Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For January 6 - 12, 2025

Mars retrograde shifting from Leo to Cancer on January 6 brings a soothing energy into each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope, helping us be more heartful and open with the one we wish to bond with. If you choose, you can create a safe space for you and your partner that uplifts your lives.

The next transit of importance is on January 8, when Mercury enters Capricorn. This will dampen the way lovers communicate with each other since Earth sign energy prefers to be more blunt than poetic. This can lead to long-term relationship plans and the revelation that you have found the one for you and who is just as serious.

But the most important change will occur on January 11 when the North Node enters Pisces and the South Node in Virgo. The effects of this will make themselves known over time, though, with spiritual connection taking a greater significance in romance. Now, look at the weekly love horoscopes for every zodiac sign for January 6 - 12.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope from January 6 - 12, 2025:

Aries

Best day for love for Aries this week: January 7

Aries, your love horoscope this week is influenced by Mars Retrograde in Cancer.

It will bring you the patience you need and all the chance to introspect on what you desire from your love life.

Meditating on this or journaling actively will be more beneficial, allowing you to move forward in your love life with greater purpose or take a much-needed break from romance for self-care.

Try swimming at least once this week, whether solo or with your partner or date. Something special will emerge from that, too, when your heart is open.

Taurus

Best day for love for Taurus this week: January 9

Taurus, your love horoscope this week is highlighted by Venus in Pisces.

As your ruling planet, Venus always brings you luck in love, and since Pisces exalts Venus, you will experience even more good stuff in the romance arena when you choose to be receptive to its magic.

For most, this will emerge in the form of beautiful dates that are imaginative and inspiring. Perhaps a trip to the museum or a picnic under the stars is called for!

Gemini

Best day for love for Gemini this week: January 10

Gemini, your love horoscope this week highlights something significant coming your way, all thanks to the North Node in Pisces. If you are single, your thread of destiny will find its mate, one way or another.

So be mindful so you don't miss out on the signs! If you are already in a relationship, spontaneous experiences will remind you of your true path and purpose in life and show you whether your romantic relationship can go hand-in-hand with that. Journaling can help you deeply at this time, too.

Cancer

Best day for love for Cancer this week: January 11

Cancer, watch out for Mars Retrograde in Cancer this week, as it will have a strong impact on your love life, bringing you some lethargy alongside romantic adventures away from prying eyes.

If you and your partner are going off on a vacation this week, you will have an excellent time in each other's company while exploring a unique part of the world.

Mars Retrograde will also bring a fated element to the mix in such situations. Try to be a better listener, though, and encourage the same in your partner. That will help your relationship thrive.

Leo

Best day for love for Leo this week: January 12

Leo, you have the Sun in Capricorn showing up this week as the energy influencing your love life.

This will bring out the more thoughtful aspect of your personality and may surprise your partner or date when you are less boisterous than usual.

Go with the flow, and don't worry about the change. It's part of discovering yourself while in a romance and allowing that discovery to bring something special to the romance. Deep conversations well into the night are called for here!

Virgo

Best day for love for Virgo this week: January 12

Virgo, your love horoscope this week will be first influenced by Mercury in Sagittarius and then Mercury in Capricorn once the shift occurs on January 8.

So don't be surprised if you are more chirpy than usual at the beginning of the week when engaging with your partner, even if you feel anxious about the substance of everything you say.

But once the shift occurs, you will suddenly realize that it was akin to sounding out ideas so you can ground your beliefs and goals where they count.

This will bring you greater joy in love as you ground everything in solid intentions. Journaling can definitely help.

Libra

Best day for love for Libra this week: January 12

Libra, try to be more mindful of how other people think and react this week in your love life. That will help you understand your partner or date better and improve communication.

With Mercury in Sagittarius and Mercury in Capricorn overseeing it all, you will not feel misunderstood when trying to understand the other person first.

Journaling can help you fine-tune your thoughts, but this experience will build your patience in love for most.

Scorpio

Best day for love for Scorpio this week: January 10

Scorpio, your love horoscope this week is about recognizing why you chose your partner and what makes you starry-eyed when you are with them.

Once the Moon transits to Taurus this week and nears Uranus Retrograde, you will experience an epiphany of the grandest proportions.

Write down what you experience so you don't forget it with the sands of time. For most of you, a fated element will be at play here. Try to have more solid conversations with your partner (or date) for the best results.

Sagittarius

Best day for love for Sagittarius this week: January 11

Sagittarius, your love horoscope this week is influenced by Neptune in Pisces. It reminds you that the world is as big or as small as you want it to be. So let your imagination soar, and your love life will thrive.

Now's your chance to expand your boundaries and borders while bringing your partner along with you. If you are single, let your dates be more unique and out of the ordinary.

Whether in a paintball arena or while strolling through the neighborhood, something special will come when your mind and heart are open.

Capricorn

Best day for love for Capricorn this week: January 9

Capricorn, your love horoscope this week is heavily influenced by the North Node in Pisces and the South Node in Virgo.

So be extra careful of an ex (or multiple of them) trying to make a comeback at this time, especially if you are single.

You are about to meet the one (or tie the knot), so it's like last-chance nonsense thrown your way by forces of the world that don't want you to have your happy ever after.

It's up to you to lean into the North Node and away from the South Node to defeat this mischief once and for all.

Aquarius

Best day for love for Aquarius this week: January 8

Aquarius, your love horoscope this week is influenced by Saturn in Pisces and Sun in Capricorn.

Let your inner sage come out this week, and don't worry about people looking down on you as arrogant when you focus this energy on your love life and romantic future. No one knows everything in the world, but you have your areas of expertise and experience.

Never discount that because it will be useful this week in your love life. For some, it will help you walk away from romantic red flags.

For others, it will show you that you chose well by going with your gut even if your partner is not conventionally “appropriate” or queer.

Pisces

Best day for love for Pisces this week: January 6

Pisces, your love horoscope this week is influenced by Venus in Pisces. So let your hair down and allow your free-spirited self to take the reins. You will discover magic wherever you go and realize that romance is not dead at all!

For those who are single, this period will also be a test of whether you trust your secret abilities and intuition. For those in a relationship, Venus will bring you and your partner some abundance while you are together. Maybe you stumble upon an opportunity while out and about with your significant other.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.