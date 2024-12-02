The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, December 3

A productive day for each astrological sign!

Written on Dec 02, 2024

tarot horoscope December 3 zodiac sign
We have a powerful day ahead of us with the Moon transiting Capricorn. Let's see how the Moon in an earth sign impacts our daily tarot card reading for December 3, 2024.

Out of all twelve zodiac signs, only four tarot cards are in reverse, which means we are predominately driven by action and determination. However, some zodiac signs are in their feelings, while others are focused on inner healing or spiritual work. Let's see what the entire spread reveals for us this Tuesday.

Tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Are you feeling helpless or deprived of faith and inspiration, Aries? Your cup may be running dry, representing your mental, emotional, and physical energy. The energy and spark you once had is no longer there. However, the good news is nothing in nature blooms all year round. It is normal to experience ebbs and flows. From here, move with honesty and intentionality. Be mindful about pouring back into yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Your hard work pays off, Taurus. You will reap what you sow. The reward of your time and efforts is coming back to you, breeding success in your present moment. Additionally, this card serves as a reminder to stay prudent and diligent. Be resourceful, and make the most of what you have. The seeds you plant in this period directly correlate to the harvest you will reap next. 

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: The Priestess, reversed

Has your intuition been feeling quiet lately, Gemini? You may feel like you are walking with a haze around you, lacking clarity and filled with confusion. It may be a signal to reconnect with yourself and get grounded. For example, you may try meditation. Otherwise, your intuition may have spoken, but in some ways, you may have ignored its voice. 

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's time to celebrate, Cancer! Right now, you may be craving connection, and there is no better time than the present to celebrate relationships by spending meaningful time with those you love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: Six of Wands

It isn't prideful to be confident, Leo. You have come a long way and have accomplishments to celebrate. This is a wonderful time to give yourself credit where it is due, and allow yourself to feel confident about your hard work. 

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: Justice

Even when people aren't watching, karma keeps the score. Eventually, everything comes to light, and while this may sound daunting, this can be a blessing to you, Virgo. When you walk in light and kindness, you can trust that that is what will be put forth. Instead of feeling the need to accurately curate an image of yourself, you can show up authentically. 

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Are you feeling conflicted, Libra? You may be pressured to make a decision, but you are battling confusion. Instead of feeling paralyzed by the need to make the perfect choice, this is a good time to let your intuition be your guide and act on what you think is best. You may reflect on this age-old quote by Charlie Wardle, "A bird does not trust the branch not to break; it trusts its wings to fly away." Eventually, it will lead you to where you are meant to be. Right now, you can make a decision and trust yourself to deal with the consequences. 

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

It begins and ends with the heart, Scorpio. Meaning that the state of your heart can lead you to thrive, or it can be the thing that can lead you to feel discontent even when things externally may be measuring up. This is a wonderful time to build your inner life and the quality of your mind. Remember, your life is only as good as your mind is, Scorpio. 

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

It always gets hard before it gets easy, Sagittarius. When you want to give up and give in, remember the greatest rewards are on the other side of the hardest challenges. This is a good time to remember your "why" and stay connected to your source of strength. You've got this! 

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Your heart can be the most beautiful thing about you, Capricorn. Behind your hard work and the way you inspire others is the core of who you are as a person. This is a beautiful time to continue to water your soul and find a way to walk in courage and conviction in who you are and what you believe in today. 

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You are just getting started, Aquarius. You may receive a new opportunity or proposal. This is a wonderful time to initiate and go after your goals passionately. Right now, horizons may be broadening. 

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You may need to adjust your current way of life, Pisces, to avoid burnout. Right now, you may see success through a narrow lens, finding joy only in tangible results rather than the reward it can provide. This is a good time to look at your current routines and beliefs to see what may be exhausting you more than energizing you. 

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

