Each Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Horoscope For December 28, 2024

On December 28, 2024 the Sagittarius Moon and Mercury connect, bringing our emotions and desire to say what we need to say openly and honestly. The daily tarot horoscope issues a warning about communicating with loved ones when a difficult message needs to be delivered — too much bluntness is not always a good thing.

Our collective tarot card for the day is The Two of Cups, in reverse, which warns us that tact is a skill to strive for. Something said could create unintended conflict. So, when speaking to friends, family, and loved ones, remember to exercise kindness and patience. Let's see what else we need to know according to a tarot card.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, December 28, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Magician

You are so talented, Aries, so what do you love doing? Do you have something special you'd like to focus on in 2025? You're down to the final countdown before the new year. Why not start planning now?

Do you have your list of goals ready? Write them down. If you're unsure, pay attention to what brings you happiness daily. Are there any particular activities you'd like to start or pick back up? Write them down and put them on your radar. Commit!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower

Stay alert! Something could catch your attention and demand you take time to address the problem. This could be a quick and easy fix if handled directly and swiftly.

If you need to troubleshoot a tech problem or hear of an urgent message, call back sooner rather than later. You can return to your day without disruptions once these items are off your radar.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Sun

It's a bright and brilliant new day, Gemini, and the canvas of life is blank and spread in front of you.

You're the master painter, and anything you desire to create is possible. What do you want this day to bring? How might you make time today to spark your imagination and make it vibrant?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Moon

You are sometimes viewed as a sweet and tender emotional crab, but you're tougher than most believe you to be. This may be the cause of distrust in a friendship right now. Has someone withheld information from you? Maybe they think you prefer a white lie.

What's your opinion about little white lies? Someone may think telling you what you want to hear is better than a brutal truth. Open the door to honest disclosure and truth-sharing. Tell people you care about how you have thinker skin than they perceive.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Star

Connect with the universe today. Look beyond your cell phone and the circumstances in your life and peer up to the sky.

There's a world beyond what you can see, and it's actively trying to communicate with you each day. Let moments of quiet calm your spirit so you can receive your individualized message. Be open and receptive, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Do you love to follow the rules? Rules are great until they hold back progress or stop you from fulfilling a life-long dream.

Today, review the rules in life that give you a false sense of security. What can safely change? Consider ways to change a few things that inhibit growth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Two minds can be better than one. Consider inviting a trusted friend whose brilliance complements your own. Brainstorm an idea today.

Text out your thoughts or create a shared document where you can both add your notes and review them later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Fool

Are you ready to start something new? If you're itching to launch a website, app, or social media platform, consider your strategy and get the details fleshed out.

What influencers inspire you? What might be your first step? Planning can help you to avoid problems in the future. However, set a deadline to launch without getting stuck in the planning phase.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Who needs your forgiveness? Who do you need to apologize to? It's that time of year when bygones are meant to be released and moved into the past.

Why not give the gift of forgiveness to yourself before December ends?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You don't have to make a big announcement about what you will do. Your effort and results can say all that needs to be said. It's tempting to talk about your work, but why not let your actions speak louder than words?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Do you want to get back with an ex or have a project you gave up but want to return to? Going back to the past can get some slack from friends and family. However, you know what's best for you. What's on your heart?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You can heal a broken heart, but it does take time. Passively waiting for your feelings to lessen may not work if you cared so much.

Today, you may need to take a more active approach to salving a hurt that lingers for a long time. Contact a friend or counselor who can help you work through it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.