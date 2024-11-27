Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For November 28, 2024

With the Moon in Scorpio, discretion is advised.

Written on Nov 27, 2024

Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For November 28, 2024 bigjom, Syda Productions | Canva Pro
Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading is here to bring insight helpful for November 28, 2024. Thursday begins with a Moon in Scorpio inviting us to explore the depths of our intuition. 

Scorpio energy creates a sincere desire to search for answers and explore what we can't see but can feel with our hearts and minds. You can find a way to make them work together.

The Moon speaks to stable Saturn and discourages impulsivity from Mars. According to a tarot card reading, what can each zodiac sign expect on November 28, 2024? Let's find out.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot card reading for November 28, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

When you see an injustice, what do you do? You often protect the underdog, Aries, right? 

Today's tarot card denotes a need to right a wrong or advocate on someone's behalf. Your diplomatic skills will be put to good use.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Temperance

Aim for a balanced life, Taurus. When you have a nice mix of fun, work and rest, it makes for a wonderful life. Take a moderate approach toward each thing you apply energy to today. See that it has a purpose. In other words, you will feel more patient when things you do are in order.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

What's your game plan for the week? Who do you need to have on your team? Having a schedule and top priorities on a list can help you remain productive and focused.

If you want to feel a sense of accomplishment before the week ends, start with a solid beginning.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Control and self-discipline are very attractive traits, especially when you want to draw more quality friendships into your life. 

Today, aim to be what you desire most from others. When you fall short, remind yourself that everyone makes mistakes. You can always begin again and learn as you go!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

leo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Find your tribe. Do something you love with people who enjoy the same things. You have a lot of beautiful energy surrounding you today that can bring you lots of luck and love. 

Quality relationships are strengthened, and it is the perfect place to create memories that last a lifetime.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Holidays can emphasize a feeling of loneliness in your life and the lives of others. Being kinder when you meet people — strangers and friends — helps to make the world feel like a safer and more human place. Be the light you are, Virgo, and see how you improve things by being around.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Are you concerned with your finances? Going into 2025, you'll want to aim for improvements. So, create a budget for this month that sets the tone for the new year. 

A budget is tough to follow, but it's a helpful tool that keeps your finances where they need to be. There are lots of free tools to help you get started. If you need advice, reach out to experts who can help you navigate the process.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Routines can feel dull today, and you may want to change things up to make life interesting and fun. 

This tarot card indicates breaking a routine could create tension in your schedule, perhaps more than you had anticipated. Add new activities that make sense for your needs and be practical.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Star

Love is often the answer to any question you ask, and today, you're ready to see hope and healing in your life. 

Embrace the things that fill your mind with beauty and positive energy. Listen to good music. Choose quality food. 

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

capricorn tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

What would a vacation mean for your mental health? It might not be feasible to take time off from work at this time, but a little respite from the everyday can be created at home. 

Consider shutting down the phone or turning off the television. Silence can be golden to relax your mind and let your body rest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

aquarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Are you a peacemaker? You may find arguing with someone pushing your buttons easy, but why not choose the higher road? 

Do the unexpected. Don't let others find your areas of emotional sensitivity. Instead, guard your heart and maintain a peaceful center.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Pat yourself on the back, Pisces. You've been working on several projects, which will be finished soon. 

You think the next best thing is hurrying toward a new chapter. However, celebrate this win. Make the moment count.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.

