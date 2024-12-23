One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 24, 2024

On December 24, 2024, we are reminded by our daily tarot card reading that not every person has the same expectations or experience during the holidays.

Our collective tarot card for each zodiac sign is the Four of Wands, reversed, symbolizing unmet expectations, disappointments and feelings of isolation when around people you love.

We are encouraged to be sensitive during this time and consider the needs of others. Fortunately, the Moon in Scorpio empowers our intuition for the next two days. Use it wisely to note who may feel down and need an encouraging word.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for December 24, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

The first step to regaining control in a situation that makes you feel emotionally off is to admit you are at this place.

Awareness is your magic ticket to self-control and restraint. Imagine how much better you'll feel when you are in tune with your inner voice. It's going to be life-changing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Not all problems are problems, Taurus. Something may blip on your screen today, and before you rush into action mode, ask yourself if this is truly your matter to resolve.

Let things happen organically. Let life show you how good it can be to release the need to do everything by yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

The tides are changing, and the world wants to learn from you but not with the focus on yourself. It can be confusing to think about how you can impactfully share your stories with others.

What about resetting the 'I' in your words and using 'you' statements? You may connect in a way you had not expected and all the ways you hoped to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Relationship tension is common during the holidays. There are things to do and people to see. You may want to visit one family, but the other feels left out.

How might you meet halfway? Talk about compromise, and if you can't meet all your desires this year, what about the next?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Devil

Are you feeling pulled toward an old habit because of sadness or joy? It's odd how certain moments in time make you feel like you need a crutch to create meaning.

Don't eat what you know you ought to avoid. Stand strong if you prefer to abstain from various social activities because it pulls you down. Be your strongest advocate.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Yes, you can change your life for the better, Virgo. You can make what you want to happen, but it's important to recognize it won't be easy. Do you have a job, family, or other obligations?

It's quite a juggling act already, especially when/if you want to add something more to move your life in a different direction. Can you find a small time frame that will work? Consider removing obstacles that free small increments of time where you can.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

The universe has something to say to you today, and so if you have a lingering question you want answered, keep your eyes open.

You may see signs and symbols — such as repeated numbers — that help you to get the clarity you need.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

You made it, Scorpio. How has this year been for you? Have you felt slightly overwhelmed with work, your dreams and things you wanted to accomplish?

The good news for today is that things are looking up. You are quickly moving toward a new era in life that's even better than the past.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The World

You want to feel your best, and health concerns may linger in the back of your mind. This is a great time to schedule your annual health appointment and start an active wellness journey.

Exercise. Take control of your fitness goals; instead of being less active, increase your time at the gym or going out with friends, playing sports, dancing or walking.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Everyone needs time to themselves, but it's good to reach out if you notice a friend withdrawing from family and friends.

The holidays can bring out sadness in people for a variety of reasons. You may not know why a friend is disconnecting, but knowing you care may make a difference in their life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Are you ready for a complete makeover? You may desire to redo your entire look. Why not schedule an appointment for a free makeover assessment at the mall or contact a wardrobe specialist to see what type of colors and styles would look best for you?

Knowing what you need to shop for going into 2025 will be great. Now's the perfect time to plan.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

How do you feel about committing to someone you love long-term? Are you ready to jump in and make this partner 'the one' or need more time to think things over?

Your freedom may feel at odds with settling down, but rather than keep those emotions to yourself, talk about it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.