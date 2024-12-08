Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On December 9 — The Moon Aligns With Venus

Love horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on December 9. The Aries Moon aligns with Venus in Aquarius, bringing sudden changes to each astrological sign's relationships. On Monday, you could become a risk-taker when it comes to love and realize that you want something different than what you’ve been settling for.

The Aries Moon inspires bravery and confidence while Venus in Aquarius tells you to ignore your inner rebel. Each helps you to honor your unique path and do whatever is necessary for love. It’s said that fortune favors the bold, and boldness works in love, too. So believe in yourself, listen to your heart, and go after what you want.

At a certain point, you will either trust yourself and take a chance or determine if you’re willing to live with regret. Although Mercury is still retrograde until December 15, its retrograde may serve as a benefit to you. You may finally awaken to your truth and decide that you deserve to have everything you’ve always dreamed of.

The love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on December 9, 2024:

Aries

Don’t be surprised if there is a shift in your feelings today, dear Aries. As much as you try to make a habit of honoring your truth, you often need to work on your feelings first. Do you worry about how others see you? Before you can follow your heart, your concerns may need addressing.

Today shows that you don’t care how others see you or you'll give less weight to what they think of your choices. This is pure heart-driven rebellion, as you’re tired of talking yourself out of what you want and finally believing that you deserve it all.

Taurus

Your inner truth may arrive with fanfare today, Taurus, as everything is startlingly clear. This energy will help you understand that all of those little feelings you’ve been having have actually been connected to a deeper desire for change within your heart.

Nothing is random, and as you listen to your intuition, you will also start to have a divine appreciation for the workings of the universe, and you can see just how everything you’ve been through has led to this moment.

Take this clarity you have today and try to use it to make progress in moving forward. You’re not expected to change your life overnight, but you need to embrace this boost of courage before you talk yourself out of it.

Gemini

You could derive great strength and confidence from your friendships today, Gemini. Do you want to start a new beginning in your romantic life? While the advice of friends can often make romantic matters murkier, in this case, you need a pep talk from the people who know you the best.

This may help you to make amends in your relationship or take a chance on a new love. Just remember you don’t need to keep everything to yourself, especially as, in this case, your friends can help you start progressing on your dreams.

Cancer

Cancer, you will crave a deeply meaningful and powerful love today. And you are set up to achieve it; you just need to be mindful of how you approach romantic matters. To have what you want, you need to ask for it.

This isn’t the same as hanging onto an expired relationship, but rather using your past lessons to be better. Allow yourself to be brave enough to say what it is you really want but be aware of any ultimatums because it won’t help you get what you need.

Be bold in expressing your desires or non-negotiables, as your clarity will help show your partner or new love how to be there for you.

Leo

There are opportunities for new love all around you today, sweet Leo. But it may also bring a more lighthearted energy as you can enjoy more of the relationship you’ve put in so much work to build.

If you’re single, this is a great time to say yes to that date or suggest taking matters to the next level if you’ve seen someone special.

If you’re in an existing relationship, think about infusing more excitement and adventure into your life by planning a trip or reflecting on how to deepen your relationship through meditation or another spiritual practice.

This is a fantastic energy for you to start making progress and see that dramatic turnaround in your relationship you’ve been hoping for.

Virgo

Virgo, the best moments of a relationship aren’t always found in the big gifts or expensive dates. Instead, they are often in the quiet moments you share with your lover, like curling up in front of a winter fire, simply enjoying one another’s presence.

While life may seem especially busy, don’t hesitate to talk to your partner about taking time off your social calendar to enjoy more time at home together. You may think about progressing your relationship or moving in, but that’s all the more reason to create plenty of opportunities for quality time with the one you love.

Libra

Marriage is on your mind, Libra. Whether wanting a new commitment or reflecting on your current relationship, you are being called to focus more on the changes you want to create in your life and this connection.

While you feel good about your relationship, you want more from your partner or life itself. This isn’t a bad position to be in. Can you express how you really feel instead of just pretending everything is fine?

By opening up and being honest with your partner, you will create the foundation for the relationship you desire.

Scorpio

Only you know what is best for yourself, Scorpio. Instead of letting the needs of others or even their opinions cloud this reality for you, make the bold and radical choice to honor yourself and what you need to feel your best.

You may reach a tipping point in a domestic situation today that has you drawing boundaries and unable to pretend for even a moment longer.

This declaration of freedom will help create the space for your desired romantic relationship. Remember that you are worth it and can accomplish anything you want.

Sagittarius

Honesty is a gift, Sagittarius, for yourself and that special person in your life. You can’t continue acting like you don’t care when your feelings run deep.

This isn’t about saving face or protecting a fragile ego, but instead realizing that speaking is the only way to have a relationship that honors your truth.

There may be a conversation with a current partner or ex today about what has happened in the past and your true feelings. It doesn’t matter how it turns out; instead, focus on honesty, trusting that this is an important moment in your journey.

Capricorn

Some innovative new ideas are arriving today, Capricorn, which can help you transform your relationship and life. The only rules worth following are those that help you create the love of your dreams.

Focus more on how you feel rather than how anything looks in your life, as this will allow you to speak the truth without worrying about how your partner will take your word.

This will be especially important in discussing your healing journey and themes connected to your home and family. And if this specifically involves how or where to spend the holidays, make sure you’re holding space to take an unconventional approach because it seems that will help your relationship the most.

Aquarius

You deserve to be bold and honor your inner truth, Aquarius, but be mindful of your temper and frustrations today. As much as you will feel courageous in speaking your truth and dreams about what you want in your relationship, you may also be more blunt than normal, which could lead to hurt feelings and misunderstandings.

While you can’t control how your partner responds, you can decide to show up with clarity. What arises today may be about a bigger theme of how to imagine the future of your relationship. Share your true feelings so your partner knows how important this is to you.

Pisces

Build your dream, Pisces, before you can share it with another. Today allows you to reflect on how you validate and honor your dreams and where you can improve. As much as a romantic partner should improve your life, it is never their responsibility to make your dreams come true.

Today, you would be better off taking a risk to accomplish something for yourself rather than giving your power away to another. Often, once you take a more empowered approach to your life, you also tend to attract a lover doing the same in their life, which can help you truly have that magnificent relationship you dream of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.