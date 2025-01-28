The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Your Zodiac Sign On January 29, 2025

Sometimes, we want to hit the restart button in life, career, friendships or relationships. And, when the New Moon arrives, each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope shows it's the perfect time to embrace the cosmic download and figure out what direction to take next.

Do you need to update your social media profile picture or consider how to rebrand yourself personally or professionally? Is there a course you'd like to take that moves you up in your career or a hobby? Let's see what your card reading has in store for you.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Wednesday, January 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

What are you holding on to? The past can appear so much better than where you are now. For this reason, you may be inclined to cling to it instead of moving forward.

While change can be painful, it's still good to embrace it. See progress as growth; don't let fear of the future hold you back.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

This tarot card comes with a little warning for anyone trying to avoid becoming pregnant. Please exercise caution when it comes to intimate matters, and be wise.

For people looking to progress on a project or work endeavor, don't let delays make you feel like nothing is happening. You'll catch up on time quicker than you imagine.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Delegate what you dislike doing to someone who loves the work. It's OK to assign tasks to people other than yourself.

While a person may not do it exactly as you would, it's still a better use of time and resources. Imagine what you can do when focused on the work you love. Won't that be a happier day?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Pay attention to how people act. There are tell-tale cues to a person's motivation and drive. You can tell if a person doesn't want to be somewhere.

Why force it? Respect their feelings and realize certain things aren't for everyone. Acceptance is powerful. Move on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Hard work will pay off for you, Leo. You'll see how incredibly fulfilled your life will become from dedicated time and determined efforts.

Payment for your energy may be monetary or through acknowledgment and praise. You may need to inquire about when you ought to receive your payment or money; don't be shy if it's meant to be yours anyway.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Do you know someone full of life and energy? A little bit of exercise and some lifestyle changes can make a huge difference.

Do you need more sleep or should you try to drink more water each day? What would a little walk or going to be earlier each day do for you?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Look ahead. You might meet someone new who will exhibit amazing traits: leadership, powerful determination and focus.

This may be your next boss or a friend who uplifts and encourages you to be the best person you can be. Be open to new introductions and social events where you increase your odds of meeting different people.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

What causes you to feel unsteady emotionally? Areas of insecurity may surface for you today. When or if they do, don't shove them under the rug.

Pay attention to your feelings. They surface so you can acknowledge them and heal them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Has something broken your heart? Perhaps you're unhappy about a big decision other people have made or wish life and the world were a little more peaceful.

Try not to internalize sadness on matters you can't control. Instead, divert your focus on what you can do to make a difference.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Changing a habit or making a significant lifestyle adjustment is never easy; however, knowing your big why can be a huge help.

Get clear about what you want and how you'd like your future to be. Set notes in places that are easy for you to see to be reminded why you're making these changes and what it means for your future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It's time to rest, Aquarius. You have to take a break every once in a while. Life can be so busy, and the high emotions to get when you are productive slightly addicting.

However, don't allow business define you. Rest can be a wonderful thing for your body and mind. Take it when you can.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Distracted thinking can, and often does, lead to mistakes. You may want to put a decision on hold if you're not really ready to make a final choice.

Instead of believing that you should act now because the timing is right, think of the big picture. See things for what they are, and if that means waiting until you've found clarity, so be it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.