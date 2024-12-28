What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About December 29, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for December 29, 2024, taps into the energy of the intellectual Sagittarius Moon and the Sun in Capricorn. We are just one day away from the New Moon.

It's time to plan for the future, set an intention and think about what we want to focus on over the next 30 days. Your tarot card can help you to think about a particular theme you want the new year to be about or an area of your life that needs more attention. Read on to find out what yours could be.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, December 29, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

We are nearing the end of this calendar year, making the Hermit tarot card perfect for you! Use this day to reflect and consider what you desire to manifest in the upcoming year. Do you want a new career or a new love? Do you want to create a new routine to improve your health or time management? Map things out; plan.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Life takes you on a new path, and you may not have anticipated being where you are today. However, the past brings a new dawn.

The pain of the past is behind you, Taurus, and now it's time to press on and start fresh. You have forgiven yesterday's mistakes, so make new memories with an optimistic outlook for tomorrow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Good things come to those who wait and you've been waiting for some time. Your patience may wear thin the closer you are to the finish line. You've worked hard for so long, when you're so close, don't give up on your dreams. Grit and determination count the most now. See the light shining at the end of the tunnel? It's there waiting for you!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You can be too careful, Cancer. Call it caution or being extra diligent, too fussy over the details and wanting your situation to be perfect can cause a delay.

One delay can lead to missed timing. You don't want your opportunity to walk out the door, do you? When something you've wanted shows up, it's time to act then, not wait and wonder if this is what you really want.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are tougher than you realize, and when you feel like the world has given you more lemons than you need, you can turn circumstances around for your highest good.

Today, dig into your big why. Find the reason for choosing a career path or loving a project or partner. Instead of giving up when times get tough, double down and be strong. Courage is what you're made of.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

You can only control your reaction, especially when you have limited options on who you can be around at work or around family and friends socializing.

Today, remember who you are when it feels like you can't or are unable to get along with someone for whatever reason. Often, a conflict is a mirror that helps you grow. Try to be yourself and remain unaffected.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Look at you, Libra, in charge of your life and feeling confident about the future. Your actions tell the universe you're ready for greater responsibility and abundance.

Today, continue to do things that make sense for your journey. Remain consistent and let your heart, actions and words align.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Are you experiencing a creative block? You may feel slightly stuck on a thought or project. When this happens, do something that triggers a change.

Enjoy a new experience. Go to a store or visit a bookstore you've never visited. Try something that makes you think.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Are you feeling stuck in a relationship or job? You may think getting out is nearly impossible due to economics, timing or opportunities. But don't lose hope. Things change.

You may cross paths with a friend or hear of an opportunity because you remained open. Keep your mind alert to things around you, and that requires remaining optimistic and hopeful

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

People bump heads from time to time. Today's tarot card is a warning that an argumentative person who pushes buttons and tries to get you to react may be in your life today. Detach. You are the one who determines your responses.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

What goes through your mind when you feel afraid of the future? Do you worry or try to avoid it altogether? Today's message is to confront your fears. Do so by journaling or researching the topic. Check out how others have handled a similar situation. A little knowledge can go a long way and help you navigate an uncertain time with certainty.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

A radical change or course direction may feel inconvenient. But what if this shift in your life places you in a superior position? You might not feel that way today, but you may feel differently as you adjust to your new circumstances. You might be thankful for closed doors.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.