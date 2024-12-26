Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 27, 2024 — Venus Squares Uranus

On December 27, 2024, each zodiac sign's daily horoscope reveals a tension between what we love and what we want to see happen in our future. This interplay may reveal itself most in our relationships.

Friday, Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus, potentially adding a fresh spark to your relationships. This celestial alignment brings a sense of excitement and unpredictability, urging you to break free from old patterns and embrace new dynamics.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, December 27, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You may be more inclined to enjoy having some good debates that help shift your mind to new lines of thought, breaking apart rigid attitudes and beliefs.

At the same time, it may ignite some heated conversations that challenge your stance, showing you where you may need to be more well-informed, which might trigger your competitive spirit just a little!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Today, with Venus in Aquarius squaring Uranus in your sign, you can expect a surge of energy that disrupts your professional relationships.

This dynamic alignment brings an exciting, unpredictable influence, pushing you to step beyond your usual boundaries. It may be the perfect moment to connect with new colleagues who could help broaden your horizons and unlock new opportunities for growth.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You may feel a huge boost of motivation, so if you’ve been spiraling through a bout of procrastination, this is a wonderful time to pick yourself back up and dust yourself off.

At the same time, you may be more unusually social and meet some kindred spirits who are of like mind. Just be mindful that you’re not over-socializing to avoid responsibilities, as it can come back to bite you later.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You may be moving a little slower practically, but you may be thinking about things at a quicker rate. Your subconscious will speak to you in terms of steps you need to take that may scare you a little, but these steps could play a massive part in your own expansion.

If you feel confused about what direction to take, reflect on your current path, what light bulb moments of inspiration have you had lately? Consider your passions, goals, and the opportunities that excite you.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Where have you been stalling on working on your long-term vision? If the vision once felt blurry, you may now be able to connect the dots that you couldn’t see before.

Follow your curiosities like breadcrumbs, as they are the little nudges toward your destiny. You are in a co-creation with the universe, and the only assignment you need to do is to believe in yourself and what is possible for you in this life.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Expect some action in your career, so if you’ve been applying for new jobs, you could receive some traction and have multiple choices to pick from. As long as you stick to your working values, it’ll be easy to spot which company or enterprise is right for you.

Don’t overthink the process, and go with your gut. Most importantly, remember that sometimes it’s not the most glamorous of jobs that make us feel the most fulfilled.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Creative exploration is in order, so if you’ve been visiting the same bars and cafes, it’s time to switch it up. New places, new faces.

By venturing out of your comfort spots, you open yourself up to connecting with a different scene that could stimulate your senses in a fresh way and bring you into a more diverse range of thought and experiences.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Your assignment for today is to take account of your desires, yearnings, and promises. What have you given your word to lately? This is either a time to recommit to them or to break ties with them.

If it doesn’t make you feel more empowered, stretch, and challenge you to become more refined in your own self-mastery, then you have to do what feels right for you.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Your relationships are about to get a lot more dynamic. You may either fall on one side of the scale, where you feel more drawn to get closer to your connections, or you may want to exit stage left and find your sense of freedom and autonomy — especially if you’ve recently felt stifled. In romantic relationships, for eroticism to thrive, there has to be a delicate balance between togetherness and distance.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You might find yourself juggling different projects, which may challenge your sense of comfort and stability—but it could be exciting, nevertheless!

It’s temporary, and sometimes, we have to switch gears to challenge ourselves and discover new ways of working that may actually reinspire us in some way.

There’s always a hot new digital tool that could help streamline your working process, so go and have a search on the world wide web.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

When was the last time you put your creativity into action? Sometimes, you might be plagued with questions about whether it will work out.

This time around, don’t spend too long thinking about it, because by the time you get to it, you could have been halfway there if you just took the plunge as soon as you felt the creative nudge. Invite a collaborator to the table, and you might just conjure up some magic.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Home and family life could be more active than usual. Others may need your attention and your time, which could throw your schedule off. Just be mindful that you take care of your essential tasks first before you offer to help.

Additionally, this is a great time to have some dinner parties paired with great conversations with the people you love, as you’re more likely to socialize at home than on the dance floor in the club.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.