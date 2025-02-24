2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck On February 25, 2025

Two zodiac signs attract powerful abundance and luck on February 25, 2025. As we move through the final days of February, the cosmos are serving up an adrenalizing mix of brainpower and self-assurance to help push us to go after all things abundant!

The Moon in the free-spirited, unpredictable Aquarius harmonizes with the dauntless, racy Aries in Venus at 10° — a Capricorn degree. This aspect is here to help us embrace our individuality and put on our most future-focused mindset as we charge fearlessly toward what’s next.

As these two luminaries are meeting at a Capricorn degree, we’re not just dreaming big — we’re laying the foundation for a future that’s both abundant and built to last. Today, the universe gives us the power to be our most authentic selves and still draw in abundance. Aquarius’ visionary intellect and Aries’ bold passion fuel our fire, helping us manifest exactly what we desire.

If you’ve been looking for some month-end inspiration — this is it. The Moon represents our emotions, sitting in the aloof Aquarius. Venus governs love, beauty and finance in the fiery, passionate Aries. Their astrology aspect encourages a confident, go-getter attitude that can lead to beautifully game-changing abundance.

If there’s a goal you’ve been hesitating to pursue or a chance you’ve been afraid to take, this transit is urging you to say yes. Aquarius’ progressive thinking and Aries's fearless enthusiasm make for an unstoppable duo that will pave the way to blessings you perhaps didn’t even think were possible.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, today’s Moon-Venus team-up is your cosmic victory lap. Right now, you’re an unstoppable force of nature: one part rebel, one part trailblazer and all parts firecracker!

You’re rethinking, reworking, and revitalizing the company you keep to attract your highest, wildest and most creative potential for abundance and luck.

You’re not here to blend in, Aries. You’re here to break barriers. You set the pace and leave everyone scrambling to keep up. And let’s be real — if they can’t match your speed, they’re already eating your dust!

The Moon in Aquarius pushes you to think bigger, take risks and surround yourself with people who match your fire. You thrive on action, so a stagnant, uninspired company won’t cut it for you anymore. If the people in your life are not hyping you up like a coach before the championship game, then what’s the point?

And with Venus in your sign, you’re in a leather-clad, flame-embroidered suit of abundance. You don’t have to try — all the right connections are finding you effortlessly. Your passion is impossible to ignore, and the people entering your life make you think bigger, bolder, and more fearlessly about your future.

The universe is clearing obstacles for you, Aries, and you’re ready to charge ahead with full force, like a ram who just met eye-to-eye with its next biggest feat. You’re radiating confidence, and your emotional fire is propelling you forward.

You attract the right people and opportunities at the perfect moment. So, keep showing up as your most fearless, first-place-winning, head-turning self, and watch the world hand you exactly what you deserve.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, this Moon-Venus relationship is like finding the perfect glitch in the matrix — everything is vibing, and you’re ready to let your quirkiest, most unique self shine to attract abundance and luck your way.

The Moon in your sign is making you feel everything much, much more deeply, and you’re picking up on all the signs around you like a high-voltage antenna.

While you’re all about shock value, be mindful not to let those emotional sparks send you in the wrong direction. If you channel this emotion well and direct it towards something innovative and purposeful, the universe will reward you with progress that truly supports your growth.

With Venus in Aries, you’re connecting with people who genuinely enhance your intellectual creativity. You’re not just networking, Aquarius — you’re assembling a community that appreciates your innovative spirit and challenges you to think even bigger!

Now is a great time to reflect on the relationships that fuel you — but don’t go overboard with the rocket fuel! It’s important to stay grounded and in the present, too. While you’ve always been a forward thinker, looking for the next best thing, right now might be the time to step away from the heavier, more mechanical topics and bask in the pleasure of the present.

Ask yourself, what activities bring you joy and enrich your personal growth? That way, you can blend pleasure with purpose and create abundant space in all aspects of your life.

Today’s Moon-Venus aspect allows you to practice self-compassion and recognize who holds a special place in your heart. As the zodiac’s humanitarian, you’re fantastic at giving, but it’s time to take a moment to show your appreciation for those who support you and your quirky thinking.

You’re also feeling extra attuned to the beauty of life in all its forms — art, nature or the environment — and this increased sensitivity reminds you to spend time in space and with people who truly bring you peace.

After all, Aquarius, you can’t save the world without first saving a little space for yourself! Embrace your inner and outer beauty, and watch your self-love ripple out and transform your world.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.