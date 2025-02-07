What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know On February 8, According To A Tarot Card Reader

On Saturday, the Moon will leave Gemini and enter the soothing energy of Cancer, which directs us to the Moon tarot card guiding the daily tarot horoscope for February 8, 2025. The Moon allows us to hide our deepest emotions, and we may even wear a mask to hide our personality or fears for the day to shield ourselves from judgmentalness.

For water and fire signs, Saturday may bring increased awareness of motives and emotional triggers. For air and earth signs, there may be a sense of purpose rooted in conviction. What else might the day bring for you? Find out by checking out what your one-card tarot has to say, according to a tarot card reader.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, February 8, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

When you work, do you aim to be excellent in what you do or do you just do the bare minimum?

Today's focus is on a strong work ethic. Remember that your work is a reflection of who you are! Show your best side!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The World

Fortune and fate meet you where you are, but getting lucky in the workplace or your career requires hard work and effort.

Aim high, and don't give up easily. Stay true to your path and keep your focus on your final goal.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Are you feeling slightly distracted lately? A loss of focus can be attributed to too many things happening simultaneously.

You may want to pick one top-priority item to pay close attention to today. If you're not working from a list of organized tasks, consider doing that soon so you know which to focus on first.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Do you want to throw in the towel due to a hardship that feels unmanageable or out of control?

Before you give up too soon, ask yourself, "Have I done everything I can to make this work?" Consider seeking support outside your current strategy to find a different solution that may help.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Are you worrying about a problem a lot more than usual? Worry can override logic when it's allowed to fester for too long.

Surrender the outcome to the powers that be. Do what you can, and then let fate handle the rest.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Heartbreak over disappointment is normal, but it does eventually pass. A friend may experience significant sadness over a breakup, and things right now may feel like they will be the same forever.

Having something to look forward to in the future can help. Plan an adventure that can create new memories to replace the old.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Does it seem like other people have it all based on their social media posts? Appearances can be misleading.

If you've been comparing yourself to others lately, remember that everyone has their share of problems, but few are open to discussing them publicly.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Are you feeling reserved lately? It's wise to consider the impact of your choices.

Thinking things through before taking action speaks volumes to your maturity and thoughtfulness. It's easier to plan than to wing it and deal with problems later.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Is it better to count your losses now and start fresh somewhere else?

You may find that it's much easier to scratch what's not working or too hard to manage and find something less intensive that you'll enjoy more later.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Reinforce a mindset of gratitude. Life can get so busy that you forget to think about the things you're grateful for. You may need to conscientiously remind yourself to count your blessings.

Set an alert on your phone to remind you to stay in the present moment throughout the day. Keep a post-it note by your workspace to list what you are most thankful for in your life.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Life is about balance, but there are periods of life where you have to work a bit longer and harder to have what you want in life.

Delayed gratification is not easy, but if your goal is worth it, commit and see things through.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You can be more confident, Pisces. Some days, life just feels like you're not where you want to be. If you live authentically within your truth, you may feel uncertain at times; however, it will pass.

Self-esteem and high feelings of self take time to cultivate. Give yourself grace on days when life feels harsh and you have to work at it more.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.