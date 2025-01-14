The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 15

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for January 15, 2025. The Sun is in Capricorn, bringing attention to themes related to self-control and restraint. Our attention turns inward, and it's a good time to complete home projects, especially those related to the kitchen and comfort.

Today's tarot card for everyone is the Page of Pentacles, reversed. Avoid procrastination, especially if you find it difficult to remain focused. Instead, work a little bit harder to accomplish your goals and finish them within the time frame you've set for yourself. Now, on to the rest of the tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign.

The one-card tarot horoscope for Wednesday, January 15, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Follow the money trail. A new door of opportunity may lead you to financial success.

It may not appear to be anything you've done before; however, trust that when a window has closed in one area of your life, it will open in another.

How much do you want to make in the future? What needs to you have monetarily that aren't filled now?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Are you unsure? Sometimes, when a person goes back and forth on a decision, it's because they have not come to a final conclusion.

Your uncertainty may be why you haven't done what you need to do. Maybe you need more time. Think about it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You're ready to break away from old patterns, and the timing is now.

This is your chance to embark on a new adventure. The sky is the limit. Where do you see yourself in the future? What might you do that you've never done?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Lucky you. You get a second chance to do something you once thought was over. This is your do-over moment.

If you have been given the gift of forgiveness, take it seriously. What did you do before that you regret? How might you handle this situation differently?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Let love fill your heart. You have a beautiful, nurturing woman, perhaps an aunt, mother, sister or best friend — and they are here to love you and give you the support you need.

Do you need help or encouragement? Ask for it. Whatever you desire, even if it's just a hug, is only one request away.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Organize your surroundings. Do you want a beautiful living space decorated in a way that soothes your mind and brings you joy?

Paint a wall a new color. Add greenery to the room. Find your style and start to incorporate it more in your living space.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Does the grass appear greener on the other side of your love life? Have you done all you can to make things work where you are?

Do you think that the only solution to a relationship is a breakup? Do you want some time to sort things out? Evaluate your situation to determine what you need and want now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

A little rest can be a good thing. Call a time out. Hire help. See if you can get a friend or family member to pitch in to take a few things off your plate.

The bottom line is that if you need some rest, make it a priority. Everything is easier after your body and mind have gotten the respite it needs.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You're ready for deep, emotional healing, Sagittarius. Today may be the beginning of a new journey where you allow yourself to feel vulnerable around others.

It's not easy for some people to open up after they have been hurt in the past. You may have felt disappointed by love when you let your guard down. What would happen if you let the past go and tried again?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Compliment someone sincerely. Say one nice thing to someone you know who doesn't hear kind things as often as they should.

You never know what your sweet words may mean to someone who hears them — being the first person to start paying it forward with love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck is coming your way, Aquarius. But, this type of luck comes from your hard work meeting opportunity. You may feel like it takes a bit longer and may experience moments of despair but don't quit.

You're paving the path to success, and when you have earned your luck, it's a lot harder to lose it previously.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Are you old-fashioned? You might prefer less modern ways of doing things at home or within the family today. Today, experience a few areas of your life that you'd like to be more reserved about.

Maybe you want to slow date or not give too much of your heart away until it's been earned.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.