Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 26 — Mercury Opposes Jupiter

On December 26, 2024, each zodiac sign's love horoscope feels the impact of Mercury and Jupiter's relationship.

Mercury in Sagittarius invites you to look at the big picture of your romantic life; however, as it opposes retrograde Jupiter in Gemini, you may experience challenges. As Mercury in Sagittarius and retrograde Jupiter oppose, completing your plans is tougher. While this might involve something you’d hoped to do this week, it will likely have greater significance toward your long-term dreams.

No matter what arises during this phase, you are given the divine tools to make conflict advantageous. Reflect on what is most important for you or what is non-negotiable when it comes to current plans or dreams for the future. You can’t continue trying to do it all. Become selective over what you focus your energy on. Whatever you give your energy to should also give energy back to you.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, December 26, 2024:

Aries

You are dreaming big today, dear Aries. This is a fantastic gift for you as it will allow you to embrace confidence as you set new intentions for love and your spiritual journey.

The conflict arises, though, because as much as you are envisioning this beautiful future, you also can’t quite see how you can get there. You don’t need to see each step of the journey to know that it’s one that’s meant for you. Don’t rush the process of falling in love or restarting your life. Just be where you are and do what you can.

Taurus

Stagnancy just isn’t an option, Taurus. Although you are known for your stability and consistency, it can often be to your detriment – there has been a shift within you recently. You crave change and transformation in your relationship. Recently, you’ve been having questions about a specific relationship.

At one point, you thought the only way forward was to end this relationship, but all that is changing now. You will receive divine guidance and a boost of confidence today, allowing you to have clarity over this connection. Spend time journaling your ideas, and if any conversations involving finances arise today, trust that it is better to wait to discuss this matter.

Gemini

You can’t force yourself to do something that you’re not ready for, Gemini. Today brings a conflict into your relationship between you and your partner, or in what you hope the future will entail. You may have recently made a major decision about your current relationship; however, it may not feel like your partner is on board.

This decision will involve greater commitment, but you may want to ask yourself for your reasons for making this choice. It’s always better to get to the root of why you’re doing something than keep it at the surface level, especially in matters of the heart. You still have space to change your mind, but give yourself time to reflect first.

Cancer

Try not to isolate yourself today, sweet Cancer. You have been guided to embrace a period of rejuvenation and renewal to help you feel grounded in this newer version of yourself. Today, you may not feel up to being social or having your partner stop by.

This is only temporary, as you will be prone to dreaming, journaling and relaxing, so listening to your inner self is important. You are being urged not to forget all that you’ve learned about yourself and what you need from love, and taking time for yourself right now is the best way to do that.

Leo

Be mindful of the choices that you are making, Leo. You have been invested in your relationship and have been enjoying a beautiful time of romance and joy. In that process, you may have neglected other areas of your life.

It’s normal to be in the honeymoon phase of your relationship, where you want to spend all your time with that special person, but you can’t neglect the relationships that were there for you when you were single.

Make time to reconnect with friends and try to create a better sense of balance in your life, as this will also help to foster growth in your relationship.

Virgo

No limitation is real, Virgo. You may be battling with figuring out how to make everything in your life work today, but it doesn’t all need to be figured out. There is a conflict between what you want and what you’ve invested your energy into. Specifically, there is a situation you need to figure out between your professional and personal life.

You may feel limited or restricted by thinking there is no solution, but there is. Rather than trying to figure out everything by yourself, open up to your partner about what you’re experiencing and be open to their suggestions. The best part of being in a partnership is not carrying all the burdens yourself.

Libra

You may feel like the recent love bubble you’ve been in has popped, dear Libra. You haven’t done anything wrong, and though you may suddenly be faced with reality, it doesn’t mean it’s bad. There has been a strong calling to create something different with your life that you’ve been trying to understand for the last few months.

This desire has to do with the life that feels most authentic for you and living in alignment with your purpose. To achieve this, live your life, not the one your partner thinks is best. Today's restricted version of reality can help you understand what is most important to you and what you are no longer willing to compromise on.

Scorpio

You are not being blocked from your destiny, dear Scorpio. A recent challenge that makes it feel like you can’t implement the changes you seek because of financial matters has arisen. Because of this, you may feel hopeless or struggle to figure out how to make a romantic relationship work.

Not everything is as it seems, though, and you may need to shift your perspective to find the answer. Following your heart shouldn’t be reliant upon finances.

Try to honor what you want for the relationship in your life and be open to seeing new opportunities to start making progress.

Sagittarius

You are being given a second chance at love, Sagittarius. You have recently experienced some positive romantic developments that may include the beginning of a new relationship. As good as everything has been going, you may start to get too in your head about this relationship.

If you continue down this path, you will sabotage what you’ve worked so hard to create, so you must take control of your thoughts. Remember, the past doesn’t define you unless you let it.

Capricorn

Take all the time you need, Capricorn. You’ve been working to bring about changes to a significant relationship in your life, but you are feeling limited by the power you have. It’s not your job to completely shift everything but to be honest about your intentions.

Instead of trying to do more or letting yourself become frustrated by the lack of positive growth, take time for yourself. Trust that everything you’ve already done has demonstrated your intentions. Focus on your well-being. You can’t control everything in your life, and when it comes to love, it’s better that you don’t try.

Aquarius

Just because something doesn’t happen in your timing doesn’t mean it’s not meant to be, Aquarius. Take time to collect yourself and reflect on your priorities as you have doubts over a particular relationship.

It’s not that matters are going badly in this connection, but that something isn’t occurring in the way or the timing you had thought it would. This affects you because you take it personally and let it affect your self-worth or confidence. Remember what matters most before you push away a person who genuinely loves you.

Pisces

You don’t ever need to settle, Pisces. If someone doesn’t feel like a full yes, it’s likely because they are a no. Don’t be guilty of how you are feeling or second-guess yourself. You have one of the strongest intuitions of the zodiac, but right now, you’re trying to talk yourself into settling.

This relationship isn’t the one that is meant for you. Don’t fear being alone so much that you start to wonder if you should accept someone because they keep showing up. You want it all and then some. The only way you will receive it, though, is by honoring your no, no matter what it might mean.

