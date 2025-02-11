Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For February 12, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for February 12, 2025. Find out what's in store for you in love, career, friendships, and other areas of your life, as interpreted by a tarot card reader.

Whenever there's a Full Moon, we feel like something is about to happen. In the tarot, we may recognize areas of life where we can release negative energy to make space for significant changes to happen.

Advertisement

The energy of Leo is fire and the Sun tarot card. The Sun tarot teaches us to view all situations and circumstances with optimism. Let's see what your card signifies for you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on Wednesday, February 12, 2025:

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

What myths have you believed in the past that still cause you to feel self-doubt or question yourself? Today, embark on a mission that eliminates areas of life that no longer fit with your belief systems.

How might you relabel certain practices or habits so that they fit your identity better? What areas of vulnerability still exist that you need to work on this month?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Busy? You may accomplish a lot when life becomes too hectic but feel disconnected from your intuition. What noise have you allowed to creep into your routine that doesn't need to be there?

Are you spending too much time online doomscrolling or phone chatting about things that could be an email or not discussed altogether? Consider ways to manage your time wisely and reel your energy back in.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

What do you wish could happen, but certain things in your life appear to block it from being so? You may need to re-strategize to create your own luck. Do you need to find a new resource?

Can a friend or family member help you make your dream come true with their helpful advice? Don't give up on what you desire, Gemini. Stay true to your path, and you'll find your way.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Do you give more than you ought to when it comes to advice? Some say that oversharing what you consider to be helpful information can be perceived as dominating or rude.

Consider the listener's needs. Did they ask for your help? If not, wait until they do. Ask questions instead to spark interest and open the door to more conversation.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Creativity blocks? Sometimes, you need to change things up to get your imagination going. When was the last time you went for a walk? What about watching a movie that isn't your typical pick?

You might find that your mind opens up to new ideas when exposed to situations or people in unfamiliar territory. Go out and have an adventure.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

It's time to let go of the past or else it will cling to you and hold you back from your future. The day is still young, Virgo.

When you recognize that you're falling back into an old habit or pattern, stop at that moment and hit the reset button. You don't have to wait until tomorrow to have a fresh start. Take what you need today.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

How motivated are you? When you feel like your determination is taking a step back, ask yourself why.

What is it, a thing, a person, or a situation that stops you from feeling driven to hit your goal this month? What is it that you feel you lack or unable to do that hinders your confidence from pushing you in the direction of your dreams?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Are you ready to give up the single life or any thoughts you have about commitment and fear? If you desire to have a relationship that is close and intimate, today may be the day to address any lingering questions you have about your autonomy within a relationship.

Can you find a way to be yourself while coupled with another? Do you and your partner need to discuss certain things so you both feel free to enjoy your own hobbies while creating a life as a team?

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Are you placing all your hope on one win? Sometimes, a single goal can leave you vulnerable, and it's best to have various options that can help strengthen your position.

How can you diversify if one situation doesn't work out for you? What might be a great compliment to the project or vision you are building now?

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Swords

What are you holding on to because you are afraid to let go? A relationship, career, or even a home may be something you've outgrown, yet you stay in because you don't want to say goodbye to a happy past.

List all the good things a new opportunity will provide for you. How does that future compare to what you have now that no longer works?

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Can you tell when a person is acting insecure? You may meet an individual who gives off signs of high confidence, but it's not what it appears.

Test the waters when meeting someone new, especially if you're dating. Get to know people slowly and see what areas of strength they possess and what areas of weakness reveal themselves during conversations or difficult chats.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

This is your chance to leap into a new life and do something you've never tried. A door may swing open for you, giving you the greenlight to step outside your comfort zone.

Do you believe in prayer, manifestation or the law of attraction? Put these tools to work and watch how the universe conspires to make your life what you dream.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.