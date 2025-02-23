Your Love Horoscope For February 24 — Mercury Trines Mars

On Monday, February 24, 2025, our love horoscopes are centered on Mercury trine Mars and how it creates the need to make an important relationship decision and take action in relationships.

Depending on what part of your chart, Pisces, and Cancer rules, it will determine what area of your life this affects, but it will carry significant meaning. Mars recently stationed direct in Cancer yesterday, and though it’s still moving through its post-shadow phase, it will be felt intensely.

At a certain point in a relationship, it’s not about reflecting or continuing to have patience but about allowing yourself to move ahead. With Mars recently stationing direct in Cancer yesterday, you already know all that you need to move ahead. But to fully utilize this power, you have to trust yourself to know best — so that you can lead with confidence instead of doubt.

You can’t always wait to make a relationship choice until you are comfortable, as the universe will often push you to act in ways that demonstrate all you’ve learned. Try to embody your growth over the last few months and trust your heart to lead you forward.

You have to trust that you know the way toward what is meant for you and that every decision you make or don’t make is a part of that fate.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Monday, February 24, 2025:

Aries

Listen to your intuition above all else today, Aries. Logically, the choice you may be called to make might not make sense.

It might defy what you thought you once wanted and require you to go back to move ahead.

Yet, none of this means you aren’t on the right track. Today, there will be a choice between listening to what logic tells you to do and listening to what your intuition says is part of your destiny.

Be willing to listen and trust that your intuition may know something logic can’t explain.

Taurus

Be willing to choose love, Taurus. As an earth sign, you tend to be pragmatic or logical regarding love, yet you’ve also learned that emotions can’t always be rationalized.

A new offer of love on the horizon for you today may take you by surprise. While your first inclination is to want to wait to make any big decisions, you would be better served to listen to your heart.

Part of your current process was to help you learn to validate your emotions, so that you don’t need outwardly proof for your choices. Now is the time to focus on how you want to feel and finally let yourself choose love.

Gemini

You will receive a divine test from the universe today, dear Gemini. This test isn’t meant to trip you up or make you doubt yourself, but it is to help the universe understand if you’ve learned the recent lessons you were meant to.

The test will decide between financial or material fulfillment versus romance. This doesn’t mean you must choose between being wealthy and having love, but you want to be clear on your intentions.

Make sure you are basing any choice today on your romantic or emotional fulfillment to signal to the universe that you are ready for all you hope to manifest.

Cancer

You must be willing to choose yourself, Cancer. The energy today isn’t about choosing between two options but finally choosing yourself and your dreams.

Mercury in Pisces will bring in an offer of expansion and newness today that may be reminiscent of a previous opportunity you had turned down.

Don’t let yourself pass on this offer, though, because it holds great meaning for your life and leads to the love you have been dreaming of.

Leo

Be mindful of what you choose today, dear Leo. There will be a situation in which you are given a choice between your previous patterns and being able to establish yourself in an entirely new one.

This would come down to you being open and setting aside your ego to choose what reflects your growth. If there is any doubt, choose today's path that will lead to greater expansion for yourself and your relationship.

Take a chance, try something new and trust in your ability to receive the love meant for you.

Virgo

Don’t allow yourself to become complacent in your relationship, Virgo. Everything in your romantic life has been going so well recently that you can’t allow yourself to become complacent.

Your romantic life is the direct result of your choices, so be mindful of that today as you are presented with an important decision.

This decision may not appear to hold much weight, but it would represent the lessons you’ve learned about making a relationship work.

It can’t only be about what you need but what is in the best interest of your partnership. This may mean saying no ends up being the best way to say yes to love.

Libra

Be open to change, sweet Libra. The universe will present you with an opportunity that you have called in through your intentions and healing today. This will honor the boundaries of what you have learned.

You need to feel your best, but it may still bring a surprising twist to your day. Try to make sure not to be afraid that an offer is too good to be true, as you will want to be receptive to what is being offered to you during this time.

When you finally learn how to articulate what you need, it is the moment the universe can conspire to make it happen. Don’t waste time doubting, and instead, simply know this is what you have always deserved.

Scorpio

You deserve happiness, Scorpio. The journey you’ve been on recently has been one of freedom so you can choose your happiness and live the life you’ve dreamed of.

Today’s decision will come down to you being able to choose what you want over what others expect of you. This choice will mean you must prioritize what you’ve worked for and continue to know you deserve happiness if your decision makes others unhappy.

You have put so much energy into yourself that you can’t give up just yet, especially when you stand to finally receive everything you’ve always longed for.

Sagittarius

You are ready to expand and grow in a different direction, Sagittarius. Today's choice will hold the promise of a deeper love and a new phase of transformation.

You must be ready to separate from what you have known or grown comfortable in, though, as this may initially feel like a risk. Yet all of your work has been preparing you to receive this.

This change won’t only change your romantic life but also confirm all the inner child healing you’ve been moving through. Just trust your readiness and let yourself move into this new chapter of your relationship.

Capricorn

You must decide what you want, Capricorn. Mars retrograde through your house of relationships brought up many lessons and realizations of what you genuinely want.

Yet today allows you to decide what you want and go after it finally.

Consider creating the space for meaningful conversation with your partner today where you are willing to discuss the future and the plans you want to make.

Rather than play the side of doubt, let yourself go all in on this relationship and commit with your full heart.

Aquarius

It’s time for you to make an offer of love, Aquarius. With so many lessons about what you deserve, you’ve learned that it’s not just about waiting to receive but going after what you want.

Reflect on what you are hoping for in your relationship, especially around having time together, or in the sharing of your lives.

Use this to bring up a critical issue with your partner and be the one to offer what it is you want.

You don’t need to wait for them to bring it to you, but being the one to address it, you can feel confident that you will receive everything you’ve always dreamed of from this relationship.

Pisces

Give yourself what it is you most want, dear Pisces. Rather than giving your power away or feeling like you’re less than because you’re single, you are being directed to give yourself everything you’ve ever wanted.

A choice will arise today that will have you deciding between waiting until the perfect time and instead choosing to make this moment perfect for yourself. Living the life you want is the best way to attract yourself to the love you desire.

Don’t hesitate to reclaim your power to be confident that you are setting the tone for how you want to be loved in the future.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.