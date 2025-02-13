Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs Once Mercury Enters Pisces On February 14, 2025

One of the ways that joy returns for three zodiac signs on February 14, 2025, is by living up to our expectations. Astrologically, Mercury in Pisces shows us in very obvious ways that our hearts are set on something joyful today, and the good part is that we get what we want.

As it's also Valentine's Day, three zodiac signs can count on the idea that their romantic partner will come through with whatever we expect of them. We've put joy on hold, relying on the other party to bring it back.

While that might not seem fair, it's just the way we work. Valentine's Day brings a world of expectation to many people, and for these three zodiac signs, the expectations will be met and then some.

Joy returns for three zodiac signs after Mercury in Pisces on February 14, 2025:

1. Gemini

Joy returns, Gemini. There's an interesting irony in your life on February 14, 2025, and so much revolves around your expectations, which are very little. That's where Mercury in Pisces enters the picture and brings in the irony.

During Mercury in Pisces, you feel good about your life, but you can't help but feel as if maybe you're feeling a little left out of the whole Valentine's Day extravaganza. Don't worry, Gemini, this is where it gets better.

What you don't expect is exactly what you will see happening. So if you feel 'unloved' or no one is paying 'special' attention to you, you'll find that you are the apple of someone's eye and that you'll be feeling mighty special during Mercury in Pisces.

2. Cancer

Mercury in Pisces helps you to experience a return to joy, Cancer. It raises the stakes on Valentine's Day, and whereas you may be at the point where you don't care about the whole candy and flowers routine, you secretly wish somebody would think of you today.

Good news, you are not only being thought of but may also receive candy, flowers, or even a love letter. Do not think of yourself as someone who doesn't care about these things because you do, Cancer.

And during Mercury in Pisces, you come to know that you are loved and possibly even adored. How nice! What makes all of this feel so good is that you don't expect it to happen, so surprise! Joy returns.

3. Pisces

Will joy return to you, PIsces? Every time Valentine's Day rolls around, you shrug your shoulders and expect nothing to occur. You can't help but feel a little jaded by the whole must-have-a-loving-partner deal, and while you don't want to come off as a grump, you've pushed joy aside during this day.

However, things change for you on February 14, and because of the transit, Mercury in Pisces, you'll see that everything is coming up Pisces. Hoohah, yes, it's your time, and guess what? Love has not forgotten you.

Whatever it is that you expect or do not expect, you will see that you cannot deny the presence of love and joy in your life at this point, today. You feel happy to be alive and unbothered by the push of Valentine's Day. All is well in your world, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.