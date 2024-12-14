Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 15 — The Full Moon Opposes The Sun

The Full Moon in Gemini will rise on December 15 and be opposite of the Sagittarius Sun on the same day Mercury retrograde ends. So, according to our love horoscopes this Sunday, it's easier to understand how to change your love life and find your romantic destiny.

The balance of Gemini and Sagittarius highlights the human and higher self, as well as accepting what is easy to fall into versus what may require a bit more work but, in the end, is more meaningful to you. Let's see what this means for each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Sunday.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for December 15, 2024:

Aries

Take a moment to reflect on what was going on during the Gemini New Moon on June 6, dear Aries, as it will bring up an important theme that you will need to discuss with your partner.

Gemini rules over aspects of understanding and communication, so you may have to take a moment to process what has occurred and how your perspective has shifted over the last lunar cycle. This may involve closure, deeper understanding or you are taking responsibility for your past choices.

Just remain open, and remember, if you want to save this relationship, you will need to take a different approach.

Taurus

You may feel like you hit a pivotal point in your romantic journey today, Taurus. The energy of the Full Moon in Gemini will help you understand what you want in a relationship and what truly brings value to your life.

You may feel like your relationship no longer aligns with your needs or where you are with yourself. However, there is still time before making any decisions. If a situation does arise where you need to articulate your truth finally, then it is best to prepare for change ahead of time, as it seems your speaking up will be the domino that sets everything else into motion.

Gemini

You deserve to be loved for exactly who you are, Gemini, which means you will never have to water yourself down to maintain a relationship. Use the energy of the Full Moon in your zodiac sign to speak your truth, honor yourself, and remember that you were born to take up space.

You may find yourself more outspoken than normal or more emotional, but even those sides of yourself are worthy of being loved. Choose to entertain no longer half-loves or almost-right relationships; instead, choose yourself and what you know you are worthy of receiving.

Cancer

You are emerging from a phase of deep healing, Cancer. The Gemini New Moon occurred on June 6 when you were still deep in your process of closing out an old cycle, which means that this Full Moon in Gemini is about bringing closure to a chapter of your life that you’re no longer in.

Give yourself time to reflect on how far you’ve come and how much has changed. Take today to celebrate yourself and your growth, recognizing that you made it through, and now you can use everything you’ve learned to improve.

Leo

Today is a brilliant day for socializing and enjoying life, dear Leo. As the Gemini Full Moon rises, you will desire to experience life, be surrounded by friends, and get all the love you can.

While other more serious themes may occur in the background, they don’t need to take you away from enjoying this moment, especially as it could also bring a significant turning point in a relationship. You don’t need all the answers to allow yourself to be happy, and any other issue can wait for another day.

Virgo

Your relationship may reach a point of sinking or swimming today, Virgo, especially as you’ll be less inclined to continue to give it time to all play out. Feeling valued is essential in your romantic life, depending on whether you are being seen and understood by your partner.

As the Full Moon in Gemini rises, a tipping point may make you want to step away from this relationship or even just deal with this reoccurring issue. While this connection can still be saved, you want to, at the very least, share your feelings and, of course, stay away from making any definitive ultimatums.

Libra

Let yourself believe in yourself and your dreams, sweet Libra. You are meant to have a breakthrough year while Jupiter has been traveling through Gemini since early 2024.

Though the planet of luck is currently retrograde until February 4, it doesn’t mean there still aren’t expansion opportunities. The Gemini Full Moon brings a new beginning initiated around the New Moon on June 6.

This will help you have greater confidence in getting your power back and knowing what is meant for you and what isn’t. Though you may still be delayed in making pivotal moves, it is one step closer to your destiny.

Scorpio

At one point, change scared you, Scorpio, as it represented all that was out of your control. But as the Gemini Full Moon peaks, you will feel ready to take ownership of your life and trust in the divine plan for your life.

This will bring up a theme of transformation that began around the New Moon in Gemini on June 6, but now you will have greater clarity over what you want and less hesitation in going after it. Be open to change and divine opportunities from the universe as you may feel your life and relationship shift unexpectedly with this lunation.

Sagittarius

Everything is always happening for your highest good, Sagittarius, but it doesn’t mean it always feels like that. You have been on a journey of enormous growth in your romantic life as you’ve been learning more about yourself and even healing the belief that you weren’t worthy of the love you’ve always dreamed of.

However, there is a breakthrough moment arriving with the Full Moon in Gemini that will help you receive closure and even feel greater optimism about the future. This doesn’t necessarily translate into actions, but it does help you formulate a plan for how to move forward.

Capricorn

You may feel more tired than usual with the Gemini Full Moon, dear Capricorn. While this offers you a chance to rest and reset before Capricorn Season begins on December 21, it also can allow you to enjoy more love in your romantic and personal life.

Use this energy to take a break from work or even the obligations you’ve been under, and give yourself what you need most. Whether it’s returning to the importance of your physical health or even making time for those you care about, this is your chance to enjoy all you’ve created in your life rather than just continually working for more.

Aquarius

You may receive an unexpected proposal, dear Aquarius, making this a holiday season you won’t soon forget. As much as your romantic relationship has progressed, you thought that any official commitment would still be far off; however, your partner may have other ideas.

With retrograde Mars in Leo, you may want to be careful jumping into anything, though, and instead use this time to observe how your relationship makes you feel. Love isn’t just about getting to the next milestone but making sure that this person brings joy and peace into your life.

Pisces

Your romantic status will never define you, dear Pisces. Rather than trying to force yourself into dating or even figuring out how to find time to get together with that person you’ve been dating, allow yourself to trust yourself about what you need.

You may focus more on themes connected to family, home, and friends than romantic love during the Gemini Full Moon. But it will still fill you up in all the ways you desire.

There is nothing wrong with taking a break from romantic love to enjoy the affection and closeness of finally feeling like you have the home you’ve always wanted.

