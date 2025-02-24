Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 25 After A Long Period Of Hardship

The universe has been testing three zodiac signs for quite some time now, but on February 25, 2026 their struggles are coming to an end. Behold the Aquarius Moon and the relief that goes with it. Today's astrological combination sets us up for another cosmic test, but there's a catch: we work for our grade and pass with flying colors. Three zodiac signs will find out by the end of the day that everything will turn out for the best.

We don't love the idea of being tested by the universe; in fact, most of us feel as though we've had enough 'tests' in our lives, and wouldn't it just be easier if we could work hard and get what we work for without a snag in between? Everything will turn out alright though and your struggles will finally come to an end.

Struggle ends for three zodiac signs on February 25, 2025:

1. Taurus

Nothing has felt like it comes easy lately for you, dear Taurus. You try and try and still don't get the desired results. You know in your heart that luck will be on your side sooner or later, but you didn't know that luck finally arrived during the Aquarius Moon.

Enough with the struggle already! You are ready for the universe's manifestation of what you want. Here's the kicker, Taurus: on February 25, you'll understand that you couldn't be here now if you hadn't gone through all those annoying hardships.

What's even better is that the Aquarius Moon helps you realize this: You had to do whatever you've been doing to get here. If you had not been so tested, you wouldn't have what you have right now, which is very good. Things are finally looking up! And it couldn't come at a better time.

2. Virgo

Before you got your hopes up, you stood back and took stock of how things are used to going in your life. You were told that the universe often tests people before shifting them into a higher timeline, but you didn't always trust that it would.

On February 25, you'll see it was all about the timing. You needed the Aquarius Moon to get you in the right place at the right time to make that thing happen to cause your struggles to come to an end — finally. It is happening; it just needed the right moment.

The hard times are now over. It's not that you 'passed' the universe's tests with flying colors, but more along the lines of you hanging in there. Your doubt or hope didn't play a part, but your patience did. You feel rested and annoyed but get what you want in life now.

3. Libra

In a way, you knew the universe has been testing you. You knew that something was wrong with one of the things you did in the past, and you knew that somehow you'd pay for that mistake. It wasn't on purpose, just a simple mistake, but wow, did you pay?

You paid so much that you found the whole process unfair, but the thing is, Libra, that's just how life goes sometimes, and even when we think we're being punished, we're really just living life, and life can often be unfair.

On February 25, during the Aquarius Moon, things make a recognizable change for you, and that feeling of being constantly 'tested' comes to a halt. Finally, you'll feel a whole lot better by day's end, Libra. Hang in there, your struggles are ending right before your eyes.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.