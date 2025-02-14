3 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Luck The Week Of February 17 - 23, 2025

Luck may be something you create, but some weeks are prime for lucky happenings more than others. As our weekly horoscope and astrology forecast shows, three zodiac signs will experience significant luck from February 17 - 23, 2025. Fortune seems to shine down on them, and some of the changes we see this week are a reason why.

The universe never makes mistakes, no matter how the present state of your life seems to you in the area of good fortune and golden opportunities. Movement and synchronicities always happen behind the scenes, helping you reach your highest destiny. Through this process, the universe guides you to believe in your dreams so fully that they can’t help but come true this week.

We end Aquarius season on Monday, and Pisces season begins on Tuesday, February 18. With the Sun in the sign of deep belief in yourself and dreams, believing in your future will become essential to significant luck manifesting for you. Belief will help you strengthen your intuition, allowing it to lead you forward as you continue to trust the process along your journey.

You'll enjoy the endless possibilities of Pisces season, and Asteroid Juno will help. Juno shifts into lucky Sagittarius on Wednesday, February 19. Juno governs what you commit to, involving contracts and new financial opportunities. In Sagittarius, the seeker of the zodiac, you are being urged to see this period of your life as an adventure.

Explore what resonates with your soul and play with your dreams, but know that your commitment will be essential to fully manifesting greater abundance in your life. The week's final highlight arrives on February 23, the last day of the week.

On Sunday, Mars stations direct in Cancer. Mars rules action and ambition, bringing retrograde season to an end. If you felt challenged or struggled to complete a project, no worries. You will now feel motivated to leave the comfort of your home. Yet, as Mars stations direct, your energy returns, allowing you to take action and realize that the universe has guided your steps.

Three zodiac signs experience significant luck the week of February 17 - 23, 2025:

1. Aries

Explore your life, Aries. While you have no problem rushing ahead, you often don’t give yourself permission to explore or experience life. Success isn’t always about sticking to plans or following a specific course.

Instead, expand what you thought was possible and see how this change in your thinking impacts your luck significantly. See each day and moment as a chance to experience something new. Try a different path and take a chance to follow your dreams. By letting yourself explore life, you will discover that an abundant life is possible.

Asteroid Juno will return to Sagittarius on Wednesday, February 19. Juno represents themes of commitment and dedication. Sagittarius, it inspires you to become confident, adventurous, and assertive. This energy allows you to be open to new experiences and have the mindset to embrace a deeper meaning in your life.

Themes connected to spirituality and philosophy may figure in heavily now, as you question your past choices. By letting yourself question what you have done, you create room for yourself to make different choices in the future. Life is meant to be experienced, and letting yourself do so will unlock your divine purpose.

2. Cancer

Lead with your heart, Cancer. You don’t have to be afraid that you will make a mistake or somehow choose wrong. However, you must start letting your heart lead you. There are no mistakes in this part of your life but in trusting that your inner self knows the way forward.

Spend time connecting with your heart through somatic exercises, sound baths, or yoga. As you learn to let your heart lead, you can begin journaling about what comes through. Write down what it would mean to live the life your heart is leading you toward the path you are meant to take.

Pisces Season begins as the Sun shifts into this water sign on Tuesday, February 18. The Sun in Pisces represents a source of action toward achieving your dreams — which is why following your heart is crucial. Pisces represents themes surrounding luck, expansion, and travel, so it would be important to be mindful of any opportunities around this time.

While the Pisces Season inspires you to live your best life, you will get an added boost as asteroid Ceres shifts into Pisces on Sunday, February 23. This will intensify the Pisces energy in your life, helping you take action and manifest your inner desires. Connect with your heart to let go of any doubt and make the most of this exciting time.

3. Scorpio

Empower yourself, dear Scorpio. You are about to experience significant luck that will help you turn dreams into reality. It can seem difficult to do when life doesn’t align as you hoped. Yet, a delay from the universe isn’t the same as a no.

Rather than just giving up and thinking that you’re stuck in your life or worse, in a situation that drains your soul, try to understand this divine process. Oftentimes, when you are in a period of restriction, it’s because you are meant to figure out what you want before moving ahead.

This will help you understand how your past choices have created your current life. The past will set the tone for the changes you can make to achieve your dream life. Lean into these lessons, but know that the universe hasn’t told you no, especially as your luck prepares to level up.

Mars will station direct in Cancer on Sunday, February 23. Mars governs over themes of desire, motivation, and action. When retrograde, it can feel like everything is on pause, or you can experience a reduction in your energy. It can feel like nothing is working or you don’t want to embrace changes in your life. Yet, as Mars stations direct in Cancer, all of those changes will allow you to see the purpose of this momentous time.

Cancer energy represents new beginnings and aligning yourself with your spiritual healing. This will undoubtedly lead to changes in your external life, but it’s important that you remember anything that does occur is only a reflection of your growth and healing. You will see the pace pick up in your life, and new opportunities will arrive just in time to start saying yes to the life you’ve always wanted.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.