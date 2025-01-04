The Aries Moon fuels each zodiac sign's love horoscope this Sunday. The Aries Moon helps to bring courage and decisive action as it aligns with Pluto in Aquarius starting January 5.

Pluto in Aquarius has been especially active since the start of 2025 as it moved into an opposition with retrograde Mars in Leo. This aspect has brought power struggles, intense desires, and the need to learn how to work together with your romantic partner. As retrograde Mars and Pluto move out of their opposition, the Aries Moon helps you understand precisely what you must do to embody the lessons this transit represents.

As the Aries Moon aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, you are no longer frustrated by a lack of movement but can see a path forward. Instead of feeling like you compete with your partner or others for the object of your desire, you will feel empowered. With Pluto in Aquarius, your path may not be what you or others expect of you, but it honors your inner desires. Be honest about competition, jealousy, or overworking to prove your worthiness.

You are now being guided to a moment where you can see what is beneath those challenging feelings to make a different choice for your life and relationship. Take what matters most and realize that a healthy partnership can never be built by competing with your partner or trying to prove your worthiness.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for January 5, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is the beginning of your comeback, Aries. You are headed into a season of joy, fun and being able to enjoy life once again.

But you may need to give yourself some extra love today to allow yourself to take advantage of these new opportunities in your life.

You don’t need to compete with anyone, including an ex. No one wins by being the first one in a new relationship.

You are right where you are supposed to be, and you’re doing great; just let yourself start seeing that life is happening for you and not to you.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t keep everything inside, beautiful Taurus. Although you’ve been trying to figure out how you feel about a relationship or the state of your romantic life, you are becoming resentful.

This resentment has been building, creating more friction than any actual issue.

You must try to take the lead and talk about what you’ve been going through, especially if this concerns a relationship you want to make work.

Listen to your intuition, Taurus, and trust that it’s time to open up to your partner about everything you’ve been keeping to yourself.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The only thing that matters is what makes you happy, Gemini. It’s said that comparison is the thief of joy; in your case, that is precisely what you’ve been going through. You can’t compare your relationship to anyone else.

No matter how it looks from the outside, it doesn’t mean it’s any better or worse than yours.

Focus on what brings you happiness in your relationship and stop feeling like it’s not enough simply because of what others post about theirs on social media.

If your relationship makes you happy, then that is all that matters.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have to own the space that you’re in, sweet Cancer. Past partners have benefited from your lack of self-worth or knowing how amazing you are. But the fact is these people are in your past for a reason.

Stop underestimating yourself or what is possible. You are worthy of love, but you also have a unique presence that you bring to the lives of others. It’s time to be who you are and stop trying to be less.

You don’t need to pretend that you aren’t as strong or competent as you are because the right person is going to love you for you.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make sure you’re not playing games, dear Leo. You have gone through an intense process of trusting your feelings and becoming vulnerable.

But you may realize that you’ve been playing games and gambling about the future that you want. Ensure you are honest about what you want and not just trying to play it cool.

There is nothing wrong with admitting you’ve caught feelings or not envisioning a future with someone special. It’s okay to say how you feel.

You don’t need to play it safe or feel you’ll lose the upper hand if you say I love you first.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t expect to have your needs met if you haven’t voiced them, sweet Virgo.

You have been second-guessing yourself recently as you’ve tried to let go of romantic expectations. But that doesn’t mean your needs don’t deserve to be met.

Try to create some moments of quality time with your partner today, and ensure you’re being honest about your needs.

While you may want to isolate yourself at this time, the only way you’re going to feel better is by talking to your partner about what you need from this relationship.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve to be in your soft love era, beautiful Libra. You have struggled for far too long in matters of the heart.

Though this period of your life has brought valuable lessons, it doesn’t mean you need to remain in this place of struggling for love.

The energy of the Aries Moon and Pluto in Aquarius brings in a softness and the ability to progress a special relationship in your life.

But you must let go of wondering when the other shoe will drop and instead be conscious about embracing what your partner is bringing to your life.

Your soft love era has arrived, but receiving its benefits is an essential part of that.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You don’t need to prove anything to anyone, dearest Scorpio. You have been on a journey to realize that what you want and need matters most. This means you need to learn to self-validate and trust your instincts.

The time has come for you to start making changes in your life. Protect your peace and the relationship that you have in your life.

You don’t need to do everything for everyone to be lovable or worthy. As you realize that you need to start putting yourself first, you will be able to put the boundaries in place necessary to keep progressing in your relationship.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your partner loves you for exactly who you are, Sagittarius. However, you never need to change or become someone different to understand this. Instead, it was about you feeling brave enough just to be yourself.

But all of that work has paid off because you’ve attracted someone who truly aligns with who you are and genuinely cares for you.

Although conversations about commitment have triggered you in the past, today, they will feel welcome.

Just be honest about what you are willing to give and what you dream of for your future, and you will receive confirmation that this relationship is as good as it seems.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make your home your castle, sweet Capricorn. This doesn’t mean it needs to look a particular way, but only that you are being guided to invest energy into where your heart is.

Connect with your partner today about any projects or renovations you may want to work on, as you both will feel invested in caring for your home.

But today's energy is also perfect for staying cozy and enjoying time together. You’ve learned that home is where the heart is, and for you, it’s simply about enjoying it.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t sacrifice yourself for others, Aquarius. You don’t need to hide your feelings or pretend that you’re okay with a situation if you aren’t.

Take a moment to reflect on how authentic you have been in your relationship, specifically if there were any situations where you remained silent to keep the peace.

You are being urged to let go of fears surrounding you now so you can speak the truth.

Nothing ever improves until you talk about it, but the key to being able to do that is the willingness to be your authentic self.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace your inner romantic, Pisces. Believe in fairytales and happy endings.

You have been going through a deep inner process recently where you’ve been reflecting on what love means and how you want to be treated.

While you want real love, admitting that you still want the fairytale is also OK. You deserve and need romance on a completely different level than any other zodiac sign as it helps fuel your dreams for life. Be willing to let the skepticism go so you can embrace a romantic offer as it arrives today.

You want love not just to be real but to feel surreal, and the first step is saying yes to moments of magic.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.