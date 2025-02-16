Your Daily Love Horoscope For February 17, 2025 — Venus Aligns With Jupiter

On Monday, February 17, Venus in Aries will align with Jupiter in Gemini bringing optimism, fulfillment, and greater ease into your love horoscope and romantic life. While this energy can help you to let go of strife or conflict, you may hesitate to trust that your relationship is improving. It is important to make sure to ground your romantic feelings, but this energy isn’t one of illusion or deception.

Advertisement

Allow your heart to soften, letting down your walls and the doubts that have served to take away your greatest joy. Realize that your partner is not the enemy, but instead your greatest supporter.

Let go of what threatens to obscure love and make the radical choice to surrender. You can have healthy boundaries, and also a soft heart. Open and let yourself receive the abundance of the love that has always been meant for you.

Instead, it’s part of the journey of love that also inspires your self-growth. It is safe to let go and to trust the love that you have in your life. You are ready to receive all you’ve ever dreamed of and finally feel lucky in love.

Advertisement

Expand your horizons and let yourself soften to receive knowing that you don’t just deserve love, but utter happiness as well.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The love horoscopes for Monday, February 17, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t hold back your feelings today, beautiful Aries. You can often second-guess your emotions or hold back your true feelings out of fear of being too much. Yet, the person meant for you wants to see all of you.

Today’s energy inspires you to declare your feelings to someone special, or to be honest about your intentions regarding the relationship.

Embrace your inner courage and speak the truth of your feelings. By doing so, you can not only change the relationship but also feel genuinely loved for who you are.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love should make you better, dear Taurus. When you are looking at a potential partner or relationship, it’s not just about love for you but how your life could potentially become better.

With the current energy of Jupiter in Gemini, you should be feeling incredibly abundant in your life and in your relationship. Let yourself revel in how this relationship has changed your life for the better.

Enjoy all the benefits that it brings. There is no reason to feel bad because you require a relationship to truly bring value to your life.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Life is beautiful, Gemini. Today serves as a reminder that life isn’t only about success or achieving your goals but also about making space for it to be simply beautiful.

You will be feeling greater confidence in owning your authenticity which will also unlock opportunities for connection, romance, and spontaneity.

While you may have a list of tasks you want to complete today, try to also create space for following your heart and enjoying what the day brings.

This is an excellent time to take a day off and make plans with your partner or friends. You’ve worked hard for the life you have, now it’s time to enjoy it.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Listen to your intuition, sweet Cancer. The universe will be speaking to you today through signs and synchronicities.

With Jupiter in Gemini, you are being guided to connect with a significant soul connection. This could be someone that you know or that you may feel like you remember from past lifetimes.

There is a sense of finally feeling seen in all the ways that you have desired, and this connection will serve as a catalyst in your life.

Be open to changing your plans today and listening to the signs around you, as this is a love that truly is meant to come into your life.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Set the world on fire, sweet Leo. Embrace your adventurous spirit and start honoring your soul’s desire to experience all that life has to offer. You are moving into a period that would inspire you to travel, and because of that may bring in a new love to your life.

Yet, this energy could also signify an important trip that you and your partner take or an elopement.

You deserve to live the life that you’ve always dreamed of and that begins with making sure that you are following your path — and no one else’s. Adventure is calling, Leo and you owe it to yourself to finally answer.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Slow down and practice being in the moment, dear Virgo. You can often focus on the external changes or milestones in your relationship, but the most important moments are often those simply between you and your partner.

The energy today invites you to discover a deeper spiritual and emotional meaning in your relationship. You may want to do a guided meditation or a healing sound bath with your partner. You could even sit in front of a fire talking about life.

Call your energy back and start putting it into truly making this relationship everything you’ve ever wanted.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let your relationship evolve, Libra. You are entering new ground right now in your romantic life that will bring about dramatic changes. This period of your life is about to show you that love can be better than you’ve ever dreamed of but you have to let your relationship evolve.

You are able to be confident and assertive in advocating for the direction you hope this connection will take, which will allow for a new beginning.

Don’t hold back from sharing your ideas with your partner or taking that next step, because this relationship is everything you’ve ever wanted.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are right where you are meant to be, Scorpio. This doesn’t mean that your external life is everything you’ve ever dreamed, but it does mean that you know the path you must take.

You will have a deep spiritual insight that will allow you to reflect on how and where to change your life.

This will allow you to progress a certain relationship or be in the place to attract new love.

You mustn’t doubt yourself though, and instead truly feel into the divinity of everything that has gone into bringing you to this moment knowing that manifesting your dreams is closer than ever.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is so sweet, Sagittarius. You can often dismiss the importance of love in your life, as you focus on other endeavors. However, that has shifted recently as you’ve realized the true value of a specific person or connection in your life.

This may lead to you being spontaneous or radical in the choices you make today, yet the rewards will outweigh any risk.

Themes of forever love, commitment and marriage will surround you, helping you to understand that it’s safe to express yourself. Go after what you want, Sagittarius, you deserve it.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take time to celebrate the small moments, Capricorn. You’ve been realizing it’s not necessarily what you achieve in life that matters most but who you have beside you.

This is creating a deeper priority for your personal life and also changing your mindset. It’s not just about yourself any longer, but your partner and those you care about.

Use this energy to improve your relationship by dreaming together about what you want the future to hold. You may be considering purchasing your first home or relocating, which won’t only serve to help manifest your dreams, but would also benefit your relationship.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve to be happy, Aquarius. It’s not always what you do that determines your joy or the love you feel in a relationship but giving yourself permission to just be. Letting go of the worry or overthinking about the future creates space for you to just focus on where you are.

Your relationship has been progressing through some recent challenges, and today there will be conversations about your future together.

This time period could result in a proposal, but if not, it will mark a new beginning in your relationship and the ability to truly live a life of joy.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your home should be your refuge from the world, Pisces. Just because you’ve found yourself sticking closer to home recently, doesn’t mean there is a lack of enthusiasm or love in your relationship.

You’ve grown so much over the last few years that this is just one important step in your journey. Let yourself stay in and enjoy the love and connection you’ve cultivated in your home.

You may be considering an upgrade or redecorating a portion of your home and today it would be an incredible time to move forward with your plans. There is no reason to look elsewhere for adventure, when you already have everything you've ever wanted at home.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.