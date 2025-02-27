4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On February 28, 2025

On February 28, three zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe as they contemplate the year so far. We are moving through it all very well, and astrologically, four zodiac signs get the helping hand of Moon trine Mars to see us through this final day of the month.

Moon trine Mars delivers the universe's blessings to Aries, Virgo, Aquarius and Pisces zodiac signs. Because of the positive nature of Mars's influence, we can count on strength, fortitude, and conviction. The day's blessing looks at us, makes up our minds, and changes lives because of it.

Advertisement

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on February 28, 2025:

1. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You can't help but feel blessed by the universe, as you've received so many gifts and opportunities. There's a lot to go over and contemplate. The Moon trine Mars transit has always held a special place in your cosmic world, and on this day, February 28, you'll see why.

Advertisement

It is during Moon trine Mars that you finally decide what you want. This could be an unpopular opinion, something you don't automatically get approval for, and yet, it feels right to you, so you go with it.

Here's a fortuitous day that has you standing strong with your convictions. What you believe in doesn't need the approval of others; it's yours, and you, as a strong-minded Aries, feel good about what belongs to you.

2. Virgo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

It's taken you a while to get here, but now that you're here, you're sticking with the plan. During the transit of Moon trine Mars, you'll receive a blessing from the universe. You feel slightly stronger than usual about what makes you happy and secure.

You aren't looking for a round of applause, nor do you care if anyone accepts what you have in mind; the thing that feels most blessed on this day, Virgo, is the idea that you are being true to yourself. That's all that matters right now.

And in being true to yourself, you see that transits like Moon trine Mars make this feeling all the more powerful. There is no going back now. You've made your stand, and everyone knows exactly who you are.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

The blessing you will receive from the universe is the one that supplies you with the self-confidence to carry on despite those around you who don't agree with or support whatever it is that you are into. You know who you are, and that's all that matters.

And during the transit of Moon trine Mars, you'll find it much easier to be successful. You don't need helpers, though you are certainly open to positive reinforcement. Still, whether you get it or not doesn't matter.

Advertisement

What matters is that you stay the course and live your life on your terms, Aquarius. You've always been a complete individual, and this will never change. February 28 only brings you into the light of what it's like to be you and only you.

4. Pisces

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

When Mars energy enters your life, it's a welcome gift from the universe, and you receive it with open arms. You can sometimes become complacent, and that burst of sudden energy is a gift. During Moon trine Mars, you'll see that this lucky energy helps you to create the life you want — and feels almost like a stroke of fate.

February 28 symbolizes a divine ending of the month for you, instantly bringing up the idea that new beginnings are right around the corner. Here's where you start putting your money where your mouth is, Pisces.

The day's blessing looks like you are making up your mind and proceeding full steam ahead. You are clearheaded and determined. Complacency is nowhere to be found. Get those hopes up; it's time to move.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.