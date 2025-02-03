Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 4, 2025 — Jupiter Direct Is Here

Tuesday's horoscope brings new energy to each zodiac sign's life on February 4, 2025. Jupiter's retrograde in Gemini has come to an end, bringing closure to a period that began on October 9th.

Over the last six months, you may have felt a pull to reassess your beliefs if you ever felt lost in your faith, revisit past ideas, and explore new ways of thinking, now allowing for a fresh sense of clarity and inner expansion to emerge on the scene.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

With Jupiter retrograde in Gemini now behind you, you’ve likely come to see that meaningful conversations are more than just exchanges of words — they’re opportunities to connect deeply, be seen, and affirm your place in the world.

The moments when you’ve felt heard and valued have shown you the powerful effect open communication can have on your peace of mind.

You've learned that suppressing fears only creates distance, while speaking your truth, even in vulnerability, empowers you to face challenges with resilience.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Life can feel scattered when your investments don't align with your inner desires. But by identifying the activities that bring you joy and make you feel most alive, you’ve found your way back to balance.

These life-affirming pursuits have become your compass, guiding you toward decisions that ground, root and sustain you no matter the season.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The parts of yourself you once thought of as flaws are, in fact, essential threads in the fabric of your true self.

Letting go of outdated self-judgments has lifted the weight of unrealistic expectations, allowing you to embrace yourself with greater compassion.

By accepting all aspects of who you are, you’re honoring the richness and depth that make you uniquely you—no longer striving for perfection but celebrating the beautiful complexity of your being.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

No longer bound by rigid expectations, you’ve set your imagination free, untethered by fear or self-doubt.

This openness to experimentation has rekindled your creative fire, showing that true creativity flourishes in freedom and curiosity.

The act of creation has become as fulfilling as the outcome, reigniting the joy of simply bringing something new into the world. Ready to see where this newfound freedom will take you?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You've come to understand that life’s magic isn’t confined to big events; it's woven into the small, everyday moments waiting to be noticed.

Shifting your perspective has transformed mundane tasks into opportunities for joy and connection.

Whether savoring the scent of morning coffee or observing the world around you, you’ve found wonder in the simplest of moments.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Clarifying your core values has become your guiding light, reshaping how you approach work and daily life.

No longer operating on autopilot, you make decisions with intention, ensuring that your actions align with what truly matters.

This clarity has brought a deeper sense of purpose, where your talents are not just for productivity but for something greater.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Over the past few months, you’ve become keenly aware of the forces shaping your beliefs — societal narratives or the content you consume. This awareness has pushed you to sift through which thoughts are truly yours and which ones you’ve absorbed along the way.

It’s time to take ownership of your inner world, shedding layers of conditioning and stepping boldly into a more authentic version of yourself. As you continue this process, ask yourself: what’s truly yours to believe, and what are you ready to leave behind?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Recognizing your triggers may have opened the door to greater self-awareness and compassion. Instead of reacting impulsively, you’ve learned to pause and explore the roots of your emotional responses.

This introspection has guided you toward self-nurturing, where you meet yourself with care rather than judgment.

Tuning into your inner voice has become your compass, helping you stay aligned when life feels chaotic.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

By accepting the full spectrum of who you are—contradictions and all — you've found a deeper sense of wholeness. No longer seeking perfection, you've embraced your authentic self, letting go of the need to fit into rigid molds.

This self-acceptance has transformed your relationships, allowing you to connect with others more honestly, appreciating the beauty of complexity rather than simplicity.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Incorporating philosophical insights into your daily life has become your anchor amid life’s chaos. These deeper reflections have helped you stay grounded, steering you back to what truly matters.

Instead of being swept away by the constant rush of tasks, you’ve learned to hit pause and realign with your core values — purpose, love, and inner peace. How can you keep letting these timeless truths guide you forward?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

By weaving your accumulated wisdom into your creative projects, you’ve unlocked a deeper sense of purpose that fuels every piece of your work.

This connection has given your creations a new depth, allowing you to articulate the “why” behind all you do.

Venturing into unfamiliar spaces and embracing fresh perspectives has reignited your inspiration, reminding you that growth thrives when you enter the unknown. Are you ready to let this new flow of creativity lead the way?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’ve shifted how you experience home and belonging, creating a deep transformation in moving through the world.

No longer seeking validation from the outside, you’ve anchored yourself firmly within, drawing strength from your sense of self, calling yourself your first ‘home.’

What moments have you felt most anchored within yourself, and how can you invite more of those experiences into your daily life?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.