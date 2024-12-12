Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 13 — Mercury Retrograde Aligns With Venus

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for each zodiac sign starting December 13, 2024. What can we expect to see in our love lives, relationships, friendships and personal lives when Mercury and Venus align?

On Friday, December 13, retrograde Mercury in Sagittarius will align with Venus in Aquarius, bringing in the ability to look at an old situation with a fresh and new perspective. This will help you embrace greater joy and lightheartedness in your romantic affairs and see that potential matters weren’t as bad as you had imagined.

Advertisement

Mercury is preparing to station direct on December 15, so there is an intensity to this planet right now that may encourage you to finally approach conversations with your partner you’ve been considering over the last few weeks.

As retrograde Mercury in Sagittarius aligns with Venus in Aquarius, you are feeling confident and curious about love and, because of that, more apt to focus on what you genuinely want rather than fearing an outcome that likely will never happen. Now, let's see what this means for each zodiac sign this Friday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Love horoscopes for December 13, 2024:

Advertisement

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Start looking toward new beginnings today, dear Aries. You have been in this rut long enough, and while you can keep using excuses as to why you can’t move forward, the reality is that nothing is stopping you.

Honor what you want, and instead of talking yourself out of pursuing a new love, let yourself take that first step, knowing that you are as ready as you’ll ever be and that you deserve to start having life go your way again.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focusing on intimacy within your relationship won’t solve all your problems, Taurus, but it may take care of some. You can spend forever discussing certain issues and never seem to get anywhere, but you may get further if you focus on your connection.

Try using the eye-gazing intimacy practice to focus more on rekindling that feeling with your partner. Set aside the issues and what you have to figure out and lean into this connection, as you'll receive greater clarity than simply talking.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Only you know when to have that important conversation with your partner, Gemini. And it doesn’t always align with timing or even having everything arranged perfectly.

You had been hoping to hold off bringing up a particular issue, but with the dose of confidence you’ll be receiving today, you will likely decide to bring it up.

Use this energy to your advantage and be honest with what has been bothering you, but also make sure you take the time to listen because you and your partner are closer than you think.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Use today to dream, dear Cancer. Whether this means planning a day that brings you joy, resting, or even putting out a new dating profile, you are being encouraged to let yourself start dreaming once again.

This may also be about you starting to open yourself up with someone new so that they can get to see the real you. You have been through a great deal in the past year, so it’s understandable you may be hesitant, but the only way you’ll get the love you seek is by choosing to give it a chance.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You may want to focus on bringing resolution to your romantic life, Leo. Whether this involves an ex or even your current partner, you will have an opportunity to clear the air and find the closure you’ve been seeking.

This can help open up new visions for love rather than continuing to overthink the past. If this involves a past relationship, try to be clear about what has been bothering you so much that you can get to the heart of the issue and finally heal from it.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You truly are free to design your relationship however resonates most deeply with you, Virgo. But only you can permit yourself to do so.

Use today to reflect on what changes you want to make in your relationship or even home, whether discussing the agreements you’ve made or even the responsibilities you share with your partner.

There is no one right way to have a relationship, but it just comes down to what you want and your ability to express it. The more you can listen to yourself and let go of keeping up appearances, the happier you will be.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Dear Libra, you are worthy of speaking your truth. You deserve to follow your heart and never feel silenced again. But before you can do all of that, you need to ask yourself why you’ve continued to be in relationships in which you feel like you can’t.

It doesn’t matter who you are with; this lesson will continue until you learn it. Only you can determine your worthiness. Say what is on your mind today without worrying about how your partner or prospective new lover will take it. Your honesty will eventually allow for the clarity you’ve been looking for.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The only thing that you must do, Scorpio, is listen to your intuition. However, that may open up the choice of whether to trust yourself enough to take action or continue worrying about what others might think.

This theme isn’t just about not wanting to rock the proverbial boat but because you are still receiving validation from others for your choices. When you shift the validation from others to yourself, you can feel more freedom and confidence to start honoring your intuition. Even if you don’t make any big moves today, it’s enough to start listening to what your higher self is saying.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Nothing is ever lost that is meant for you, Sagittarius, but you may need to make peace with what and even who is no longer a part of your life. You can either live in regret or accept that everything has happened for a reason and let yourself finally move on.

You may need to speak up for yourself today, correcting a misconception about a past action or your motivations. But you’re not doing it to change someone else’s mind but to reaffirm that you have grown deeply in the past year.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Whatever you dream, you can do, sweet Capricorn. Today, you may want to start sharing some of your dreams with your partner, as it will help establish more security in your relationship and help them see that you are planning your future with them.

Nothing is ever gained by playing it safe or withholding, especially when it comes to love. Instead, when you can share what you dream of and ask for their help, you achieve the relationship you’ve always desired.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Today may have you breaking out of a recent comfort zone, Aquarius, and wanting to try something new and different.

Although you should take your partner along for the experience, in this case, they may not be able to join you. Whether this is a new activity or even reconnecting with friends, you may be torn between doing something you feel called to or spending the evening with your partner.

Try to honor yourself first, as your partner will always be there. By choosing joy for yourself, you will also help your partner do the same, which could help resolve some previous challenges.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There may be an unexpected offer today, Pisces, inviting you to take risks for love. While this may be just a date or an official date with someone you've been close to for some time, it also could be a genuine offer of commitment.

You are drawn to this type of relationship, but you may be a bit afraid to say yes. However, you must remember that you will never have to sacrifice your freedom for the relationship that is meant for you.

Take the time you need to decide, but it would be wise to say yes and give this relationship a real chance at success.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.