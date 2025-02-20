Relationships Finally Start Getting Better For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of February 24

The week of February 24 to March 2, 2025, relationships finally start getting better for five zodiac signs through inner work and self-love.

We are now in Pisces season. Pisces is an energy that brings surrender. On Tuesday, February 25, we may feel restricted in this energy flow. Mercury and Saturn will unite in Pisces, bringing rigidity and a need to be precise or logical in your thought process. Although this dichotomy between Mercury and Saturn takes away some of the innate qualities of Pisces, you can use it to your advantage.

Beginning on Saturday, March 1, Venus stations retrograde in Aries. Venus retrograde is notorious for bringing in challenges and redirections to your romantic life, and in Aries, this will be intensified. You must take on a role of observation and let yourself be guided during this phase as it may bring unexpected changes.

This week is special when it comes to relationships and how things unfold. The New Moon in Pisces on Thursday, February 27 begins a new lunar cycle. While retrograde Venus encourages you to go back over past decisions and events, this lunation gives you a new perspective on yourself and your romantic life.

Yet this will need time to come together, so it’s essential to utilize the faith and hope of Pisces, that this process will pay off as you trust that everything is happening for your highest good.

Relationships finally start getting better for five zodiac signs from February 24 to March 2, 2025:

1. Virgo

Your relationships will improve as you open your heart to a new beginning. The Pisces New Moon on Thursday, February 27 rises in your house of relationships giving you the desire to work on communication, closeness and supportiveness.

This clarity will help to bring in a new love if you’re single, or the chance for a fresh start in an existing connection. With the North Node in Pisces, this energy will be felt intensely as you are being guided to embrace your romantic fate.

There are changes in store for you, but the universe is conspiring to bring you closer to what you’ve always wanted. It is essential to trust where you are being guided and to not cling to any picture you have of how you thought life would be. The best way forward is to embrace the unknown and keep prioritizing the love that you feel with your partner.

The Pisces New Moon and Venus retrograde in Aries will work to your benefit, but you must allow yourself to surrender. This New Moon is the start of a brand-new chapter in your romantic life that will help to bring you and your partner closer together — but you have to allow changes to occur.

Don’t be so afraid of change that you miss out on the very process that will help deliver you to your fate. Be mindful of any controlling or fear-based choices, as there is so much love in store for you — but you must allow it in.

2. Libra

It’s OK to change your mind, beautiful Libra, and doing so maybe what improves your relationships this week. You have already been guided to do so much work on yourself and your relationship in the last year — but that doesn’t mean you’re finished just yet.

Everything that you’ve been through prepared you for this moment as Venus stations retrograde in Aries on Saturday, March 1. Although you are known to be one of the flirts of the zodiac, you also tend to be incredibly committed.

This is an admirable trait; however, it can also keep you in relationships long after you’ve outgrown them. You are ready to see the truth of your relationship and to make the choice to grow beyond what you once thought you wanted.

You don’t need to see where this process will lead but only let yourself greet each moment knowing you will never sacrifice yourself or your dreams again.

Having your romantic life improve, isn’t always about making a relationship work against all odds. Instead, growth is something that should be celebrated, as are some endings.

For you, it has been a long journey to reach this point as so many fears and wounds have kept you in karmic cycles. You need to heal your broken heart to be able to rise to the challenge and choose yourself.

Once Venus retrograde begins, you may be more sensitive to frustration or anger. You will set healthier boundaries and won’t be able to keep the peace but will finally have the strength and wisdom to know what it means to choose yourself.

Try to embrace this process and know that resolving conflicts constructively — whether you remain together or live life separately from someone you love, you will always end up where you are meant to be.

3. Sagittarius

Allowing yourself to grow improves you and it also helps to make your relationships better. It’s no surprise that you are one of the most commitment-shy signs in all the zodiac. This isn’t because you don’t crave a long-term relationship but because you have to learn what it means to truly be free.

Commitment often feels like it means a loss of freedom, when in fact, when it’s with the right person it can add to you being able to live the life of your dreams.

Because of this fear of commitment though, you haven’t always acted in your best interests in relationships. This had led to regrets, and cycles where you struggled to trust yourself.

However, you’ve begun to change all of that by leaning into opportunities for self-growth — and because of it, you are finally ready to commit and participate in quality-time that includes shared life experiences.

Venus will station retrograde in Aries on Saturday, March 1. While retrogrades are known for bringing challenges, this one will bring a past love into your life.

At one point you didn’t want to commit or saw no need to, and it was the deciding factor in your partner deciding to end the connection. You stuck to your beliefs if you had doubts and began the process of moving on.

However, what you’ve learned through this is that the person you were with was everything you were looking for — you just couldn’t see it at the time. Be open to where Venus retrograde leads you but also be willing to put in the work. Reach out to the person you’re thinking of as you read this and know that you are worthy of this second chance at your forever love.

4. Scorpio

Focus on what is in your control, Scorpio. You have so many dreams for what you want your romantic life to be. In the past, you’ve been afraid of uncertainty in relationships or what would need to change to bring them to fruition.

Now, things are different. You are starting to see that you can no longer ignore the voice of your inner self. You can create whatever you wish in your life, but you also must be willing to put in the work for that to happen.

Give yourself time to rest, and care for your emotional body — but know you are doing it with a purpose. You have everything you need to change your life, improve your existing or future relationships. You could call in a new love, or transform one you're in now — you just need to start believing in yourself and take that first step.

On Tuesday, February 25, Mercury, and Saturn will unite in Pisces, giving you the ability to strategically plan for what you want to bring into your life. This energy may not necessarily feel easy; however, it will be good for you. Try to have open and honest conversations and not to fall into any self-deprecating thoughts or start doubting your ability to transform your romantic life.

You are empowered to change your relationship and put your dreams into action, but you need to learn that this is only something you can do. In an existing relationship, your partner will step up, however this process is one that you must begin. Have faith in yourself, and believe in your dreams, so that you can get to work planning the life that you’ve always wanted.

5. Cancer

Cancer, you have to let love come easily, and once you do relationships fall into place. You’ve been through so much in your life that you often get stuck in thinking that love always has to work.

It doesn’t. Instead of continuing to fight uphill battles in your relationship and in the life you're trying to create, you need to let go and surrender. It’s normal to be afraid that aspects of this new chapter could turn out like before, however, they aren’t necessarily valid.

You have grown enough to trust in your ability to attract a healthy, unshakeable love — one that is unlike anything you’ve experienced before. Yet in this process, you also have to expand your thinking so that you can hold space for those who may not have necessarily been your type before.

Whether this change involves travel, trying new experiences, or letting yourself say yes to a date, let yourself explore what resonates rather than turning anything down with a hard no.

The Pisces New Moon will rise on Thursday, February 27 in your house of new beginnings and experiences. This New Moon provides energy that helps improve your relationships that includes actively listening to your partner's hopes and dreams.

Pisces also favors adventures and travel, so this would be an incredible time to plan a trip away or take off on an impromptu road trip. The energy of Pisces is trying to show you that the love you want does exist, but it’s not going to be found where you are or by doing the same old things.

You have to let yourself expand, say yes to new offers, and focus on infusing your life with the excitement and romance you’ve always craved. Don’t limit yourself by thinking that you are stuck in any situation or that you are meant to be alone.

You are destined for an amazing love, Cancer, but you need to start being open-minded about what that may look like. Continue to honor yourself, so that you can finally choose to let love be easy.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.