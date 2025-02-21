4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On February 22, 2025

On February 22, 2025, four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe, and that blessing is love. Love yourself. Love your life. Love your people, your world, your job. Love it all.

While love might sound a little trite, it's the truth and Taurus, Leo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn zodiac signs need to hear this message. It's a blessing to be alive, even when times are weird and hard and volatile.

We only have this one life to experience what we have right now. The transit of Moon square Neptune gets that point to us in a big way. It's a complete blessing. Love is all.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on February 22, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Are you ready to receive your blessing from the universe, Taurus? Moon square Neptune is the thinker's transit. And you've been known to go hog wild when it comes to overthinking things. And when you do, you always spend a little too much time in that fearful place where paranoia meets up with rumination. Not fun.

The universe is going to deliver a blessing on February 22, because when Moon square Neptune is in your horoscope, you are made up of more than just negative rumination, Taurus; you are equally equipped for joyous thinking.

Remember to take care of yourself, mentally, physically, and emotionally. That's the good stuff, right there. Moon square Neptune only reminds you that all is well in your world, now it's up to you to take the hint.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

You are blessed, Leo, even if you don't always feel that way. The universe wants you to see that your life is very good, and when you do everything else falls into place.

While it's easy for you to get caught up in the drama of the world, and to want to either get involved or not at all, the reality is that you're missing out on the most important aspect: how to love yourself.

On February 22 Moon square Neptune means that you are spending a lot of time in your head. You're finding fault with too many things — and this is starting to bring you down.

That is why the true blessing of the day comes to you as a revelation of self-love, and self-care. This is the perfect time to withdraw from the theater of the world and just soak in a hot tub, filled with scented bubbles. Sounds nice, right?

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You have a thing about wanting to live life on your terms, and you do. You're so blessed in this regard. You know it. The universe knows it. Yet you seek approval for it, which kind of defeats the purpose. During the transit of Moon square Neptune on February 22, you will conclude that you have to be one way or another.

And so, Sagittarius, in your independent way, you will stick to your standards and ignore the opinions of others as they disapprove of your lifestyle choices. This is you living your life on your terms, and it would be classified as self-love.

It's easy to get scared and to second guess yourself; done and done. Now, it's time to get past the fear and accept the blessing of the day, which shows you that true self-love is what brings you the most joy.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Whatever you do, don't stop the dance that helps you to chasse to your blessing from the universe. You could get so caught up in the dramatics of the world, that you forget what you're fighting for. You are here to enjoy your life and to cherish all that is around you because Capricorn ... this is it.

Don't forget to love life, since that's what the universe wants you to do, and it's really an incredible blessing to see the world through rose colored glasses.

Don't forget that you are the same person you've always been. With Moon square Neptune in your astrology forecast on February 22, you may feel as if all is lost. It's not. It's all just as good as ever, but it also depends on your perception.

Moon square Neptune has you overthinking the bad stuff and it's now up to you to shake off the darkness and get back to what you love most.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.