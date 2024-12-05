Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On December 6 — Mars Retrograde Is Here

Love horoscopes are here for each zodiac sig on December 6, 2024 and on Friday Mars stations retrograde and will likely create newfound slowness in your life and relationships. Mars retrograde stations direct on February 23, 2025. However, Mars will not return to Leo until April 18, 2025, allowing you to return to similar themes that have arisen since November 3 when Mars first entered this fire sign.

This period represents a slower time in your relationships, as it will be challenging to take action on your goals and desires until Mars moves back into Leo in April 2025. Fret not! There is no need to be frustrated by the slower pace, but instead be open to where this divine redirection takes you.

This truly is an inspiring moment in your life, especially as Mars will shift back into Cancer in January, allowing you to discover not just the choice that looks good to the outside world, but the one that resonates most deeply with your heart and soul. Allow yourself to be in the moment during this process, don’t rush to any conclusions, and give yourself plenty of time for rest to discover what you truly want from the relationships in your life.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on December 6, 2024:

Aries

You may find yourself in a phase of deep healing, Aries. This will allow you to wrap up any loose ends from this year and figure out what you want when it comes to a long-term commitment.

There could be delays in progressing or even starting a new relationship, but rather than fight against this, try to embrace it for the divine purpose in your life.

Hold off on any engagements or wedding plans at this time, and instead, focus on healing from your past so that you can genuinely be clear about what you want – and confident to know you’re not repeating any past patterns.

Taurus

Matters of love and home may start to feel more challenging, dear Taurus. Although this is something that you have been aware of, you also still had hope that perhaps this relationship could be salvaged.

However, there is no need to rush through this, especially during that break-up conversation with your partner. Instead, take the long approach to what you want and see that this slowness is happening for your higher good.

In the meantime, be mindful of your frustrations getting the best of you, especially during holiday gatherings.

Gemini

It may feel like you are questioning everything recently, Gemini, but that is also the first step to understanding. During this phase, you may be rethinking why you’ve worked so hard to save a particular relationship or even going back over your past decisions.

Be especially mindful of any exes you hear from during this time, as you will be more susceptible to believing whatever story they are trying to spin to you.

This will be a profound time of understanding yourself more deeply, but only as long as you don’t use anyone else as a distraction from your inner work.

Cancer

Allow yourself to rest during this time, Cancer, as you deserve it. The past year has been intense, and because of that, you are craving slowness and solely focusing on what is most important to you.

While you may be aware of themes surrounding value and self-worth arising, this is really about you making sure you’re cultivating your life based on what you need versus what you’ve been told to want.

This can revolutionize your romantic life, helping you to create a new relationship unlike any you’ve had in the past, but only if you become certain about what matters to you and can bring the most happiness.

Leo

As much as you’ve been gaining confidence in yourself and your relationship, all of that may be challenged now, Leo.

You are moving into a phase where the task will be to completely rebuild yourself, allowing you to approach your relationship with greater maturity and growth.

Although you may have a current relationship, holding off on making decisions or moving ahead at all costs is important.

Talk to your partner about what comes up for you, and know that while this is more about your personal growth, your relationship's success rests upon your ability to give yourself this time.

Virgo

Virgo, there is a difference between what you think you want and what will truly fulfill your soul. You will be enmeshed in a journey where you are questioning everything about your life, and because of that, you may feel more withdrawn than normal.

The purpose is to help you trust yourself and your intuition enough to take action instead of waiting for circumstances to appear perfect or denying your desires altogether.

Try to listen to yourself more and create space for healing, as that will be a part of your process. You may also have a soulmate relationship in your life that you need to repair or figure out the next steps within, so take your time to be confident whatever decision you make is based on what you want.

Libra

While you crave the support and love of others, Libra, you may feel isolated during this time. As much as that may feel challenging at times, a part of you is also craving quiet. This will benefit you as you can hear your voice, which will help you move toward the new chapter in your life that has already begun.

This may also be a pivotal time in your relationship, especially if you choose to break that isolation and become honest with friends about what has been happening. Just remember to make any decisions on your truth and not the opinions of others.

Scorpio

Although you are likely more focused on your career now than love, you still need to make space for a time of reflection in your relationship, Scorpio.

You may feel ignored by the one you love or even undervalued. While this is part of a larger issue with this relationship that must be addressed, it also provides a window into your growth.

The idea isn’t to get your partner to change but to explain why you have been settling for less. Focus on giving yourself what you have been seeking from others, and consider meditation, which can help you gain the patience required for this process.

Sagittarius

Before you take that leap of faith, Sagittarius, take some time to consider if you’re moving in the direction of your soul.

A lack of movement in your life and relationship during this time could lead you to start doubting yourself. Instead of letting this get you down, try to focus on how you can learn from the past to make plans for a more successful future.

In terms of love, consider how to build emotional intimacy first before introducing the physical. By nature, this slows the process of any connection, but it also creates the necessary foundation for you to have confidence in that leap of faith you’re thinking of taking.

Capricorn

Regret won’t serve you well during this phase, Capricorn, so acceptance will be key to making this time work for you. Although you crave success, you often shy away from change.

This is because change feels out of your control; however, that will also be the theme that surfaces during this time. Try to have more acceptance rather than regret for the opportunities you didn’t take, as it will allow you to become clearer about what you want and how to achieve it.

Your relationship will also take a deeper turn, inviting you to focus more on your connection and rebuild it with a more all-encompassing sense of intimacy.

Aquarius

You are entering a rather rough period in your romantic life, Aquarius, but it will serve a higher benefit as long as you can have faith in the process. Although there may be more challenges, this isn’t about a break-up but how to create a life together.

There is no question that you and your partner love one another, but there seem to be obstacles in figuring out how to make those dreams real. Use this time to become more observant of your relationship and what plays into your challenges so that you can discuss them with your partner.

You may have to be vulnerable regarding your fears and desires, but by doing so, you will also be able to make those dreams for your relationship a genuine reality.

Pisces

Although you will be experiencing a significant quiet period in your life, Pisces, it doesn’t seem to be causing you challenges or issues.

During this new energy phase, you may feel quieter, less sociable, and even more shy. While it might seem to disrupt your relationship, your partner also needs this time.

Use this to reflect on whether this relationship aligns with your needs and, if not, what must change so it does.

Use this time to catch up on your sleep, rest, and be gentle with yourself as you take all the time you need before making a decision that will change the rest of your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.