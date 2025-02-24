The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On February 25, 2025

On February 25, 2025, it's time to receive a special message from the universe. According to astrology, during the transit of Mercury conjunct Saturn, four zodiac signs appear to be ripe and ready for good news.

The good news is what this day is about, as this conjunction brings positive energy by the bucketful. We need a little booster occasionally, and sometimes that boost comes in the form of a loving pat on the back, or the kind word of a stranger.

The message of the day from the universe for everyone is that you are loved. Who's up for it? Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio and Capricorn zodiac signs.

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on February 25, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

We can't all feel great all the time, but we can pull ourselves out of the darkness when we realize it's up to us. The only thing that's different here is that on February 25, you get help.

During Mercury conjunct Saturn, you don't have to look too far for the love you seek, as this transit reminds you that you are not alone and have never been alone. The message from the universe is that you truly are loved and that you shouldn't forget it.

Saturn's energy is strict and precise, and while that might sound intimidating, what it is in your world, Cancer is a reminder not to sink too far into imaginary situations where you feel nobody cares. Trust in the universe: you are cared for.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

If the universe has a special message for you on February 25, it's the one that has you remembering who you are, Virgo. During Mercury's conjunct Saturn, you'll be reminded of something you are good at, and it will bring hope back into your life.

It's easy to go dark and pull away from the world and all its goings on, but you are still somewhat of a social person, and you crave the attention and conversations you have with other people.

The universe is trying to get you to realize, through the transit of Mercury conjunct Saturn, that it's all still there for you, Virgo. You don't need to pull back. The people you love are still there, loving you back. So, go ... have a good time with them.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Mercury conjunct Saturn comes in at the right time for you, Scorpio, as you are very receptive lately. This is a great season for you to pick up on the good things in life, and it also shows you that you can easily avoid the bad.

This is a fantastic day for you, as February 25 shows you that there's only one thing you need to know: you are loved. The universe sends you a special message: it loves you, and so do your friends and family. You are truly not alone in this vast space.

You feel good, too, as if you are healthy. We all know health is the true wealth, and the universe is backing you on that by letting you know your new healthy regimen is working. So, keep it up, Scorpio. Stay the course and get that body into great shape.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

The last thing you'd expect to happen on February 25, is what will happen, and it has something to do with hearing some great news from the person you'd least expect it to come from.

There's a good chance that the person you are closest to, and possibly at odds with, will make a complete turnaround, as they feel they've wronged you in some way.

What this ends up as is a make-up session. You may receive a heartfelt apology from the universe. What a special message! While it will surprise you, it will still be most welcome, and the results of this apology will stun you. Positive reigns during Mercury conjunct Saturn, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.