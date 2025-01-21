What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About January 22, According To A Tarot Card Reader

The daily tarot horoscope for January 22, 2025 brings insight that each zodiac sign can apply in their career, friendships, family life and more. The tarot card I pulled for the collective =zodiac signs is the Three of Wands, which suggests a free flow of creativity and productivity when you spend time with friends who bring out the best in you.

Make plans to grab lunch or dinner with a few of your friends. If you eat alone at home, consider inviting someone to share a home-cooked meal. Switch from text calls to video chats. Use the tools available to create more in-person interactions that boost your morale and encourage you to grow emotionally.

Now here's each zodiac sign's individual one-card tarot reading for Wednesday.

Tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, January 22, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Do you need a change of scenery? A little change in your environment can be what you need to brighten your spirits. What fun activity can you plan for the weekend? How about going to a local indoor flea market to rummage through antiques or collectibles?

Consider a cool local meetup to connect with like-minded people. Attempt to change your daily narrative to get your creative energy flowing and set. your mind on a more positive note.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Who do you need to partner with? Networking with others and making business connections can create positive momentum in your professional life.

Book a date for an event. Ask friends for referrals. Search for new venues that position you in a way that helps expand your outreach. See where you have potential opportunities and make things happen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Not all illusions are bad. Some are fantastic methods for innovation. Are you dreaming about a future you wish would or could happen?

A little bit of imagination can open new doors of possibility. You may not believe a dream can come true today, but what if you worked on it? Could it happen tomorrow? Get started.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Wealth takes time to build. If you see someone offering you a get-rich-quick proposition, be careful. You may be led to believe you can get great value and monetary security in a way that's less secure over time.

Consider how great things happen in the world. What you don't have to work hard to get may leave you just as quickly.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Are you dealing with themes related to greed or even a hoarding situation? Sometimes, fear of failure and lack of limited resources are the root cause of a person's inability to give. You can encourage generosity.

You may even model it, but the fear remains if a person is afraid they won't have their needs met tomorrow. Today, try to open the topic to explore what needs to be healed. A small heart-to-heart can go a long way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Do you need to set the record straight where you felt a person was unfair or unjust toward another? Today, you may be championing the cause of an underdog.

You might find confronting a problem tough to do; however, speaking up when you see a wrong helps you to grow stronger in your resolve.

Today's small confrontation could eventually become the courage you need to tackle greater problems tomorrow. Be brave when the timing feels right.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It's time to do something extraordinary, Libra. Set a high goal that is achievable through small steps. When you reach milestones, what will you do to reward yourself?

Get the support you need to accomplish your goal for the year and don't hesitate to ask for more help or guidance when you need it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Are you worried about a project? This tarot card indicates a positive outcome is in store for you. Release your fears, and focus on the vision you have for the day.

Let your work be filled with joyful anticipation. Why spend your time thinking the worst when the best is yet to come?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

There's more to wealth than money, Sagittarius. You can be rich in your bank but poor in your spirit. Make as many deposits into your mind, body and spirit connection as you would any other area of your life.

Are you participating in enriching activities? Do you feel your life is well-rounded and gives you what you need beyond material things?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Like it or not, you are a role model in someone's life. You may be the silent leader without realizing a person is watching how you live and being inspired.

How might being a leader change the way you act and treat others? Do you want to be more actively involved in personal development or learning? Make a list of books, podcasts or shows on leadership, character and personal development that can make your life shine even more.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You can be clear when communicating your message but still not get a point across. The recipient of what you say still misunderstands your message.

Today, be an active listener and communicator. You may need to work a little harder to help make a conversation flow smoothly.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Enjoy your various accomplishments, Pisces. Do you often rush to the next big project or activity and dismiss what you have done? You may feel tempted to act as through your hard work was nothing.

Try not to do that. You deserve a pat on the back. Give yourself some praise; exercise self-gratitude for the gifts and talents that got you this far.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.