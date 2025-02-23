5 Zodiac Signs With Really Good Horoscopes On February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 is a special numbers kind of day after all (2425) and just one day away from 2525. This results in really good horoscopes for five zodiac signs. So, be prepared for some spiritual and cosmic shenanigans (of the good kind). Five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under the influence. They are: Libra, Leo, Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

With the Sun in Pisces as the main energy, don't be surprised if you come across random people or messages (whether on a billboard or a pamphlet somewhere) that lead you to the answers you seek about your life path. If you find a feather, look up what the color means both spiritually and symbolically.

Advertisement

We also have Mars in Cancer influencing our daily horoscope, so try to make your actions count in a heart-centered way that will positively impact your loved ones alongside you. That consideration will lead to extraordinary things in the future.

Five zodiac signs with really good horoscopes on February 24, 2025:

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Libra: Libra

Best time of the day for Libra: 9 p.m.

Libra, your daily horoscope on Monday is all about trying something new so you can set the pace and tone for the rest of the week. With Moon in Capricorn, stepping out of your comfort zone will feel very good!

You will also benefit from working with crystals at this time or wearing crystal jewelry that is charged with specific intentions and wishes.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Aries

Best time of the day for Leo: 9 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Monday encourages you to be your true self and open-hearted in all your interactions. Of course, this is not about the toxic people in your life but the rest who bring love, support, care, and strength to you. With Venus in Aries impacting your daily horoscope, your bonds will deepen and bring very good future blessings to all of you.

Advertisement

If possible, tune into the radio and listen to a show that grabs your attention. Intriguing messages and maybe even psychic imprints may come to you through this.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Leo

Best time of the day for Aries: 4 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Monday encourages you to acknowledge what feels right to you and know that normal is what you define it as and not what random people may say. With Mercury in Pisces in your daily horoscope, these discoveries will surprise you and reveal hidden parts of your personality.

If possible, go out with your friends for karaoke night and sing your heart out. Or do it in the comfort of your home with your family or partner (or even solo!). Singing will have a positive effect on your heart and psyche.

Advertisement

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Pisces

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 2 - 3 p.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Monday is all about trusting the divine flow of life and that things are falling into place for you behind the scenes.

Advertisement

With Venus in Aries affecting your horoscope, all you need to do is be brave and continue to walk the right path, and you'll see good results.

You will also benefit from engaging with your best friends on this day and having heartfelt conversations with them, maybe over drinks and food! It doesn't have to be all serious, though. Jokes are more than welcome and will be appreciated.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Monday is all about your unique take on the world and what you bring to the community just by being you.

Advertisement

Your uniqueness matters; if you put your mind to it, you can create something very good to carve out a space for yourself. Moon in Capricorn is here to support your goals, bringing you a power boost.

If possible, try out an eccentric food recipe you may have seen on social media to relax and have fun. Your inner child will thank you for it, especially if the ingredients make your heart sing!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.