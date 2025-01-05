Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For January 6, 2025

What do the cards have in store for you?

Written on Jan 05, 2025

hands holding tarot cards january 6, 2025 Design: YourTango
Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for January 6, 2025, reveals a change in our energy and focus when Mars, the planet of determination, enters Cancer as part of its retrograde journey. 

Today, we are ready to take on the world as our emotions deepen and we find new purpose in family and friendships. 

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for January 6, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Maintain a level head, Aries. Today aim to be a practical and pragmatic person who searches for solutions to problems.

Do you tend to get emotionally charged when a crisis hits? How might you try a different approach?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Emotions can be like riding a rollercoaster — sometimes you feel up and down. Do you let what you feel control how you act? Today, choose logic over reason.

Does what you feel make sense when you separate yourself from a situation? Can time make a difference in how you view your situation now?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Do you expect to receive something in return when you give someone a gift?

Today's life lesson is learning to share from your heart without any expectations or strings attached. Won't you feel better about your actions if you do them from a place of authenticity? 

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Justice

Life is about finding the right balance between what works for you and what also works for others. You may have preconceived notions about how a particular day or event would go, but the universe or fate may have determined a different path.

Be flexible. See if there's something to learn when the road veers in a direction you had not anticipated. 

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

leo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Have you been doing some deep thinking? Do you need to? Dedicate a little bit of time to introspective thought.

Journal. Ask yourself the hard questions. Give yourself the time and space that you need to sort your feelings and thoughts out. 

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Emperor

Do you feel like someone has more authority or control over your life than you do?

You can reclaim control and start to take action. Set boundaries when and where needed. Speak up and say what you need and want.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Are you interested in being in a long-term relationship or do you fear losing yourself to someone else? Even when you are already involved with a partner, a part of you may think the grass is greener on the other side.

Singleness may be calling your name, but be sure that's what you want. You may be looking for independence. Can you find it through compromising if you work things out?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Cups

What do you regret? Sometimes, a perceived failure can lead you to think that you could or should have done things differently.

Don't let a mistake dictate how you feel about yourself. Don't allow yourself to be defined by a moment in time. You're so much more than that.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Do you need help? Ask for it. Do you wish you didn't have to? Sometimes, asking for a friend to step in is a humbling experience.

You may not like the idea of being in need or requiring help. Being self-sufficient may be your big goal in life; however, friendships and most relationships are about being there for each other. Don't you want to experience the joy of knowing you are loved?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

capricorn tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Are you pinching pennies or feeling afraid about your financial future? You may not know what will bring about money tomorrow, but you can work hard and smarter now. Consider creating new revenue streams. Look for ways to build revenue so you can worry less and perhaps help others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

aquarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Take your time. Today, don't try to rush into something you aren't sure of. Be patient with the process. Fear of missing out is a genuine emotion.

Accept that fate and destiny are always there to ensure what's meant for you will be; it takes a load off your shoulders. Relax.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You have so many good friends and people who want to see you succeed. You have a strong desire to be part of a tribe. Well, lucky for you, you're there. Look around you.

See, who's there in your corner cheering you on? Celebrate them, and let gratitude fill your heart with appreciation for being one of the lucky ones with friends.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

