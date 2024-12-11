Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 12 — The Moon Aligns With Saturn

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for December 12, 2024, brings insight and helpful relationship advice from the Moon and Saturn. What will Thursday's love horoscope reveal for you?

There is always the temptation that if you avoid something long enough, it will eventually go away. But the reality is that the longer you ignore an issue, the bigger it will get. Try to use the energy of the Taurus Moon and Saturn in Pisces on Thursday, December 12, to bring up important topics, resolve conflict, and focus more energy on creating the healthy, stable relationship you seek.

The Moon represents your emotional self, and it’s here that your true feelings reside. In Taurus, the Moon is more grounded, pragmatic, and looking to feel better. Although you could experience some stubbornness, the desire to feel happy and at peace should overrule any tendencies to have matters turn out your way.

As the Taurus Moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces, you will have a chance to talk about recent issues that have come up, along with embodying a keen sense of how to resolve matters and make your relationship better. Although you will have to face your fears, you will have the power to work through any situation more maturely and healthily.

The energy of the Taurus Moon will limit emotional outbursts, while Saturn in Pisces will help you keep your focus on the relationship rather than just yourself. Try to be mindful of what you bring up in your relationship or discuss with someone you’re newly dating, as you are being given a profound opportunity not just to resolve a significant issue but to build the secure foundation for forever love.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, December 12, 2024:

Aries

Give yourself some credit today, Aries. Just because you’re not where you had hoped to be doesn’t mean you haven’t accomplished enough. Instead of only thinking about what you still want to figure out or worrying about a new relationship, take a moment to be proud of yourself for your progress.

The more you can take this opportunity to shift your thinking, the better results you will see in your romantic relationship. Although new chances for love are on the horizon, closing out anything from the past is most important.

Taurus

You will radiate positive energy today, dear Taurus, which will help draw you toward repairing your relationship. But you won’t be doing it alone and come through the support of a trusted friend or counselor.

This won’t ultimately mean you will remain in this relationship forever, but it will help you bring greater ease into your life to enjoy everything that surrounds you. Continue to focus on your feelings, but don’t be afraid to ask for help from others, as even in separations, it can help to have someone mediate the conversations.

Gemini

If you don’t want to continue doing it alone, Gemini, you need to ask for more help. As much as you have this free spirit energy, you also have recently felt weighed down by responsibilities. Because of this, you’ve developed resentment toward your partner but haven’t shared these feelings with them yet.

Try to approach your partner today and ask them what you need. Be honest about how overwhelmed you’ve felt recently, and let them take some of your burdens. Not only will this help your relationship, but it will also create more time for you to focus on accomplishing your dreams.

Cancer

Let yourself take a fresh look at your life, Cancer. With this new beginning you’re currently enjoying, there isn’t anything that you have to keep doing. But this also means without the restrictions, you can begin to craft your life in the way that resonates the most deeply with you.

Try to make some new connections today, whether purely romantic or just widening your circle of friends. This will help to serve you in more ways than one as you move forward, especially as you need to be surrounded by people who represent more of your future than your past.

Leo

If you want something to change, Leo, then you must be the one to do it. Invest your energy today in your relationship, or prepare to start dating again. Pay close attention to how you have approached developing a connection with your partner, as you are guided to seek a connection about more than looks or appearances.

This may help repair a recent issue in your relationship or even confirm that you’re ready for a new relationship. Unlike anything you’ve had before, you want love, which also means that you must be willing to reflect on how you can ensure it will be.

Virgo

You should experience a profound moment of healing and love in your relationship today, dear Virgo. You’ve been working through numerous challenges as you’ve embraced more of the reality of love rather than the expectation of it. After all you’ve been through it seems you and your partner are starting to look toward the future and infuse more joy and connection into your relationship.

Today brings great energy for a day trip or even planning that holiday vacation. Instead of getting distracted by imperfection's minute details, let yourself focus more on joy and making the most of each moment together.

Libra

Today brings a need to focus on your relationship with yourself, sweet Libra. It doesn’t mean romantic matters are out of the question, but only that you would be better served focusing more on yourself than your partner.

Use this time to reflect on creating a deeper sense of security instead of solely thinking it exists with or because of your partner. This will help you to feel more confident so that whatever the future holds, you will be able to make decisions from a place of greater self-love.

Scorpio

If you want that great love, Scorpio, you’re going to have to start focusing on how to create space in your life for it. While you may be headed for a significant separation in the coming weeks, take a moment today to honor your feelings.

Self-care can actually help fortify you for what lies ahead. Instead of talking yourself out of what you most want, realize that it is your job actually to work for it.

Is your life set up to receive what you want? Are you honoring your inner desires instead of saying they are impossible? By embracing your truth, you can begin to see how to start contributing to your dreams rather than continuing to create obstacles for yourself.

Sagittarius

Although it is your birthday season, Sagittarius, you may be more of a homebody than you normally are. This could help you create some beautiful moments of quality time with that special someone or even continue to heal to finally feel like you have the space for a new love.

You may want to be mindful of your boundaries today, as you may be tested by an ex or even a very opinionated family member. By working to honor your needs and space to heal, you are laying the groundwork for a uniquely beautiful new chapter in love.

Capricorn

Today could bring about positive conversations, Capricorn, which changes the course of your life. Whether it’s about popping the question or even talking about the next steps of your relationship, a theme of commitment will arise today.

This will come from your heart, and though you often have challenges expressing yourself emotionally, you will experience greater ease that will allow you to progress that special relationship in your life. Focus your attention on saying exactly what you feel and want, and then most of all, let yourself receive it.

Aquarius

You are valuing your own space right now, Aquarius. This has to do with the personal space you’ve created for yourself and your home, which has begun to feel more like a sanctuary. While dreaming about your romantic future, you don’t want to compromise on what you’ve already built for yourself.

Try to be open with your partner about what you’re feeling and be open to seeing an outcome that is different than you had imagined. You deserve your own sacred space, but you also want to make sure you have that special person to share it with.

Pisces

You may feel a bit on the spot today, Pisces, as a special person in your life, needs clarity about your feelings. While you normally are very expressive and romantic, you may be hesitant about speaking the truth about your deep feelings.

Make sure you take time and even a risk in letting your partner know how much you care and what you are hoping for in the future. You’ve been keeping matters closer to your heart than normal, so take this chance to clear up any confusion so you can get back to simply enjoying this love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.