being inspired to courageously speak your truth, while the Moon in Aquarius is helping you become transparent with your feelings.

Try to create a sacred space for you and your partner to have a conversation today where you are able to voice your concerns and how you’ve been feeling recently.

This may be especially important if you’re newly dating someone so that you can resolve any potential issues before they become a bigger challenge. There’s nothing to be gained by withholding the truth, as it is the only way to create your forever love.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must start valuing your intuition, Pisces. It’s understandable that you’ve been going through a recent period of self-doubt, however there’s no need to question yourself at this time. There is a relationship in your life that has already fulfilled its purpose.

You may have hoped that this connection would end up being the one that would last, however in your heart you already know the truth.

Don’t let yourself dwell on what isn’t but move forward knowing that you are one step closer to finally attracting the person who can love you in all the ways you deserve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.