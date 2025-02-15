Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 16 — Chiron Squares Mars

Chiron in the zodiac sign of Aries will square retrograde Mars in Cancer on Sunday, February 16, creating an opportunity for healing in our daily love horoscope.

Chiron is known as the wounded healer, a reminder that only you can heal yourself, no matter how great the love is that you receive from another. As Chiron squares off with retrograde Mars in Cancer, your emotional needs and past decisions will be at the forefront of your mind. Choose to heal, to understand what has been behind your past decisions so that you can feel confident any choice comes from love, not your wounds.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on February 16, 2025:

Aries

Take time to reflect, sweet Aries. You have been asked to undertake an incredible healing journey with Chiron in your sign.

This may help you resolve some past trauma related to relationships and understand what it means to love yourself first genuinely.

With retrograde Mars in Cancer stirring up feelings in your home and family, you may be prompted to reflect on past decisions or situations in your life.

Let yourself surrender to these thoughts and understand that creating your desired future requires learning from the past.

Taurus

Comfort zones aren’t all that comfortable, dear Taurus. Retrograde Mars in Cancer in your house of sacred understanding is challenging many of your previous decisions in your romantic life.

Yet, in the deepest part of your chart, Chiron in Aries is leading you on a journey into your subconscious. You may feel disoriented today with your realizations, but you have to hold space for yourself.

While you may not be the biggest fan of change, you are starting to see that your comfort zones aren’t all that comfortable. Let this serve as a catalyst to go after what you want.

Gemini

Own your power, dear Gemini. You are known as one of the most social signs of the zodiac, yet that doesn’t mean that this gift doesn’t come with its tribulations.

As much as friends and lovers often surround you, it doesn’t mean they can walk your path for you. You are urged to focus on giving yourself what you need instead of outsourcing it to others.

Knowing what you are worth and where your inherent value lies will be felt especially strongly. No one can prove you’re worthy if you haven’t made yourself feel that way already.

Cancer

Let go of the stereotypes, Cancer. As sensitive and intuitive as you are, you tend to box yourself into one persona.

You are more than you give yourself credit for, but you must expand the space you hold for yourself and your growth.

It’s not just love that you crave but a purpose in your life. Without a purpose, you can gravitate towards creating drama and unnecessary challenges.

Let yourself focus on what you want for yourself, knowing that any relationship is the icing on the cake of the life you’ve already created.

Leo

Regret can serve a divine purpose, sweet Leo. With Chiron in Aries, you may feel past regrets surface vigorously today as you are faced with taking ownership of your decisions.

Yet, retrograde Mars in Cancer is helping to remind you of what matters most. Be gentle with yourself today and hold space for the surface regrets.

These new feelings aren’t to deter you from manifesting love or progressing a relationship but simply to show you how to show up differently and better.

Let the regrets you have help you understand how you can take control of your romantic destiny.

Virgo

Face your shadow self, Virgo. Everyone has a shadow side, you. By understanding that it’s not just your light that holds value but your darkness, you can embrace an incredible opportunity for healing. Be willing to look hard at yourself and what motivated you in your romantic life.

Challenge your previous views and what you had thought of as absolute truth. While you tend to project any blame onto others, this opportunity may help you take greater accountability, which will catalyze an incredible period of awakening – and romance.

Libra

Refuse to engage in struggle love, dear Libra. Love isn’t just about working for a result or sacrificing your dreams for another; it isn’t love but a representation of your wounding.

With Chiron in Aries in your house of relationships, you are being urged to release the cycles of struggle love that have kept you in wounded relationships. Instead, realize that love can be soft and fulfilling, but only once you choose to no longer act from your wounding.

Be firm in what you deserve and in your boundaries. Don’t be afraid of ending a relationship in your struggle love era because that will pave the way for you to experience the relationship you’ve always desired.

Scorpio

Take time to recognize yourself, Scorpio. Your wounds can often have you acting to get noticed or receive recognition from others, especially your romantic partner.

This can have you embodying your child self as you strive to get the attention and validation you never received. Yet, this cycle will only continue your previous wounding.

Choose to recognize yourself and all your accomplishments. Celebrate yourself and give yourself the love you’ve always desired.

You don’t need to wait for someone else to notice you to feel special; make time to do that yourself.

Sagittarius

What isn’t said can become the barrier to receiving love, Sagittarius. You feel everything deeply, yet you don’t always feel comfortable being vulnerable and transparent with your emotions.

You can hold in your feelings, desires, or intentions, which can result in you blocking yourself from receiving the love you want.

Today’s energy will bring you face to face with everything you’ve never expressed to others. You may feel like calling up an ex, or a series of exes, as you suddenly realize how much you withheld in those relationships.

While not every relationship is meant to be fixed, allowing yourself to embrace this healing can help you in future connections.

Capricorn

Healing isn’t always easy, but it is beneficial, dear Capricorn. You may feel that the energy is especially heavy today as you are called to reflect on your wounds from childhood and how they play a part in your current relationship.

Reflect on similar dynamics and cycles and what current feelings are connected to past situations. Give yourself some alone time today. Connect with a counselor to help you understand what arises so that you can understand how to heal these wounds.

It is safe to explore your wounds and let yourself learn what it means to do better.

Aquarius

You are worthy of being understood, sweet Aquarius. While your free-spirited nature is one of your greatest gifts, this same energy often challenges how you communicate in a relationship.

You can expect or assume that your partner will know something without clarifying what you need or what is bothering you.

Let go of thinking your partner is a mind reader, and allow yourself to speak about what feels most challenging. To communicate effectively, though, you may also need to take some time to understand your feelings first.

Clarity can heal any wound, but you must choose to change how you’ve been communicating.

Pisces

Heal your wound of lack, dear Pisces. The wounding of lack represents that you are always worried you will lose what you have or not have enough of what you need.

While this can often be present in financial realms, it also is one that serves as a trigger in your romantic life.

Not only can the wounding of lack create anxiety in relationships, but it can also lead you to question being enough as you are.

Try to focus on getting to the root of any fears of lack that you’ve been having and affirm not only your abundance but that of love as well. You have always been enough, Pisces, meaning you will have the love you’ve always needed.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.