The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On February 13, 2025

With the Full Moon behind us, we are ready to listen to whatever the universe needs to say. Starting February 13, 2025, the universe has a special message for four zodiac signs urged to take lessons from the past and learn from them.

We've got a waning Gibbous Moon in Virgo with us on Thursday and its special message comes through in signs, symbols, and perhaps people we know. We may hear how good things come in small packages. Astrologically, the power here lies in subtlety and kindness.

This is one of those the-meek-shall-inherit-the-earth kind of messages. For Aries, Leo, Aquarius, and Pisces zodiac signs, what makes this day so special is how we take compliments, share with others, show kindness, and all the little things we take for granted. During the waning Gibbous Moon phase, we feel and honor the state of gratitude.

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on February 13, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Your zodiac sign's special message of the day involves gratitude. You have no problem with being thankful at all, as you see your life as a series of events, each filled with lessons worth learning. During this Virgo waning Gibbous Moon phase, you feel humbled — and alive.

February 13 may not seem particularly special in any unusual way, but that's exactly what makes it wonderful. Thursday helps you to appreciate the mundane, the ordinary.

During the waning Gibbous Moon, nothing weighs heavily on your mind, and there are no trap doors that you feel will open up and swallow you whole. This peaceful day leaves you feeling nothing less than grateful — grateful to be alive.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

The universe delivers a special message to you, Leo, during the waning Gibbous Moon. On February 13, you will hear from the universe that you should reach out and help someone. That's not a big reach for you because you enjoy being there for others. If this day carries a message, it's a reminder that helping people and showing kindness bring you the most joy.

While we all know you love to bask in the glory of sweet love, you're pretty good at giving it, too. This makes it all worthwhile for you, Leo.

So, if the waning Gibbous Moon has anything for you, it's a sense that all is well in the world, as long as you can give of yourself wholeheartedly and without hesitation. You are one of the most prominent constellations of the sky, a great helper to those in need.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You know that you're not like everyone else, Aquarius, and so when the waning Gibbous Virgo Moon influences your daily life, you feel 'Viva la Difference!' You are happy to be alive during this gentle transit, and your special message of the day is along those lines.

On February 13, you’ll realize how much you truly like being yourself. It's your birthday season, and even if it's silly, you love your season ... after all, it's yours.

And so, life feels right to you, Aquarius. This waning Gibbous Moon has the power to put things into perspective for you, and your viewpoint today will lend itself toward balance and self-love. You are, quite simply, happy to be here.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

There is a special message here for you from the universe, Pisces, so you'll want to pay attention to unusual occurrences that stand out to you. With the gentle guidance of the waning Gibbous Moon in Virgo on February 13, you'll see that what the universe is trying to tell you is, "Be good to yourself."

OK, done deal. The reality is that you're not always good to yourself, and while that might not make sense, you know it's true. That's why this message of the day rings true to you. You know you could be kinder to yourself.

If it means that you need to take a mental health day, then do it. If you need to spend a little more on healthy foods, help yourself. This day is all about being kind to yourself so you may live the rest of your life peacefully.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.