Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For January 5, 2025

We have predictions for each zodiac sign on January 5, 2025. The Moon entering a new sign may bring renewed energy to your daily life, according to our one-card tarot horoscope for Sunday.

The morning begins with the Moon in the depths of watery Pisces, allowing us to connect with the spirit and feel our emotions. Insights and clarity can be hard to find; however, mid-day, we feel mentally alert when the Moon leaves Pisces to enter Aries. We are ready to start; this is the perfect energy for beginning the work week. Let's begin!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Heaven is watching over you, Aries. Everything happens for a reason, and sometimes, when you don't get what you want in a timely fashion, it's because a better thing is coming to you later.

Be patient. Some doors are meant to remain closed; pushing them open does more harm than good.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Effective communication is the game's name, and today, so try to see the good in things instead of viewing the limitations.

Your mind can be imaginative in both negative and positive ways. So, if you notice that your thoughts veer toward defeat or the negative, turn it around and hope for what you do want.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Do you know what you want, Gemini? When you are unsure, it results in indecision.

You being unable to figure out what you desire could be that you don't have enough information or you're still not

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

When you don't understand things, ask more questions. It's OK to be confused. You don't have to know every single answer to life's pressing questions; however, you can be curious and thoughtful.

It isn't easy to admit when you feel confused or uncertain, but be brave, Cancer. Speak up for yourself, and learn what you need to know.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

How do you handle expectations? Do you sometimes feel let down when someone or a situation doesn't match up?

Today, be open-minded. If you have a vision for what you want and you get something different, perhaps that's what the universe felt you needed at the moment. Maybe there's a thing you need to do to get all you desire in a few additional steps.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Growth is effort. What books do you plan to read this year? Do you have a little action plan to make personal development easier?

Consider adopting new tools or an app to navigate your desired objectives. See what others have done in the past to reach their goals. Maybe their life choices can inspire you to find what works for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

What clouds clarity? Sometimes, being unable to perceive a situation is as simple as tiredness or overwhelm. You may be taking in too many voices or opinions from others.

You might have conflicting information that prevents you from coming to one solid conclusion. Today, we break down thoughts and ideas into smaller parts to figure things out. Rather than lean on feelings, take a more logical approach.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Why lament failure? Why do people pretend it didn't happen? Today, rather than look down at something in the past that was a mistake or difficult to handle, embrace the moment and see how you learned from the experience. Your past errors can be a great help to others. You may see your life used powerfully. Don't underestimate this, Scorpio. What stories have resonated with you the most? Did they involve someone overcoming a hardship in their past?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Don't let someone tell you what you need or ought to do when you know in your heart you're right.

You can feel pressure to change or perform, but you have the power and ability to be much stronger than this. You may feel like you don't right now, but you do. Believe in yourself!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

What's your level of diligence and persistence right now? You may have good reasons to do less than you're capable. Perhaps you feel underappreciated or paid. Maybe you don't want to be taken advantage of at work or in your relationships. You may

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

How courageous are you? Does your level of courage depend on your circumstances, who is supporting you or your external circumstances? Maybe you need more support to do something brave, like ask for a raise or set a boundary.

Look to the universe, Aquarius, if you can't find a human to help you. See that the entire universe is there to come to your aid.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

What's blocking you emotionally lately? When was the last time you did some art? You may find a creative activity is exactly what you need to get your feelings flowing again.

Find something to channel your energy into. Don't let the day go by without addressing any emotional blocks that silence your inner voice.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.