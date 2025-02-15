What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About February 16, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope has in store for you on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The Sun spends a full day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, and the Moon will be in the friendly, sociable zodiac sign of Libra.

Aquarius and Libra bring attention to our friendships this Sunday — not only if we have them, but what we do when we are in partnership with others. Do we handle alliances well or do we only search for our opportunties when the need arises? Aquarius reminds us to give and take advice from others. Libra teaches us to act fairly and to always seek wise counsel when we are unsure about what to do next.

The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, February 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Burn out happens, Aries, especially when managing too many projects throughout the day. When you sense your mind is no longer processing information the way you need, call time out.

Take a break. Go for a walk or do something to refresh your mind. Things will return to their usual self with a little change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

What's your game plan? If you have things lined up and ready to go, have a backup plan in case of a problem. It's always better to be overly prepared than underprepared when you have an important project. It may be inconvenient to do it now, but it will save you a lot of time in the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You're on your way to the top. A little hard work and some effort have brought you to this place. Your career is soaring. Things are going great.

People admire your hard work and effort. There's so much more you can bring to the table, so what you see happening now is only the beginning.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Are you feeling generous? You have a lot of fresh ideas and great things you want to accomplish right now. So, it's natural that you'd want to reward or show appreciation to the people who have been key players on your team.

How might you go about demonstrating your sincere thanks? What small thing can you do to show how much you care and what their presence means to you?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You're in the right place for what your needs are now, or if you're not, you soon will be. Envision the future you desire and crave, Leo.

What luxuries do you desire to have? What corners do you never want to cut? Make a commitment to get yourself there. Hard work and effort will be the secret to your success.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Self-doubt happens, even to people who have reached significant accomplishments in life. When you sense that your life is full of questioning and uncertainty, remind yourself that other people have gone through what you're going through.

They questioned everything, including themselves. You're in good company and'll return to confidence once you pass these emotional tests.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You may recognize stinginess in someone you once hoped could be generous and giving. They may be able to give you so much more, but choose not to. You must decide if you'll make your path or depend on someone else for help.

It's a tough decision. Ask yourself what you want. Your freedom from dependency or something else? Defining your goals will help you figure out your next move.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Do you feel trapped? Today, you may have no way out of a tough place. Do you dislike your job but feel there isn't anything you can turn to for a new career?

Do you wonder if you'll need to return to school but can't afford to? Many questions are coming your way, but don't let their lack of answers hold you back.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

What do you feel most passionate toward? Your passion may indicate where you cannot stay in control and steady.

Today, tally your areas of weakness in your mind and then make a plan. plan to work on them and strengthen your future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Are you ready to make a big move? You may have waited for a friend or some other colleague to participate.

It may even be your greatest desire to become part of a team; however, this tarot card indicates a need to start from scratch, which may involve letting go of what you know and moving on. Plan things out, and be sure to ponder your options.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You're ready to delegate and let someone else handle a difficult task. Focus on what you love and allow others to do the same when its within your power to let them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Have you been searching for love? You may find a special someone who will enter your life at the right time and with the same mindset.

When you sense a companion who is on the same page as you, don't question it. Trust the process.

