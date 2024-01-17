4 Tiny Habits That Will Make You More Motivated Than 98% Of People

Marathon runners and people who push themselves to physical extremes speak of "hitting the wall". This is when the body and mind struggle to work together, and systems want to fail.

Athletes push themselves by envisioning the goal. The finish line and the strong sense of achievement that comes with it motivate when the body and mind disagree.

From completing the process of a 5-year plan to getting out of bed to face a new day, we need motivation to drive us forward.

Here are 4 tiny habits that will make you more motivated than most people:

1. Be aware of when you're sliding into negativity

When I become aware I'm sliding into a negative space. I tell myself I can always choose a thought that feels better.

Then, I think in general terms on a subject I easily feel confident about and start talking myself up the emotional scale.

My current favorite way to stay motivated happens when I'm standing in the shower to start my day in a better way. I notice the ease of the flowing water, the streaming abundance of it, and how it will continue to flow as long as I leave the tap open.

I focus on the sensation of the heat, how my body relaxes into it, and how good my body feels in that flow. I use the feeling of satisfaction to keep me present and in a place of appreciation. 10 minutes, and I'm cleansed physically and metaphysically.

— Loulou Palmer, Coach/Mentor

Photo: andreonegin via Shutterstock

2. Remember and review what you offer the world

I look at my work over the years, including photos, yearly diaries, interviews I gave, podcasts I led, and films I made. Why?

Because I am unique, my work is unique and worth sharing. It is my responsibility to keep going with my work. And it is as important for you to do the same.

As the old saying goes, "Be yourself, everyone else is already taken". For me, that means offering the world your talents, strengths, and potential.

So get busy remembering to look at what you have offered the world and give us more! It's fun and you will stay motivated.

— Dr. Barbara Becker Holstein, Positive psychologist, author, and filmmaker

3. Use time as a commodity

Whenever I have difficulty getting motivated, I tell myself the time will continue either way, so I may as well do something with it.

— Miki Anderson, PhD, LCMHC

4. Visualize your ideal life

Cultivating motivation is a personal journey. For me, visualization serves as a powerful catalyst.

By vividly envisioning the life or goal I'm actively pursuing, I immerse myself in its details and ignite a deep desire to turn the vision into reality. This process fuels my motivation and reinforces my determination to achieve what I envisioned.

— Lena Hardy, Career Coach

Motivation can be found as quickly as taking an intentional shower, remembering all you offer the world, applying yourself to use the time, and having a clear vision of the outcome you seek.

The process of motivating yourself works for any goal, any time, anywhere.

Go, go achieve your day!

Will Curtis is a writer and editor for YourTango. He's been featured on the Good Men Project and taught English abroad for ten years.