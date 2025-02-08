What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About February 9, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Happy Sunday, zodiac signs! Today's tarot horoscope arrives during the Sun and Mercury, making a special connection in a sign most associated with the practice of astrology — Aquarius.

Per the tarot, Aquarius rules The Star card, which teaches us about sharing our knowledge and wisdom with others. We ought to be free of pride and full of humility, willing to pour out our lives with coworkers, friends, family, and strangers, without restraint but without expectation to receive something in return. The universe provides us with what we need; our souls are forever given water to pull from.

Advertisement

We must remember that while helpful, our stories are interpreted by others in their own unique way. This same mindset must be approached whenever we read our daily tarot card reading. Let's see what's in store for you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, February 9, 2025:

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Are you looking too far ahead? Sometimes, feeling anxiety is a result of thinking about what you can't predict or foresee.

Try mindfulness or a little bit of exercise. Journal about your concerns and set them to rest once you've cleared your mind.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Are you thinking too much lately? You can talk yourself out of a decision, especially one you took time to make.

You may find that it's tough to confirm your convictions about something important, but how will you know if you did the right thing if you don't let the chips fall where they may?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Are you ready to let go of the past? Holding on to memories only keeps you feeling stuck. You deserve to move forward with your life, Gemini.

Ask yourself why you're resistant to making any significant changes. What do you gain by keeping things the same?

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Get more accustomed to the world around you and spend time with others. If you feel like small areas of your life don't make sense, make subtle changes to bring things back around.

You may find that it's much easier to sense the natural rhythm of life when you are more active and involved with day-to-day.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Oh boy, do you suspect someone is being dishonest? It's never fun to have to be the one who confronts a situation head-on. However, addressing conflicts that hinder your relationship from being authentic is important.

What's the best way to start the conversation? How might you bring the situation up so that any concerns are addressed and not deflected?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

What's causing you to feel distracted lately? An inability to focus can be due to various factors ranging from lack of interest to being unavailable because you have too many other things.

You can't change the past or regain the lost time, but you can make important changes now with your attention. Regroup and start over again.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

It takes courage to do the things you want to do. Even simple choices sometimes require you to muster up energy and determination. This is why it's always important to know your 'big why.'

Why do you want to exercise or go for a daily walk? Why is it good for you to take certain actions each day? Knowing the answer can be a huge help.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Empress

Who needs a little bit of your love or attention? You are the dedicated nurturer of the deck today, especially when you have the Empress as your tarot card.

Your natural inclination to share and give love to others is helpful and impactful. What is the one thing you do better than most when showing people love? How might you improve someone's life today?

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

What's the fun in saving if you don't treat yourself to something fun occasionally?

It's great to pay off your debt and create a small nest of security for your future; however, make room for small treats like a splurge on an outfit, shoes or a latte. Live a little!

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Make a wish, Capricorn. You can attract whatever you want into your life. Channel emotional energy toward a dream or goal.

They say that if you don't ask, you won't receive it. What is it that you want to get from the universe today?

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The World

It's time to turn the page and begin a new cycle in your ever-changing life. Do you feel prepared to begin a new journey?

Are you interested in trying something different than what you've done in the past? Don't let your old ways define you. If you feel like venturing down a different road, plan it. Take that first step.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You have an influential person in your life. You may not realize that you have a friend with resources or great advice in your corner. If you need assistance, don't be shy.

Ask for help. Put your thoughts out there, even if it's on social media. You may be surprised by the outpouring of love from the people you know.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.