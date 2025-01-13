We are entering a new era with heavy water energy bringing us new insights and major life changes for each zodiac sign the week beginning January 13.

The Full Moon in Cancer is in conjunction with Mars this week, a potent energy essential to understanding our emotions. We should not shy away from our feelings; changing how we view them can work in our favor. Journaling, meditation, crying, or working out are all effective ways to handle this transit.

Emotions are powerful and not a sign of weakness. Use them to work towards something important — understanding how to balance our emotions will work in our favor with Mars so close to the Moon.

The major life changes happening for each zodiac sign the week of January 13 - 19, 2025:

Aries

The Full Moon teaches you to honor your feelings and that patience is essential during this Mars transit. The past can feel like a portal that helps you find resilience and strength in the present.

There is much to learn during this period, as the North Node in Pisces also shows you how to connect with your power. The week will be a prelude to Jupiter’s entry into Cancer later this year.

Taurus

This week, taking action is part of your process, with the full moon initiating changes and positive influences for you and Mars at the same sign.

Your adventurous side is awakened, and although we may all be impulsive, it is a moment to slow down and plan. Saturn allows you to brainstorm while preparing for the changing landscape this year.

Gemini

Potent collaborations with others during this period. With Mars in a water sign, you may be much more emotional, so be mindful of Jupiter in your sign’s teachings to balance logic and emotions, especially within intimate relationships.

We are learning how to hone our feelings and mature, and the transit is testing what Saturn and Jupiter have taught you in the last several years.

Cancer

An emphasis on relationships with this Full Moon in your sign because it will help you patch up any disagreements and conflicts that you may have had with others.

During this period you will also be more willing to let go of grudges since Mars and this Full Moon are paving the way for Jupiter in your sign later this year. A moment to cut those people who are not in alignment with you and to embrace the potential people you may meet in the next several months.

Leo

Given the Mars transit, putting back the pieces is essential before Mars returns to your sign. The Full Moon helps you sort things out and better understand your work, school or even hobbies.

It is a period for reaching alignment and to develop more structure before Jupiter enters Cancer later this year. Be practical about your plans, and don’t lose sight of your goals.

Virgo

A focus on your talents can be a manifestation of this Full Moon transit. It can be a period where you may feel doubt or be supercharged by Mars’ impact. The ideas you develop now can come to fruition during Jupiter’s ingress in Cancer later this year.

Trusting your vision can empower and encourage you to continue pursuing what your heart desires.

Libra

With this Cardinal transit at the highest point of your chart, it will be centered on finding equilibrium and being more accessible to others if needed.

Luna shines a light on your responsibilities and the pressures you may feel from taking on leadership roles. A recommendation is to find outlets that help you to decompress or spend time with people who cheer you up.

Scorpio

Show yourself compassion and become your own resilient support system during this moment. The Full Moon and your ruler, Mars, are making a trine to your sign, instilling discipline and action.

You may see a personal project on the verge of completion or feel more confident working on new ideas. The Full Moon will also push you to work harder and strengthen your skills.

Sagittarius

Your effort and hard work in the last several months will be reflected during this period. Take a moment to see how you balance your emotions and incorporate healing.

The transit is much more powerful for you since Jupiter in Cancer will transit this area later this year, showing you how to find your own strength and reminding you of the healing you need to receive.

Capricorn

Bringing in the joy can be tied to this transit since Pluto no longer opposes your relationship house. This 2025 Full Moon can help you invest in building new connections and strengthening partnerships, and you may be more adamant when it comes to burning bridges.

Big changes can be tied with this transit as the Full Moon helps to improve your connections and see the type of partner you want to attract.

Aquarius

While responsibilities build, the Full Moon shifts your attention to your career and future goals. It also shifts your mindset and allows you to see the potential that comes with it.

There can be changes now as this Full Moon prepares you to close a chapter tied with routines and planning. A transit for acquiring mastery and putting into practice what has been learned in the last year.

Pisces

Water energy this week can feel like a double-edged sword. Nevertheless, the Full Moon in Cancer is stimulating your ambition and helping to ignite new energy in your love life.

You can see the changes and transformations during this period as Venus also brings about reparative energy, making things feel more aligned as you change with the North Node now in your sign.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.