The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve From February 17 - 23, When Pisces Season Begins

Several planetary changes will take place during the week of February 17 - 23, 2025, and relationships improve for five zodiac signs under the new energy. Pisces season begins on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, ushering energy into our relationships.

The Sun entering Pisces brings in a dreamy and idealistic view of love. Yet it’s not always a negative to look at your relationship through the rose-colored glasses of this zodiac sign. Instead of only seeing what is wrong, you will feel gratitude for all you have.

You can adopt a spiritual approach to understanding and challenges and feel in your soul that this relationship is meant to be. This leads to understanding what unconditional love is about, as you hope to receive what you’re extending to your partner.

On Sunday, February 23, one of the most awaited events of the year will occur, as Mars stations direct in Cancer. Mars has been retrograde since early December 2024, first in the sign of Leo and then in Cancer, beginning in January. Mars governs your desires and the actions that you take to fulfill them.

While retrograde, taking action or feeling like you were making progress may have felt challenging. However, now that Mars is direct, romantic matters will come easily, as you can finally take action toward achieving all you have dreamed of.

Asteroid Ceres will also shift into Pisces on Sunday, February 23, bringing a calm and nurturing energy to your relationship, which will help you understand what love truly is — more than a feeling but also a way of life.

Relationships improve for five zodiac signs starting February 17 - 23, 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

What you invest in your relationship is what you will receive, dear Virgo, and this is what makes your love life improve this week. You have already been focusing a great deal on your relationship; however, this will be increased as the Sun shifts into Pisces on Tuesday, February 18. The Sun governs the actions you take in your life, and Pisces rules over your house of love and relationships.

Whether in an existing connection or looking for new love, this is an incredible time to start moving forward with your dreams and making them the reality you get to live. Taking action doesn’t mean that it has to be grand gestures, though, as you focus on the small moments with your partner or love interest. This will allow you to create a deeper and emotionally fulfilling connection and give you the stability you’ve been seeking.

You have been through so many lessons recently. While this has helped your relationship continue to grow, it doesn’t mean that each step of this journey has been easy. You’ve had to learn the art of holding space, not overdoing it in a relationship, and embracing the divine plan for your life — over the ones you previously made.

As the Sun moves into Pisces, there will be a sense of deep acceptance for all you’ve been through. Matters of the past won’t tug on your heart as much, and because of that, it will finally feel like you’re moving forward. You can follow your heart easily and recognize the importance of your feelings.

Try to allow yourself to prioritize romantic matters throughout Pisces Season, as what you experience in the weeks ahead will only help to strengthen your connection.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You may wonder if your relationship will ever improve, but be patient since you never know what your partner has planned, sweet Gemini. You have been enjoying a fairly positive time in your romantic life. Of course, there have been challenges, but there have also been many opportunities for love and joy. You may have had second thoughts about your relationship recently, especially as your partner didn’t want to commit to you in the ways that you wanted.

This did lead to some arguments or tense situations involving your future, but hopefully, you’ve allowed yourself to continue to see where this connection goes. While you can be prone to making grand ultimatums, doing so in this situation would only push your partner further away and not end in your desired results. Try to hold space for all you don’t know, and trust that your partner may have been planning a surprise all along.

On Wednesday, February 19, Juno, the goddess of marriage, will shift into Sagittarius, the ruler of your romantic sector. Juno governs over the commitment that you and your partner share. In Sagittarius, it represents taking a relationship to the next level or moving into an exclusive phase if you’ve just begun dating someone new.

Juno in Sagittarius often likes to be spontaneous and is known for elopements or surprise engagements. Just because it seemed like your partner wasn’t interested in marriage doesn’t mean they haven’t planned to spend their life with you. See where this relationship takes you, as you may soon find yourself saying I do.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You deserve to be cherished, Scorpio. As a water sign, you tend to be the giver in your relationships. This means you often will go out of your way to perform kind gestures or show your partner how much you love them. While this is truly the definition of love, you often don’t end up in relationships where your partner does the same.

This has been part of the phase that you’ve just moved through, which has helped you learn not only that you deserve to be cherished but what that means to you as well. To be cherished in love means a reciprocal exchange of energy between you and your partner. However, it also represents a feeling of specialness that you receive from how they treat you.

They never treat you as if you’re too much or an inconvenience but rather that it is a true privilege to be able to love you. This is the love you deserve and why you should never settle for less.

Asteroid Ceres will shift into Pisces on Sunday, February 23, bringing a sense of care and nurturing into your relationship. While this energy is a welcome change from previous relationships, it feels like you may have a challenging time accepting it. When you finally receive what it is you’ve always wanted, you can’t then doubt its genuineness.

To see improvements in your existing relationship, focus on not just receiving in the coming week but also on checking your energy. If you are continuing to pour so much into your partner, you may not create the space necessary for them to love you similarly. By letting your guard down and trusting that this relationship is what you’ve always yearned for, you can finally relax and surrender to a love deserving of you.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Greater ease has finally arrived, dear Capricorn. Mars has been retrograde in Cancer since January 6, creating challenges and disconnect in your romantic relationship. While this has given you time to explore your feelings and the past choices you’ve made in love, it has created a rocky relationship. You were tasked with whether to continue to avoid your feelings and inner truth or to embrace it and work through it.

Mars often doesn’t take avoidance as an answer, so if you resist, any difficulty worsens. Yet, all of that comes to a close as Mars stations direct in Cancer on Sunday, February 23. As Mars stations direct, that inner turmoil will finally settle down, allowing you to experience greater peace in your relationship and some improvements. Remember to embrace the lessons but trust that the worst is now behind you.

Mars stations direct in Cancer on February 23 and will instantly bring relief to your romantic life. You will be able to express yourself better and begin to take action on improvements or plans you’ve been thinking of. In an existing relationship, this is a time of reconnection and learning to be forthcoming with your feelings.

However, if you’re single and have been struggling to get back into the dating world or find someone you’re excited about, all that will shift as well. Mars direct in Cancer provides a green light for everything related to romance and love. Any plans and actions you want to take will become easier; just be mindful that you may revisit some themes from the end of 2024 and the beginning of this year for the next few months.

While now direct, Mars will revisit the same degrees of Cancer and Leo, bringing resolution to anything that previously had arisen. Stay honest about how you feel and be open to change to experience the true meaning of unconditional love.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

It is the start of your zodiac season, dear Pisces. Romantic possibilities have felt lifeless lately as you’ve begun to ponder if you may truly be better off alone than continuing to be disappointed by love. While justified in many ways, these feelings were about the process you were going through rather than determining what is possible.

You are moving into an extremely lucky time for love, which could change your life incredibly and ultimately improve romance and your relationships. You just need to make sure that you’re not using excuses to block you from taking a chance on love. Pisces Season is always when you come back alive, which means you are in touch with your dreamy and romantic nature. Tap into this energy to be in the perfect spot to embrace a dramatic turnaround in your romantic life.

On Sunday, February 23, Mars will station direct in Cancer, ruler of your house of marriage and commitment. Cancer is a sensitive water sign, like yourself, except when Cancer feels overwhelmed or hurt — it tends to retreat and isolate. This is remarkably similar to what you’ve been doing if you haven’t wanted to admit it.

There were a lot of feelings to work through and a great deal of heartbreak involving a lot of almost great lovers. Just because everyone has fallen short of your dreams doesn’t mean they will continue. You are a natural lover, but sometimes, you place your partners on pedestals no one can live up to. When eventually you can no longer keep that pedestal in place, your partner falls from grace in your eyes, as if you’re seeing them clearly for the first time.

This can be disillusioning, but it’s all to help teach you that no one needs to be on a pedestal in the relationship you desire. Feel into the energy as Mars stations direct in Cancer, as all those thoughts of the past will begin to find a quiet space of healing — and you may just find yourself believing in forever once again.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.