What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About December 12, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for December 12, 2024, brings insight and wisdom for Thursday. Whenever the Moon is in Taurus, we are drawn toward material things and wish to experience the best in life.

Taurus points us toward the Hierophant tarot card in the tarot deck, which symbolizes government and religious institutions with rules and restrictions that are better to follow than buck the system and try and break free from tradition, at least for today.

Let's see what you need to know for Thursday and how the Taurus energy during the Sun in Sagittarius affects you.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, December 12, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Some relationships are meant to last forever, and others are in your life for a season. A reason may reveal how and why a situationship didn't work out. As painful as it is now, hearts do heal, and one day, you'll feel much stronger than you do right now. Hang in there, Aries. The light is at the end of the tunnel!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Can you influence fate? You may meet with your long-awaited destiny today, and it's an exciting time. When you see things moving in the right direction, what should you do? Keep working on your best life. Create momentum that demonstrates your sincere desire to rise to the occasion and make life sweet.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Are you playing the crypto game or want to? You may worry about the volatility of stablecoins and other token coins you hear about in the news. Before you jump in, dive into learning about what the new currency is about. Watch YouTube and read white pages on the topic. Get in the know.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You can break away from an old routine, and while it may be tough to do, it's possible with time, patience, effort and a game plan. Clarity sets when you start to take action and create new insight. What confused you in the past? How might today help you to revise what needs a course adjustment? Take action and get busy!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You may prefer fast and easy journeys that level up your life. However, today directs you to take a longer path that requires commitment and patience. If what you desire is worth your time and effort, see it as an investment into yourself. You build character when you face adversity and struggle a little bit. You may find that your current mindset tor traits aren't mature enough for where you're going. Be willing to go through some growing pains to prepare for your future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

What you thought would end may suddenly revive itself and give you an opportunity for a fresh start. It may take a little time to accept that your situation is secure and safe to build on, especially if you thought a job or relationship would end. Try not to let fears of the past sabotage your chance to get things right now. Wipe the slate clean and start over with an optimistic attitude.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Some say worry is interest paid on a debt you don't have. Today, set worry aside and do the action steps needed to make your life what you want. You can prepare for the worst while also hoping for the best. You may feel like certain things or scenarios need to be perfect, but waiting for perfection is glamorized by procrastination. If you need to worry, journal your thoughts and then move on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Who will be the bigger person when there's an argument? You may have a reputation for being vengeful, so have fun proving others wrong. An argument or debate doesn't fit your schedule today, and you have better things to dedicate your time and energy toward. Don't let drama pull you into something that you have zero desire to be involved in.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Do you feel disconnected from who you are inside? Sometimes, life gets so busy that you forget to pay attention to your inner voice and your physical needs, and yes, that may include rest and some fun. Today, pencil yourself in your agenda and carve out time for what you enjoy doing. Do you want to draw, play an instrument, read or take a cat nap? Schedule an appointment with yourself for it this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Are you a holiday giver? This month, search for new ways to be charitable to others. Spread some holiday cheer by giving time to an organization you support that serves animals or foster children. Perhaps you want to adopt a child overseas or hope to partner with a group that provides education or fresh water in a struggling country. Do you want to go on a mission trip or serve somehow? Write your list of ideas and start researching.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

What is the intention behind a person's or your actions? Sometimes, people don't realize that they are helpful for personal gain instead of authentic kindness and care. Today, check in with yourself. Are you being genuine with your actions? If not, ask yourself why? What do you need from a situation, and what did you hope to gain? Can you get the same result in a different way?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Taking accountability for yourself can hurt, but once you get past the discomfort, it's such an exhilarating and freeing experience. Today, be responsible for when you make a mistake. You're human, like everyone else. And you may be surprised by how endearing your less-than-perfect side can be to people who love you and want to trust you more.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.