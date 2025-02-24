3 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed With Good Fortune On February 25, 2025

During the Aquarius Moon on February 25, 2025, we are blessed with good fortune and share those blessings with others. Astrologically, the Aquarius Moon is a lunar transit that brings out the generosity in zodiac signs who love to give.

Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius zodiac signs will find that we are not only feeling free with how we give love but also magnets for it. Love comes to us, visits us, and then we give it out to everyone who passes us by.

Love is not restricted to any particular person, place, or thing during the Aquarius Moon; today, these three zodiac signs experience the true good fortune of what it's like to live in love with no expectations. Pure and simple. Beautiful.

Three zodiac signs are blessed with good fortune on February 25, 2025:

1. Aries

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

You do indeed get into these amazingly gregarious moods where all you want to do is help others out. Your zodiac sign is known to take on great feats of generosity simply because you want to be helpful. You are a good person.

During the Aquarius Moon, you are blessed with good fortune and want to share your experience with others. Once again, you'll be feeling as if your life is here for the sole purpose of giving to others. This transit has you feeling selfless, and you like this feeling.

Here, you have the perfect condition for the idea that if you give love selflessly, you receive it tenfold. This is how the blessings of the Aquarius Moon work in your world on February 25, 2025. Enjoy the beauty, Aries.

2. Leo

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Here, you have a day positively blessed with good fortune, and some of that fortune isn't necessarily financial. You'll see that so much of what makes up your good day is all about the love in your life.

It is during the Aquarius Moon on February 25, that you feel so content with your love situation that it inspires you to be an even better person than you already are. This Aquarius vibe is so strong that it opens your mind and lets you envision a happy future.

Nothing bothers you today, Leo, and that's saying something. You've wanted a day like this for a long time now, and the funniest thing is that it's all real. The authentic feeling of oneness is real; you are blessed with contentment.

3. Sagittarius

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

February 25 brings blessings and good fortune in a big way, Sagittarius, as so many of the things you've been working on are now starting to bear fruit for you. Hard work has paid off, and you feel as though the Aquarius Moon shines just for you.

This transit brings you a sense of accomplishment and a peaceful feeling of relaxation. If all the pieces are now falling into place, there must be a rest time where you pause to reflect. This is that time, Sagittarius.

You have always lived on your terms; the Aquarius Moon makes that known. What you call happiness may not be what someone else does, but you are living your life, not theirs, so all is good. It's a very fine day, indeed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.