Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On December 7 — Venus Enters Aquarius

Love horoscopes for December 7 invite each zodiac sign to become a rule breaker for love. Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will shift from Capricorn into Aquarius, leaving behind the obligations of relationships and instead infusing your life with greater freedom and rebellion.

When it comes to breaking rules in the name of love, you are encouraged to focus on what resonates with your heart rather than what looks good to others. When it comes to breaking rules, love is always the best reason to do so.

As Venus shifts into Aquarius, you may feel restless as the desires you’ve put off to the side become impossible to ignore. But Aquarius doesn’t just represent a rule breaker or freedom, but also the innovation to figure out a way forward where none previously existed. This can help you believe in a positive outcome or forge a reconciliation in your romantic journey.

However, you can only accomplish this by honoring your individuality and authenticity as well as that of the special person in your life. Venus in Aquarius carries an unconditional vibration of love, and by recognizing that the greatest joy is found in loving someone exactly as they are, you will also be able to receive the same.

Let your heart be free, give yourself time to see your relationship in a new light, and remember that the greatest loves will often require you to rebel and embrace your authentic desires.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on December 7, 2024:

Aries

Many times, that perfect person for you, Aries, isn’t the one who checks all the boxes you once thought you needed. You may find yourself attracted to someone different than your typical romantic type, but there is freedom to be found in throwing out that checklist for love.

Let yourself take some risks during this phase, make new connections, and be open for wherever love might find you — especially as there is always a difference between what you want and what your heart needs.

Taurus

There is a newfound energy around you, Taurus, which will help give you a magnetic aura of love. This shift will help you embrace more of your inner strength and certainty about love, even if it deviates from your previous plans. You may find yourself becoming the center of attention and having to choose which offer of love you want to pursue.

If you’re in a relationship, you may see an end to a rather rough period as you will be feeling more seen and understood by your partner. Just make sure you’re not sacrificing what you dream of for what seems the easiest.

Gemini

Let yourself start focusing on the future, Gemini. Even if you're still working through aspects of your past, you are currently being guided to begin a new chapter in your romantic life.

If you’re single, this is a great time for dating and traveling. If you’re in an existing relationship, start talking about your future plans more in-depth so you can truly feel sure that this relationship is one you are meant to be in.

Let the past go, Gemini, and start working on the future of love — even if it means traveling further outside your comfort zone than you had expected.

Cancer

Intimacy is more than just physical, dear Cancer. You now have a better idea of what you want from love and a long-term relationship, and that's emotional intimacy.

This knowledge and the energy shift that comes with Venus changing signs will allow you to have a magnificent time in love. Continue focusing on building mental, emotional, and spiritual intimacy alongside the physical and let yourself trust that this time is different because you deserve easy love that feels secure and stable.

Leo

It’s OK to pause, Leo, and enjoy what is right before you. Are you currently reviewing how you’ve approached past relationships? You may be spurred to make changes.

Try to enjoy what is right in front of you and be cautious about rushing into any new decisions. There will come a time to start making those changes you seek, but right now, being present is the most important thing — even if that includes embracing a change of heart.

Virgo

You may begin to take a radical stance on your independence, Virgo. But this is more than just seeking greater freedom; it’s also about simply having the time you need for yourself and fulfilling life pursuits.

Have you talked to your partner about what you are going through and seeking? This is a powerful time for finding greater balance and returning home to your authentic self, which includes transparent communication.

If you’re single, this may not feel like the best time to date as you’ll want to focus on yourself, but there is nothing wrong with consciously choosing to be single so you can be in a better space for love.

Libra

Commitment is a beautiful aspect of love, sweet Libra, but your reasoning behind committing is the most important. You crave a deeper relationship, but take some time to reflect on where these ideas are coming from.

You deserve everything you dream of, but will a ring on your finger improve your relationship? Reflect on your deeper motivations and make sure whatever you say yes to is truly a part of creating the life you want.

Scorpio

Are you looking to free yourself from a close relationship or your home setting? A new period of energy begins where you can open your heart to love and receive all that it offers. Are you still holding yourself back out of fear? Try to embrace your inner rebel and see dreams as possible.

Maybe you can have your freedom and a loving partnership. How might you create this type of romantic life for yourself by picking someone who sees the world as you do?

Sagittarius

Mutual understanding creates that feeling of unconditional love, dear Sagittarius. When you feel genuinely understood by your partner, you and your partner can feel it.

You may have to take an unconventional approach to a previous situation in your relationship or romantic life to achieve a perfect union. Try pursuing deeper understanding instead of seeking to be right or protect yourself from heartbreak.

Important conversations figure heavily into this romantic period. How can you show up as your most authentic and transparent self so you don’t let a misunderstanding become the block to love?

Capricorn

You have some important matters to sort through in your romantic life, Capricorn. Recent lessons and internal transformation have opened the door for you to realize what has felt off in your relationship recently.

But you can't approach this with a checklist or simply by trying to achieve your goal. Instead, become more expressive and unconventional when discussing matters with your partner. Let yourself have everything you’ve always needed from love, and realize you can shift your destiny with patience and time.

Aquarius

Self-love is the most profound aspect of manifesting the relationship you truly desire, Aquarius. But self-love isn’t only a feeling; it is also what you do to heal and create wholeness. Focus on how you love yourself during this period, including speaking your truth and honoring your dreams.

You may have some situations to work through in your romantic life, but there is no finish line to rush toward. Take this time to focus more on yourself, as that will help clear up any confusion in your relationship so you can be certain you truly have the authentic love you’ve always craved.

Pisces

Love becomes more dreamy with Venus in Aquarius, sweet Pisces, and this is precisely what you need now. During this new period of energy, you experience heightened intuition and a deeper connection with the divine. This will allow you to begin or progress a romantic soul connection and feel more like yourself.

Be sure to pay attention to your dreams and the signs you receive from the universe as you are being directed on the path of your fate — you just need to trust yourself enough to follow it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.